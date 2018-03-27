Dance Room Decor: Best Ways to Decorate Your Dance Room

If you have an aspiring dancer in your home, chances are they have a room that they want to be all about dance. Whether they want a ballerina themed bedroom or a space to practice all of their favorite hip hop moves, dancers work best when they have a little inspiration. One of the best ways to provide special form of inspiration is through dance room decor.

Between wall prints, bedding, lights and more, there are so many ways to transform your space to something that would even make Misty Copeland jealous. While most of the decor options go the route of pretty in pink, there are plenty of other dance-themed pieces that suit the older, more mature dancer as well. And while most of the ideas on this list are made for the home, these dance room decorations would would great in a dance studio as well. If you’re looking for more dance ideas, check out our posts on dance studio storage and gifts for dancers.

Read on for a round-up of our top picks for dance room decor. And 5, 6, 7, 8…

1. PrintChicks Dance Silhouette Typography Print

This cool dance print has a silhouette of a dancer holding her leg behind her, and within the shape of her body are a variety of dance themed words like “leap,” “isolations,” and “jazz hand.” Next to the silhouette is the phrase, “If you dance with your heart, your body will follow,” which is a sweet, inspirational quote that will motivate any dancer. The poster is completely customizable, so you can choose from a variety of colors and sizes to make the print your own. Note – the print doesn’t come matted or framed, so you could choose to use this more as a poster, or you could get it framed and hang it as a picture.

Price: $22

2. Burton & Burton Decorative Ballerina Dance Shoe Vase

This beautiful pointe shoe vase can serve so many purposes in a dancer’s room. Of course, since it is a vase, you can use it to hold to flowers fresh from a dance recital, or a set of fake flowers that last year round. This would also look cute on a desk and could be used to hold pens and pencils. And if you just like the look of the shoe, that’s fine too as it looks pretty on its own and could be used on a shelf, nightstand, or desk. The vase is about eight inches high and is made with hand-painted ceramic, so it has a beautiful sheen and intricate detailing that would look nice in any space.

Price: $11.72

3. Kikkerland Ballerina Jewelry Stand

This ballerina jewelry stand pulls double-duty as it works as a decor piece and can also hold jewelry. The dancer is shaped to be holding an arabesque, which provides plenty of space to hang necklaces, bangles, earrings and more. The base of the stand is also a curved dish, which is perfect for holding rings and stud earrings. The stand is made of steel and is black so it will match most other dance decor. This jewelry stand would also make a great gift for dance friends.

Price: $9.95 (34 percent off MSRP)

4. Society6 Just Dance Comforter

If you’re wanting to give your bedroom a dance makeover, this comforter is a good place to start. With a black background and the word “dance” written in a myriad of different white texts, this comforter is super cute and works for dancers of all ages. The best thing about the comforter being black and white is that you could add whatever pop of color you like. You could pick soft pink sheets, red curtains, purple pillows…the options are endless. Note that this is only the comforter (no other bedding included), but it comes in five different sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, and king.

Price: $89 and up, depending on size

5. SignMission Tap Dance Street Sign

If you love to tap dance, this sign is a perfect addition to your dance room. Shaped like a street sign, the sign says “Tap Dance Ave” on it and has a pair of tap shoes at the top. The sign is available in four different sizes (6″ by 18″, 7″ by 20″, 8″ by 24″, and 11″ by 36″), so you can choose what works best for your space. The black and white design makes it easy to match any existing decor, and the pre-cut holes make it even easier to hang up.

Price: $9.99 and up, depending on size

6. wall26 Ballet Pointe Shoes Canvas Wall Art

This dance room decor is ideal for someone who is looking for decorations that are a little more grown up. The canvas wall art has a picture of pointe shoes on it broken up across three different panels, which provides a more interesting look than a standard picture. The canvas also adds a three-dimensional look to your wall, not to mention it’s super lightweight to hang up. There are two sizes to choose from: 24 inches by 16 inches by three panels, and 36 inches by 24 inches by three panels. Each of the canvases is made in the USA, and a hanging accessory kit is included.

Price: $49.99 and up, depending on size

7. Levtex Merrill Girl Just Dance Pillow

Whether you add it to a bed or a chair, a throw pillow is the great way to add some fun decor to your space. This small, rectangular pillow is light pink and has the words “Just Dance” written in white on the front, which obviously couldn’t be more perfect in a dance room. Stuffed with polyester and covered in 100% cotton, the pillow is really soft to lay on, but looks cute as a decoration as well. The pillow is 12 inches by 24 inches, so it works best as a lumbar support pillow on a chair, or as an accent pillow amongst some other pillows on a bed.

Price: $23.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

8. Malden International Designs Dance Star Picture Frame

Of course, no dance room is complete without dance pictures. This picture frame is small enough that you can place it on a shelf, desk, bookshelf, nightstand…wherever you are going to see it the most. Designed to hold a three by three photo, the frame is perfect for displaying your dance recital picture, or even just a photo with friends from class. The back of the frame has an easel which makes it easy to prop up on any flat surface. This star dance picture frame is also a great gift idea for dance friends or teachers.

Price: $14.24

9. NZT Globe String Lights

Stepping on stage and into the spotlight before a dance performance is one of the best feelings ever. Create a cool lighting feel in your dance room with these large globe string lights. Measuring at 25 feet long, the strand of lights can be draped above your bed, around a vanity, or even across the ceiling to add a nice ambiance to your room. You can choose between a black, green, or white string for the lights, so it’s simple to match your existing dance room decor.

Price: $12.55 and up, depending on string color

10. CafePress Dance Time Round Wall Clock

This cute dance-themed clock has “Dance Time” printed in the middle with “and 5 6 7 8” along the bottom. The black frame and hot pink face will match most dance themed bedrooms while also providing a fun pop of color. At 17 inches in diameter, the clock is a nice size as it’s large enough to read from far away, but not so large that it overwhelms the room. The clock runs on just one AA battery, and one is included so you can use the clock right out of the box (after you hang it, of course).

Price: $30.99 (11 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.