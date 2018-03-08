Top 10 Best Easter Bouquets & Flower Arrangements 2018

Are you looking to decorate your Easter table with a beautiful arrangement? Maybe you’re looking for a festive Spring bouquet to send to a friend or family this Easter. Either way, you’ve come to the right spot. It’s finally that time of year where bright colors are a welcome change, and some of the best flowers are in bloom, which means they’re not costly to source.

We’ve broken this post into two sections for your shopping ease. The first five arrangements are faux flora, great for using year after year, without the worry of wilting and dying. The second five bouquets are fresh cut stems, perfect for that real floral scent.

Shop them all below.

Best Artificial Easter Flower Arrangements

1. Potted Tree With Pastel Easter Eggs & Flower

The pastel colors, the incorporation of faux eggs, and the height, all make this a wonderful Easter display. Place it on an entry table or as a centerpiece for your Easter table. The branchy floral arrangement measures 27 inches high, with yellow and white flowers and beautiful pastel eggs. Everything sits in a decorative urn base. Looking for something for your front door? Check out this Easter wreath. Both pieces are faux and will hold up for use year after year.

Price: $56.99

2. Woven Basket With Pastel Easter Eggs & Pink Flowers

If you’re looking for an arrangement with a bit of height, this one has great pops of color, a beautiful festive box, and measures almost two feet tall. This works wonderfully as an Easter gift for a friend or family member, but we highly recommend it as a purchase for yourself as well. This coordinating welcome sign is the perfect addition to any front door during the Spring season.

Price: $39.99

3. Decora 10 Piece Artificial Tulips

Tulips are one of the most popular spring blooms, and while you can certainly invest in a live bouquet, faux flowers allow you to use these in an arrangement for many Easter seasons to come. Select from several bright and beautiful colors, depending on your home decor and preference. Each set comes with 10 stems. Incorporate some of these coordinating Easter egg stems for a great DIY arrangement.

Price: $8.99

4. Easter Bunny Spring Floral Arrangement

There’s nothing quite as cute than an Easter bunny taking front and center stage in your Easter floral arrangement. This one has all of the bells and whistles along with the bunny including a meadow of spring flowers, decorative grasses, and a slew of bright and vibrant spring colors.

Price: $85

5. Evertrust Artificial Spring Easter Arrangement

Keep things simple with this branchy spring arrangement. If you’re not into the pink colors, this arrangement is available in several other seasonally appropriate colors and would look lovey at the center of any table. The arrangement measures 22 x 22 inches with a natural and rustic look and feel. Check out this coordinating wreath here.

Price: $19.99

Best Real Easter Flower Arrangements

1. Multi-Colored Deluxe Easter Morning With Free Clear Vase

This arrangement comes along with a vase packed with lush spring blooms. Pink tulips, yellow Asiatic lilies and white buttons all complement each other for an arrangement with a plethora of color and texture. All orders will be shipped in three business days with the cut stems and vase packed separately for the best protection.

Price: $19.99

2. 30 Multi-Colored Tulips With Free Clear Vase

It doesn’t get much more perfect for Easter than this colorful and vibrant tulip arrangement, filled with 30 gorgeous blooms for a presentation that will wow. This bright burst of color will add some serious cheer to any Easter table. This arrangement is slightly less expensive, with a similar vibe.

Price: $39.99

3. Benchmark Bouquets 12 Stem Assorted Asiatic Lilies

If colorful tulips aren’t your thing, perhaps these lilies are more your taste. You’ll still get the beautiful array of colors, with an undeniable scent that will fill any home with spring vibes. This arrangement can be ordered both with or without the vase, for a small upgraded cost. The arrangement comes with 12 total stems.

Price: $31.05

4. KaBloom Perfect Match Bouquet

This mix of flora means you don’t have to choose just one bloom. It includes purple roses, mini green hydrangeas, orange spray roses, pink carnations, yellow solidago, and tons of greens for a lush arrangement that looks very expensive. Whether you need an arrangement for your own Easter table or are looking to send a festive gift, this arrangement is perfect. Don’t miss out on these yummy Easter goodies for your celebrations, too.

Price: $54.99

5. Afternoon Mimosas Bouquet of Orange Asiatic Lilies

KaBloom is one of our favorite online floral shops, with great product that ships at its prime for the most gorgeous arrangements. If you like bold and vibrant colors over pastels, this one is perfect for an Easter display. Packed with a mix of bold and soft tones, it has tons of great texture.

Price: $38.07

