Top 10 Best Large Beach Towels 2018

With summer right around the corner, we’ve got warm weather and cool water on our minds. Whether you like to play hard and enjoy wakeboarding and swimming, or you prefer just laying poolside soaking up the rays, there is one thing that everyone needs come summertime – a beach towel.

Finding the perfect large beach towel can be tricky, as you want something that not only can wrap all the way around you, but also is absorbent, durable, and looks good. Not to worry – we’ve scoured the interwebs looking for the best large beach towels that will have you showing up to the pool or beach looking chic, and leaving feeling dry. What makes a “large” beach towel? While most standard beach towels are somewhere around 65 inches in length, a large beach towel would be anything 70 inches or more in length. All of the towels in the list below have a length of 70 inches or more or have an extra large width, and some are even so big they could qualify as a beach blanket.

Read on for our round-up of the best large beach towels, listed in no particular order.

1. WildHorn Outfitters Akumal Microfiber Beach Towel

At 78 inches long, this beach towel is truly oversized. The towel is made with microfiber material so it’s really absorbent, and it also dries way faster than standard beach towels. While this towel is huge when laid flat, it is thin enough to roll up small and be tucked away in a mesh bag (only 10 inches by 3.5 inches). This makes it great for packing on trips or just saving space in your beach bag, and because the towel dries so fast, you won’t have to worry about packing around a wet towel. The large beach towel comes in six different color patterns, so you can choose what style best suits your personality.

Price: $27.99

Pros:

Extra long – 78 inches

Microfiber material dries really fast

Compact enough to take on trips

Six color choices

Cons:

Not very plush

Microfiber material isn’t as soft as standard cotton

2. Bdsign Oversized Beach Towel

Available in two different sizes (73″ by 36″ and 74″ by 74″), this large beach towel can work as an oversized towel or as a beach blanket. It’s super absorbent and quick-drying as it’s made with microfiber, and it’s also compact enough to roll up and stash in your backpack or beach bag. The towel comes in two chic patterns that would be totally eye-catching at the beach: white with black palm trees, and white with multi-colored brush marks.

Price: $34.99

Pros:

Two large sizes available

Microfiber material is very absorbent

Rolls up thin

Two chic patterns

Cons:

Beach blanket size may be way too big to wrap up in for some people

Not very thick to lay on

Microfiber isn’t super soft to the touch

3. Dock & Bay Extra Large Round Beach Towel

Want to stand out at the beach? This extra large round beach towel is sure to do the trick, as it’s 75 inches across and…well…round. The shape makes it so that multiple people could lay on it, or you could just keep it all to yourself. This beach towel is also made with microfiber, so it’s thin and also dries quickly. It’s also great for resisting sand – just give it one or two shakes and all of the sand comes off. If you’re not into the round shape, the beach towel is available in an extra large size (78 inches by 35 inches), and there are also multiple color choices.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

Cool round shape

Microfiber material is very absorbent

Multiple bright color choices

Easy to keep sand off

Cons:

Towel is pretty thin

Microfiber can be hard to get used to

4. SALBAKOS Luxury Oversized Bath Sheet

Some people prefer to take bath towels to the beach or poolside, as they are usually thicker than beach towels. If you prefer some extra plushness under your behind while you’re lounging in the sun, this bath sheet is a good way to go. At 40 inches by 80 inches, the bath sheet is huge and is plenty big enough for you to lay down on top of it. It also has a nice thick softness to it as it’s made with 100% combed Turkish cotton, not to mention it’s really durable and absorbent. While there aren’t any fun pattern choices like there are with beach towels, this bath sheet does come in a variety of solid colors.

Price: $35.45 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Thicker than most beach towels

Nice and large at 40 inches by 80 inches

Absorbent

Durable

Cons:

Won’t dry as quickly as thinner beach towels

Pretty big when rolled up

Heavier than most beach towels

5. Eden Cove Microfiber Beach Towel With Backpack

This large beach towel comes with a bonus drawstring backpack, which is perfect for travelling and going to the beach. The backpack is big enough to hold the towel as well as one or two other small items, so it’s nice if you like to pack light. The towel itself measures at 39 inches by 71 inches, so it’s definitely large but not so huge that it overwhelms you. Made with microfiber, the beach towel is thin, absorbent, and won’t hold sand. There are three colors available (teal blue, mint green, and sunset pink), and each has a simple white stripe design on the front of the towel.

Price: $17.99

Pros:

Comes with a drawstring backpack

Inexpensive compared to other large beach towels

Microfiber material is absorbent and dries quickly

Three color choices

Cons:

Not super thick to lay on

Microfiber isn’t as soft as cotton

6. Laguna Beach Textile Company Cabana Beach Towel

This large beach towel is super soft and thick, as it’s made with cotton and is 630 GSM (grams per square meter). The towel is 35 inches by 70 inches, so it’s large enough for taller people, but not so large that it will completely envelop shorter people. One of the greatest things about this towel is the color choices – each one has a classic stripe pattern that comes in chic color combos that will look great poolside.

Price: $37

Pros:

Thick and soft

Chic color choices

Not too large for shorter people

Cons:

Doesn’t dry as quickly as microfiber

A little expensive for one towel

Need to wash on delicate

7. Clotho Classic Turkish Peshtemal Beach Towel

At first glance you may think…”this towel looks like a blanket.” While it does have a blanket like texture, the towel is made with 100% cotton and is a peshtemal style beach towel. A peshtemal is a traditional Turkish towel that can serve a variety of purposes, one of them being a beach towel. The nice thing about peshtemal towels is they are very soft, thin, and lightweight, so they are easy to pack around and won’t take up too much space in your beach bag. And since they are made with cotton they absorb water well, but they are thin enough that they don’t take forever to dry. This large beach towel is 39 inches by 70 inches, and it comes in a variety of color choices.

Price: $22.95

Pros:

Very lightweight

Thin enough to pack in a bag

Multiple color choices

Made with 100% cotton

Cons:

May need to wash a few times to get desired softness

Not very warm

8. Ariv Collection Extra Large Bath Towels

This towel set is probably one of the best deals you can find for large beach towels. The set comes with two towels that are each 33 inches by 70 inches, and it costs less than $15. The towels themselves are made with 100% cotton and they have nice long fibers which add to the softness of the towels and also make them really durable. A little on the thick side, these towels are also nice if you prefer some extra cushion when you’re laying down at the beach or by the pool. Colors available: green and yellow.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Inexpensive

Two towels included

Made with 100% cotton

Very durable

Cons:

Not as large as some extra large beach towels

May have pilling when first washed

9. Monster Towel World’s Biggest Beach Towel

Go big or go home, right? This towel is HUGE, as it’s 10 feet by 10 feet. The towel is made with microfiber so even though it’s huge it’s still lightweight and will dry faster than standard cotton towels. While you can use it as a towel to dry off after a dip in the water, you could also use it simply as a beach blanket. Each of the corners of the towel has small pocket for you to put sand in, which helps to weigh down the blanket so it doesn’t blow away. This blanket is perfect for the entire family to use, and it even comes in six different colors.

Price: $89.95

Pros:

Huge size

Microfiber material is lightweight and dries quickly

Corner pockets help weigh down the blanket

Six color choices

Cons:

Large size may be a little too big to wrap yourself up in

More expensive than a standard beach towel

10. Sunin Round Burger Beach Towel

If you’re looking to bring a little fun to the beach, this round food towel that looks like a cheeseburger will definitely do the trick. The towel is five feet across so it’s plenty big enough to lay out on and could even comfortably sit two people. Made with 100% polyester terry cloth, the towel is soft and absorbent and has the feel of a typical beach towel. If burgers aren’t your thing, the large beach towel is also available as a pizza, watermelon, and a variety of other fun prints.

Price: $21.99

Pros:

Fun food pattern

Soft terry cloth feel

Large enough for two people to sit on

Cons:

Hand wash and hang dry only

Material doesn’t feel as luxurious as other beach towels

