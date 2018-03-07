Top 10 Best Hammock Chairs 2018

Picture this – you’re outdoors swaying in your favorite hammock, feet kicked up, one hand behind your head and the other holding an ice cold beverage, soaking in the sun. Relaxing, right? Hammocks are definitely one of the best outdoor furniture inventions, as they instantly take stress away, are perfect for lounging, and they look super cool. The only thing that hammocks have against them is their size, as they can take up a lot of space, and they can also be tricky to set-up.

Thankfully, hammock chairs provide all of the ease and comfort as a traditional comfort, without taking up as much space. Hung from above, hammock chairs (also known as hammock swings) provide a comfy seat that can you can sink down and sway in, just like a traditional hammock. While you can’t stretch out and lie down like with a normal hammock, most hammock swings are large enough that you can still tuck your feet in with you. The other cool thing about hammock chairs is that they can be used indoors or outdoors, so you can create a sweet swing from a tree in your backyard, or set up a chill hang spot in your basement.

When looking for a hammock swing, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. First is fabric, as you want something that’s going to be comfortable to you that also holds up well. While cotton hammocks are generally softer, they don’t always last as long as polyester hammocks, so keep that in mind (a cotton/polyester blend is usually the best way to go). Size is another important factor, as some hammock chairs are smaller and only have a max weight capacity of 250 pounds, while others can hold up to 350 pounds. Finally, consider how much extra work you want to put into hanging up the hammock, as not all hammock chairs come with hanging hardware. Of course, if you find a chair you love that doesn’t come with hardware, you can always order one of these hammock hanging kits. They also make hammock chair stands, if you don’t have a sturdy tree or beam in your house to hang up your hammock.

Read on for our round-up of the best hammock chairs, listed in no particular order.

1. Sorbus Hammock Chair Seat

This indoor/outdoor hammock chair comes with the perk of mobility. There is a large loop at the top for hanging, but other than that, no hanging hardware. While you do have to purchase and set-up your own way to hang it, it also allows you to hang it wherever you want – a tree, underneath a deck, off the ceiling, etc. Plus, the loop makes it easy to hang up and take down, so you can move it around as much as you want. Keep it outside during the summer months and bring it indoors once it gets cold, take it camping, move it to different rooms in your house…the options are endless. The chair itself is made with a blend of cotton and polyester fabric that is machine washable, and it has a weight capacity of 265 pounds. It’s about 40 inches by 50 inches (not including the rope), with the cushion being 17 inches by 17 inches and the wooden bar being one inch by 31.5 inches. The blue and green stripe pattern looks great outdoors (especially poolside or by the lake), and it’s also easy to match with indoor decor. It’s also pretty inexpensive compared to other hammock chairs, so it’s a good place to start if you’re not sure about whether or not you would like a hammock swing.

Price: $36.70

Pros:

Easy to move around

Inexpensive compared to other hammock chairs

Machine washable

Extra cushions included

Cons:

No hanging hardware provided

Only one color choice

Max weight capacity is 265 pounds

2. Hammock Sky XXL Hammock Chair Swing

If you want to be able to fully stretch our in your hammock chair, this extra large hammock swing is the way to go. The chair has additional fabric that allows you to choose whether you want to sit and let your legs hang, or stretch out your feet and really kick back. The wooden bar that the hammock hangs from is larger than most at 73 inches, which provides extra support while you’re laying back, and it also allows for a higher weight capacity (330 pounds). This hammock chair also comes with hanging hardware, so all you need is a few tools for install and you are set. There are three colors to choose from: iced coffee which is more neutral, and limpet shell (teal) and peach echo. The hammock also comes with a complimentary hanging drink holder, as well as a lifetime warranty.

Price: $69.97

Pros:

Extra large size allows you to lay back

Weight capacity of 330 pounds

Hanging hardware included

Detached hanging drink holder also included

Cons:

Need a little more space to accommodate the width of the bar

More expensive than standard hammock chairs

3. Caribbean Hammocks Soft-Spun Chair With Footrest

This hammock chair is made with soft-spun polyester and has a netted look to it, which looks really cool if you’re placing it outside near some water. Because of the way the threads are spun, the entire hammock is meant to last a long time, even through tougher weather conditions. The bar at the top is made of hardwood and is 40 inches long, so it spreads the fabric out nicely which is great for those who have wider shoulders. The hammock arrives fully assembled, so all you have to do is hang it up! Caribbean Hammocks suggests that you hang the hammock from a point that is at least seven feet tall, so keep that in mind when selecting where you want to hang the hammock chair. There are 11 color choices available, so you can add a fun pop of color to your backyard. Note – no hanging hardware is included.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

Made with durable soft-spun polyester

Arrives fully assembled

Hanging bar is larger than most – 40 inches

Multiple color choices

Cons:

No hanging hardware included

Net-like weave can leave marks on your skin when lounging for long periods of time

Max weight capacity is 250 pounds

4. Amazeyou Kids Hammock Pod Chair

If you’re looking for a hammock chair that’s specific for kids, this is a great place to start. This hanging “pod” has a round inflatable seat and has fabric running up to the hanging hook, so it’s kind of a cross between a hammock and a swing. Because it’s enclosed around the back and sides it’s really safe for kids to get in and out of, and the flat seat makes it a great spot for reading, watching TV, or just relaxing. The weight capacity is 176 pounds, and it has a width of 2’4″, and a height of 4’11”. This means that kids both young and old can enjoy the hammock chair for a couple of years before outgrowing it. All of the hanging accessories are included, and it comes in four kid-approved colors: blue, green, pink, and purple.

Price: $37.95 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Perfect size for kids

Hanging hardware included

Flat seat is great for reading

Multiple color choices

Cons:

Inflatable cushion will need to be re-inflated periodically

Can be tricky for younger kids to climb into

5. SueSport Hanging Hammock Chair Swing

If you’re looking for an inexpensive hammock chair, this is your best bet. At just under $30, this hammock chair is a great deal as it’s a high quality for the price. Made with a cotton/polyester blend, the chair is super soft to sit in which is nice for lounging in the afternoon. The hammock is shaped more like a chair than a standard hammock that you can stretch out in, so keep that in mind. A wood hanging bar and two cushions are included, however you will need to find your own hanging hardware. The hammock swing has a weight capacity of 265 pounds, so it’s suitable for adults and kids alike. Available in beige and red, this hammock chair will make the perfect seating addition to any backyard or indoor space.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Less than $30

Really soft fabric

Two color choices

Cons:

No hanging hardware included

Can’t stretch out and put your feet up like some hammock chairs

6. Lazy Daze Hammocks Deluxe Padded Hammock Chair

This hammock chair is ideal for those who like a little extra cushion. This seat has extra padding (about three inches) for your back and rear, which makes it super comfortable to sit in all afternoon long. The overhead bar is also wider than most at 40 inches long, which will keep you from sinking into yourself while you sit in the hammock chair. This hammock also has a weight capacity up to 350 pounds, so it’s really sturdy and durable. Whether your choose the blue stripe, grey stripe or yellow stripe, this hammock chair looks beautiful outdoors and would also be fun in an indoor space. And priced at just $24.99, this hammock chair is a great deal.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Thick padded cushion

Inexpensive

Weight capacity of 350 pounds

Three fun color choices

Cons:

Might be hard to stretch out your feet

Bolder colors may not work as well indoors

7. Sorbus Hammock Chair Macrame Swing

This hammock chair is unique as it has a more circular shape and is accompanied by macrame tassels. The style of the chair makes it a super chic furniture piece to add to your bedroom, living room, or basement, however it would look great outside as well, especially surrounded by some lush greenery. The netting on the chair is supportive enough to sit upright, and the base is wide enough that most people can tuck their legs up underneath them. The hammock chair is made with 100% cotton, however it’s hand wash only and lasts the longer when kept away from harsh outdoor elements. Macrame decor is really popular right now, so this chair would be a trendy addition to your home that is also super functional.

Price: $72.99

Pros:

Cool macrame design

Works great for indoor spaces

Seat is really supportive

Cute fringe trim

Cons:

No hanging hardware included

Max weight capacity of 265 pounds

Hand wash only

8. Mission Hammocks Handmade Hammock Chair

One of the coolest things about this hammock chair is where it comes from. Mission Hammocks provides jobs to disabled people in Nicaragua, so every hammock is handmade and is supporting a good cause. You can also feel good about the material, as the hammock chair is made with 100% manila cotton from Central America. The chair has a natural look to it as it is woven and has a macrame trim, which makes it great for indoor spaces. The hammock chair looks beautiful outdoors as well, but keep in mind the material doesn’t dry very well if it gets wet, so try to keep it protected from the weather. Available in three neutral colors (off-white, beige, and black), you can easily match this chair with your existing furniture and decor.

Price: $89.99

Pros:

Handmade by disabled people in Nicaragua

Made with 100% manila cotton

Three color choices

Perfect for indoors

Cons:

No hanging hardware included

May not hold up well in the outdoors

More expensive than other hammock chairs

9. Sunnydaze Decor Deluxe Hanging Hammock Chair

If you’re someone who likes “extras,” this hammock chair is a good choice for you. The chair comes with a separate footrest, drink holder, and a pillow, so you’ll be set to kick up your feet and relax in this chair all afternoon. Made with all polyester, this chair has more of an outdoors feel and will definitely stand up to rain and sun better than other hammock chairs. The hanging bar is about 30 inches wide and the chair has a weight capacity of 250 pounds, so it will work for most average sized adults. Hanging hardware is included, so all you will have to do is find a sturdy support to hang the hammock from and you’ll be good to go. A matching bag is also included, which is great for storage and also makes it easy to travel with or take camping. Colors available: blue, green, red, and tan.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Footrest, pillow, and drink holder included

Hanging hardware included

Durable polyester material

Perfect for outdoor space

Cons:

Not as soft as cotton hammock chairs

Max weight capacity is 250 pounds

Needs to be hung from a very secure beam or tree in order to hang properly

10. Blissun Hanging Hammock Swing Chair

With a 40-inch wide seat and 47-inch hanging bar, this is an extra wide hammock chair. The chair is really comfortable as it’s made with a cotton/polyester blend, and it will also hold up well outdoors. While you can hang it virtually anywhere, the patterns of the fabric (cool breeze or seaside stripe) definitely have an outdoorsy vibe. The top also has a convenient loop, which makes it easy to hang.

Price: $29.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Extra wide

Durable cotton/polyester blend

Loop at the top makes it easy to hang

Good price

Cons:

Color choices may be too bold for indoors

Wide bar may not work in small spaces

