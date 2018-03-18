Top 10 Best LED Shop Lights: Compare, Buy & Save

If you have a garage, basement, shop, barn or any other work space, there is no reason to keep it dark and makeit difficult for yourself to get work done in there. Shop lights used to be huge hassles, hard to install with constant maintenance and bulbs that were always flickering and going oit. leds have changed the landscape of thi entirely. led lights are so much more convenient than fluorescnet not to mention better on your eyes and not likely to affect yoru mood and thigns like that. they are also many times brigter so you dont need as many ligth ftures to lgith up the space efficiently. best of all leds are inexpensive and easy to set up even a nvovice wcould have their shop lit up with professional quality lighing in just a few minutes with a single drill and screwdriver. ing htis article ill go voer th ebest options available for home and professional use, whatever your space and size reuirements. some of the lights are more expensive while others have mor eadvnaced features withter way thee is osmething for eveyrone here.

1. Barrina 20 Watt LED T5 Integrated Single Fixture (Pack of 6)

Barrina

(Pack of 6) Barrina LED T5 Integrated Single Fixture, 4FT, 2200lm, 6500K (Super Bright White), 20W, Utility Shop Light, Ceiling and Under Cabinet Light, Corded electric with built-in ON/OFF switch

SUPER BRIGHT – More than 2200 lumens output, 20w low power consumption, Save 65% on your electricity bill

LINKABLE – Extendable design, could connect up to 6 tube lights together with seamless connectors or connector cords

EASY INSTALLATION – Plug-and-play. Just use the included snap joints to hang it up and insert the plug to light it on

WIDE APPLICATION – Perfect for garage, storage area, workbench, basement, home, under cabinet, office general lighting

QUALITY ASSURANCE – 3-year unlimited warranty, easy and fast replacement is offered if any quality issue

Bulb included, 6 x Barrina T5 fixture, 6 x Power cord with On/Off switch (59”), 5 x Connecting Cords (7.8”), 6 x Installation accessories, 6 x Small Connectors

very low profile

These guys have the best customer service I have dealt with in years, I did not even have to contact them, when they saw that I had received one non working light they reached out to me to offer a replacement. They also are willing to refund the price difference…WOW that is not common.

If I can fault them, the mounts are a little chintzy (but work) and the light is very “harsh”. Fine for a shop, but I wouldn’t use them in my house anywhere. Also worth noting they are noisy and interfere with my FM radio.

I received my lights last night.

My initial impression was very low due to the fact that every light was bent. I was sure that they wouldn’t work.

I only wish these were better set up to hard wire. It’s not a big deal especially for me as I’m still in the building phase. I just wired up two ceiling outlets to a switch so I can plug the lights in and turn everything on and off from a switch.

Price: $49.99 ($8.33 per tube) with free shipping

Pros:

Text here

Text here

Text here

Text here

Cons:

Text here

Text here

Text here

Text here

2. Hykolity Integrated 36 Watt LED Shop Light (Pack of 4)

Hykolity 4ft 36 Watt Integrated LED Shop Light Hanging Garage Lamp 82+ CRI 3600 Lumens 5000K Daylight White 64 Watt Fluorescent Equivalent-Pack of 4

✔ Super Bright – This LED Shop Light provides 3600 Lumens at 5000K Daylight White. That is a staggering LED Efficiency of 100 lm/w!

✔ Instant On – Our LED Wall Pack is engineered to light instantly when the switch is flipped. No more waiting for your lights to “warm up”.

✔ Wide Application – Widely installed in garages, workshops, workbench areas, storage areas, warehouses, basements, equipment rooms, etc.

✔ Energy Saving – Energy Savings of up to 75% over our product’s lifespan. Rated over 50,000 hours of use, that’s about 23 years @ 6 hours/ day.

✔ 5 Year Warranty – Hykolity’s 5-Year Warranty means we got you covered! Contact us if any issue arises.

Introducing the Hykolity Utility LED Shop Light – A double integrated LED fixture

Hykolity Utility LED Shop Lights provide high performance, long lifespan and energy savings in a simple, no-frills conventional lighting fixture. The led garage lights is design to provide you better, cheaper and healthier lighting than conventional fluorescent light and can easily be replaced with any existing fixtures. The led shop lighting is a great addition to any workshop, garage or utility room at a great low cost.

Features of 4ft led shop light

Integrated built-in switch makes it very easy to power the fixture on and off.

Residential and Commercial Grade with special composite thermoplastic and glass construction for durability and long-lasting lifespan

Energy saving – Used with STUNNING 3600 Lumens for shop lights. Saving 60% electric bill instantly. 50,000hrs lifetime. Environment protection without UV or IR radiation.

Easy and fast installation – Contractor-friendly design. Simply plug and play. very convenient for installation. NO BALLAST TO EVER REPLACE!

High Efficacy LEDs – Provide long-lasting, efficient performance with uniform light and color distribution.

Widely Application

Hanging or surface mounted available

Garages, Workshops, Workbench, Basements, Work Areas, Industrial workstation, Storage room, Equipment room

Warehouse,factory, Barns, Farms, Utility and Recreation Rooms, large area lighting requirements.

Suggested Mount Height: 6 to 14 feet

Specification of 4ft led light fixture

Power: 36W

Lumen: 3600lm

Color Temperature: 5000K Daylight white

Operate Voltage: 120V AC

About Hykolity

We focus on creating the best lighting experience. Only high end LED and advanced optical design are adopted. Enjoy lighting with Hykolity!

Main product: LED Tubes, LED shop lights, LED wall pack, LED flood lights, LED Dusk to Dawn, LED High Bay Light, LED Canopy Fixture, LED Panel etc.

ow much noise do they emit? Are they reasonably quiet.

Answer:

they don’t make any noise

Can the switch be removed for direct wiring or is it needed for proper functioning of the lights?

Answer:

I think you could remove the switch and plug to direct wire your lights but It might void the warranty. I put outlets in my garage that I wired to switches

If you plan to hang them from the included wires it’s not a problem but if you plan to hang them flush like I am please take note. You will see from the photo that the two ends aren’t level with each other.

2 of the 4 fixtures would only light up one bulb

The switch is cheap feeling and I suspect it won’t last very long, might be better to plug it in each time or wire it to a wall switch. Time will te

Price: $69.99 ($17.49 per tube) with free shipping

Pros:

Text here

Text here

Text here

Text here

Cons:

Text here

Text here

Text here

Text here

3. Hykolity 40 Watt LED Shop Light (Pack of 4)

Hykolity 4ft 40w LED Shop Garage Hanging Light Fixture 4800 Lumens 5000K Daylight White Linkable 64w Flourscent Equivalent with 1.5 Times Light Output-Pack of 4

✔ Super Bright – This LED Shop Light provides 4800 Lumens at 5000K Daylight White. That is a staggering LED Efficiency of 120 lm/w!

✔ Durable – Pull cord on/off switch included. Made up of composite aluminum for a long lasting LED Light fixture.

✔ Wide Application – Widely installed in garages, workshops, workbench areas, storage areas, warehouses, basements, equipment rooms, etc.

✔ Easy Installation – Uses plug connection to link up multiple lamps. Hanging hardware included for an easy installation.

✔ 5 Year Warranty – Hykolity’s 5-Year Warranty means we got you covered! Contact us if any issue arises.

Introducing the Hykolity Utility LED Shop Light – A double integrated LED fixture

Hykolity Utility LED Shop Lights provide high performance, long lifespan and energy savings in a simple, no-frills conventional lighting fixture. The LED Double fixture is aim to provide you better and healthier lighting than conventional fluorescent light and can easily be replaced with any existing fixtures.

Widely Application

Garages, Workshops, Workbench, Basements, Work Areas, Industrial workstation, Storage room, Equipment room,

Warehouse, Factory, Barns, Farms, Utility and Recreation Rooms, Large area lighting requirements.

Suggested Mount Height: 8 to 16 feet

Easy and Quick mounting optional

Hanging type

Surface mounted

Features

Pull cord on/off switch makes it very easy to power the fixture on and off.

Instant-On and fast installation for your convenience.

Commercial and Industrial Grade with special composite aluminum for durability and long lifespan

Outstanding thermal solution suit for usage in commercial application and provide wide angle brightness control.

Specification of garage lights

Power: 40W

Lumen: 4800lm

Color Temperature: 5000K Daylight white

Operate Voltage: 100-277V AC, 50/60Hz

ontractor-friendly design. Simply plug and play. Use plug series connection method between lamps to connect them in line.

Energy Saving

Used with STUNNING 4800 Lumens for shop light. Saving 75% electric bill instantly. 50,000hrs lifetime. Environment protection without UV or IR radiation.

Private Model Design

​Use special composite aluminum structure design with excellent heat dissipation.

Do these lights interfere with garage door openers?

Answer:

I’ve only had them up for a day, but I noticed immediately that when I attempt to use the garage remotes with the lights on they opener does not receive the signal. As soon as I turn the lights off the openers work again.

Having just received one for my own examination, I can tell you that it is Not UL tested nor approved nor does it not have any CE approval stickers on it as well.

These are great lights, but they are not designed to be hardwired. Although, with little modification you can install it as hardwired.

By Eric Peterson on Feb 27, 2017

I purchased four of these lights from here on Amazon. You can’t beat the price, but now I know why. The manufacturer did not spend much time or money packaging these for protection. They arrive in fairly flimsy cardboard boxes – but what is more interesting is that there are no protective end caps or dunnage in the box to protect the light itself. They are literally knocking around inside of the box. All four of mine had damage. I was able to re-assemble one unit; I was curious how bright it was. It didn’t work.

Price: $139.99 ($34.99 per tube) with free shipping

YOUTUBE VIDEO URL HERE

Pros:

Text here

Text here

Text here

Text here

Cons:

Text here

Text here

Text here

Text here

4. AntLux 40 Watt LED Garage Shop Lights (Pack of 4)

AntLux 4ft LED Garage Shop Lights LED Wraparound Light Fixture – 40W 4800LM – 4000K Neutral White – Integrated Low Profile Linear Flush Mount Ceiling Lighting – 120W Fluorescent Replacement – 4 Pack

✔ ENERGY SAVING – Replace less-efficient ceiling lights with a 4800 lumens output at 40 watt 4ft LED Wraparound light. Energy Savings of up to 70% electric bill instantly. Provides 50,000 hours of maintenance-free operation.

✔ EASY INSTALLATION – Easy set up with these LED garage Lights. Just attach it your wall or ceiling, connect the wiring as instructed with included mounting hardware. NO BALLAST TO EVER REPLACE!

✔ DURABLE – ETL and DLC Certified. Made from high quality materials, use constant current driver with high precision and high efficiency. No disturbing flickering, no inadequate lighting, stable performance.

✔ WIDE APPLICATION – Our Integrated LED shop Lights are perfect for garages, basements, workshops, workbenches, utility rooms, storage rooms, barn, equipment rooms, auto shops and replacing fluorescent versions.

✔ 5 YEAR WARRANTY – AntLux’s 5-Year Warranty means we got you covered! Easy and fase replacement if offered if any quality issue about our 4ft led light fixture.

› See more product details

Introducing the AntLux’s 4ft LED Wraparound Light

AntLux’s 4ft LED garage Lights provide high performance, long lifespan and energy savings for general purpose use. Our led shop lights provide you more brighter, cheaper and healthier lighting than incandescent and fluorescent light fixture. A step up from 4ft led light fixture is not only in light but in look. It is the perfect energy-saving replacement for both remodel and new construction applications in residential and commercial needs.

Features

Durable steel construction with knock outs on ends and assemble the lights in line.

Exquisite acrylic cover provide maximize light output and uniform illumination.

Easy and quick installation, Contractor-friendly design. Very convenient and Hassle free installation.

Can be surface mounted to walls and ceilings for application variability.

Use residential or commercial voltage. Input voltage 120-277Volts AC.

Outstanding thermal solution suit for usage in commercial application and provide wide angle brightness control.

Energy-efficient LED technology lowers energy usage and cost. Emits over 4800 Lumens for flush mount led garage lighting.

Instant-On. 50,000hrs lifespan. Environment protection without UV or IR radiation.

Widely Application

Garages, Basements, Workshops, Workbenches, Storage Room, Equipment Room.

Industrial Workstations, Workplace, Warehouse, Auto shops, Barns.

Utility and Recreation Rooms, Office, Laundry Room, Closets, Kitchen, Hallways, School, Hospital, Apartment.

Specifications

Wattages: 40W

Lumens: 4800lm

Color Temperature: 4000K Neutral white

Operate Voltage: 100-277V AC, 50/60Hz

Dimensions: 48 x 7 x 2.8 inches

The light is non-dimmable.

Do the lights come with a drawstring switch?

Answer:

No they do not. They are hard wired to a switch.

I ordered 12 of these light fixtures and the lighting is much improved over the fluorescent lights they replaced. However 8 of the fixtures were completely missing the reflector Part B shown in the diagram. The reflector hides all the wiring, so without the reflectors you can see all the wiring from the side of the light as shown in the pics. I emailed the seller about the issue, but never received a reply.

Price: $179.99 ($44.99 per fixture) with free shipping

YOUTUBE VIDEO URL HERE

Pros:

Text here

Text here

Text here

Text here

Cons:

Text here

Text here

Text here

Text here

5. Hyperikon 38 Watt LED Shop Lights (Pack of 4)

Hyperikon LED Shop Light, 4ft Utility Garage Light 38W Linkable with Pull Chain, Clear 5000K, 4 Pac

✔ SAVE 62% INSTANTLY – Save up to 62% on your electricity bill by replacing fixtures with 2 fluorescent tubes consuming up to 100W with only 38W in this LED shop light fixture.

✔ 45,000 HOUR LIFETIME – With an astonishing life rating of 45,000 hours, or 21 years with 6 hrs/day of use, replacing your bulbs is now a thing of the past.

✔ REBATE ELIGIBLE – Holds DLC 4.1 qualification for maximum potential rebate from your energy provider. Our LED Utility Shop lights are ideal for garages, workshops, industrial workstation, storage rooms, equipment rooms and other close task and large area lighting requirements.

✔ ENERGY STAR QUALIFIED – Our LED Utility Shop Light is ENERGY STAR qualified to save you money and be brighter than the fixtures they replace with an output of 100lm/watt. Make the switch and start saving today!

✔ 5 YEAR WARRANTY – Hyperikon’s 5-year unlimited warranty means we’ve got you covered! Contact us for an easy and fast replacement.

Introducing the Hyperikon Utility LED Shop Light

Hyperikon’s Utility LED Shop Lights provide high performance, long life and energy savings in a simple, no-frills conventional looking fixture. Our integrated LED double fixture provides better, cheaper and healthier lighting than conventional fluorescent light and can easily hung using our included quick installation guide.

Common Applications:

· Garages and Basements

· Workshops and Work Areas

· Utility and Recreation Rooms

Features:

· Save up to 62% on your electricity bill while still providing a stunning 3800 lumen output.

· Instant-On and hassle free installation for your convenience. Simply plug and play!

· Commercial and Industrial Grade with rugged steel housing for durability and long life.

· Hyperikon is a California bestseller with a proven track record.

CHROME-FINISHED PULL CHAIN

The durable integrated pull chain makes it easy to power the fixture on and off. Daisy chain/connect up to 4 Shop Lights together and use the pull chains to selectivity power certain fixtures!

COMMERCIAL GRADE DURABILITY

Our LED bulbs don’t have potentially harmful gases (such as mercury) like fluorescent bulbs do. Because Hyperikon Shop Lights are commercial grade and shatter resistant, they won’t break and release the gas into your workplace or home.

EFFORTLESS INSTALLATION

No need to call an electrician with our 100% plug-and-play LED Shop Lights. Installation can be done in less than 10 minutes and all the hardware needed to hang them is included. Simply follow the accompanying Hyperikon quick installation guide.

Would’ve been nice to know before hand the after glow of the light when not in use, instead of going through the motion of getting a replacement then having to get another replacement. see attached darker picture, this is in totally dark garage with shop light turned off.

Not sure if anyone else is seeing this glow. I have eight other LED lights in the garage and I am not seeing any of these bulbs glowing when turned off. Only seeing the issue on the Shop light over my work bench. I like the style and the ease of use, I just do not like non 100% of power shut off.

Now the reason for the ghost current is that this newer updated driver in the shop light is highly sensitive, it will pick up any current that might be escaping from your circuit. When you turn off the light there is not enough to bill you or cause your meter to detect but the driver picks it up and the result is the bulb stays glowing. The driver is not defective and neither is the light. With LED technology picking up and taking over the way the wiring of homes needs to adjust to newer technology.

Initially received a unit that had been shipped in only its retail packaging (i.e., not inside a shipping box), and thus arrived bent. The replacement unit was correctly shipped but, upon installation, one of the two light bars does not completely turn off. The bar emits a faint glow unless the unit is physically unplugged, which suggests damage or design flaw (electron flow is not fully stopped by the pull switch). I’ve not returned it as it’s not worth the hassle of uninstalling and repackaging. Take your chances with another product.

The fixture is two pieces held together by to thin metal clips. The metal clips came damaged and could not hold the bulb section to the light shield. The bulbs would fall off, so unusable. I called the manufacturer and they would not replace it since I live in a rural area that does not have UPS service. Stuck with a damaged light, we taped it together and we are using it as is. It is a shame to have the eyesore tape on a fixture that was suppose to look nice in our space and add a little class. Had I known that only two metal clips held the thing together, I would not have purchased it in the first place. It is a really bright light. It is slim and minimalist. If you are looking for a bright minimalist light and want to take a chance on the metal clips, it might be for you.

Price: $153.95 ($38.49 per fixture) with free shipping

Pros:

Text here

Text here

Text here

Text here

Cons:

Text here

Text here

Text here

Text here

6. Brightech 40 Watt Linkable LightPRO LED Shop Light

Brightech Linkable LightPRO LED Shop Light – 4Ft 40 Watt Commercial Grade Workbench Utility Ceiling Fixture for Garage Office Warehouse – Equivalent to 100 Watt Fluorescent – With Pull Cord Chain

BRIGHTER THAN SUNLIGHT: With 4,000 Lumens and a color temperature of 4,000 Kelvin, this overhead LED fixture provides abundant, dazzlingly bright white light! The frosted white lens keeps it glare-free. For indoor use only. Suspend over soldering stations, workbenches, or any area for task lighting. See the repairs you’re making with crystal clarity!

NO FLICKERING: Instantly on at full brightness, these LED tubes are superior to fluorescent lights in every way. They don’t flicker, they don’t produce heat, and they will save you a bundle on your electricity bills! LightPRO lasts for 50,000 hours or 20 years depending on your daily usage. Draws only 40 watts while beaming the equivalent of 100-watt traditional overheads. The integrated LED lights are NOT removable.

INCLUDES INSTALLATION KIT: Your box will come with two steel suspension cables with anchors to attach them to the light via loops on the ends. Install 6 feet above (or higher) where you need the light. Pull chain for easy on/off. Note: fixtures are not designed for end-to-end wiring. These standalone 4-foot-long units cannot be daisy-chained together in a continuous strip. And best of all, you can attach up to 5 fixtures together to cover more ground.

THE MEASUREMENTS: LightPRO LED Shop Light weighs 4 pounds and has a height of six inches (including the hangar). The 65-inch cord has a diameter of less than ¾ inch and has a 2-prong plug for 120V to 277V outlets. 80 CRI (color rendering index), not dimmable, and operates in extremes of cold and hot weather alike with a temperature range of -22°F to 130°F. Provides complete coverage for 6 x 2.5′ benches.

THE WARRANTY: All Brightech LED lights have a 3-year warranty. If for any reason you are not satisfied with your purchase, please contact us. Our industry-leading commitment to you will make things right!

Brightech’s innovative LightPRO LED Shop Light replaces inefficient fluorescent tubes and provides ultra-bright beams of cool white light over your industrial workstations, garages, repair shops, and equipment rooms. This lightweight, energy-saving overhead fixture features a pair of integrated LED lights that draw only 40 watts in total yet produce brightness comparable to 100-watt bulbs. There’s no flicker here – just an instant “on” at 4,000 Lumens with a 4,000-Kelvin color temperature that brings the intricate details on your workbench into sharp focus. You can attach 5 fixtures together if needed!

The long-lasting lights in this four-foot-length suspended fixture will burn cool for 20 years or 50,000 hours – depending on the amount of daily use. No more constantly replacing burnt-out energy-guzzling bulbs of yesterday!

LightPRO LED Shop Light can only be hung from the cables provided. Your installation kit includes mounting anchors and a pair of steel cable extensions.

That said I almost gave it 4 stars, because the hanging instructions are almost incomprehensible. After spending 20 minutes trying to figure them out, I tossed them aside and figured out how to hang it in less than 5 minutes.. I am going to go through the procedure with mention of the instructions to save others the pain.

Cable hangers are a very poor design. Mounting screws are of very poor quality and strip out very easily. The cable ends do not lock into the light, causing it to come unhooked easily.

It was not clear in the description that the lightbulbs could not be replaced. I finally got all the parts to put together the stand I wanted to use it with and since I can’t swap out the bulbs, it is useless. Just missed the return window. Not impressed.

The product looks nice and was received in-tact, however, it does not work & we have contacted customer service…..DAYS ago and have heard NOTHING back!

Price: $32.99 with free shipping

YOUTUBE VIDEO URL HERE

Pros:

Text here

Text here

Text here

Text here

Cons:

Text here

Text here

Text here

Text here

7. FrenchMay Linkable 40 Watt LED Utility Shop Lights (Pack of 10)

FrenchMay Linkable 40 Watt LED Utility Shop Lights (Pack of 10) t 4ft 4800 Lumens Super Bright 40W 5000K Daylight ETL Certified LED Garage Lights Fixture Durable LED Fixture with Pull Chain Mounting and Daisy Chain Hardware Included

High brightness, release a 4800 lumens output at 40 Watt, a stunning luminous efficacy of 120lm/W, effectively reduce the amount on your annual electric bill. 5000K natural white light offers the best lighting experience for task and general area lighting

Commercial grade integrated double ceiling light fixture lasts up to 22.8 years based on 3 hrs/day, robust aluminum ,thermoplastic and impact-resistant lens construction enhances durability. 5 years warranty provided. Maintenance-free. Excellent replacement of conventional fluorescent fixture

Ultra light weight design and included hardware kit provide hassle-free installation and easy daisy chain for your convenience. Suspended mounting and flush mounting are both available

Built in bulbs, 44’’ power cord with dual prong plug and chrome-finished pull cord switch, run on 100~240 VAC and 50/60Hz. Simply plug and play, instant full brightness with no flicker even at low temperature (-4℉). ETL certified for performance and safe operation

Ideal for garages, basements, workshops, utility and recreation rooms, storage rooms, barn, equipment rooms, large area lighting requirements, industrial workstations, workspace, carports, auto shops, task and general purpose lighting

› See more product details

Introduction

FrenchMay Linkable 4ft LED Utility Shop Light allows you to light up your garage in an efficient, cost effective way. It provides you much brighter, cheaper and healthier lighting than traditional fluorescent light could do and lasts up to 22.8 years*. Your existing ceiling light fixture could be easily replaced by this double integrated LED fixture by either hanging mounting or flush mounting. Our ultra light weight design and the included hardware package guarantee you a hassle-free installation.

Application: Indoor Only for Garages, Basements, Workshops, Game rooms, Utility Rooms etc.

Features:

High brightness 4800 lumens output and 5000K natural white light, provides excellent lighting experience

Commercial grade LED, guaranteed durability and long lifespan, minimum operating temperature -20℃ (-4℉),instant-on without flicker

Choose either hanging mounting or flush mounting as you wish. Hassle free installation, simply plug and play

Easy to daisy-chain with the built in power cord (with dual prong plug) and 2-Prong receptacle

White finish, frosted lens, minimalistic look

Product specifications:

Brightness: 4800lm

Wattage: 40W

Input Voltage Range: 100~277 VAC, 50/60Hz

Luminous Efficacy: 120lm/W

Color Temperature: 5000K for Daylight

Color Rendering Index (CRI): >85

Beam Angle: >120deg

Lifespan: 22.8 years*

Finish: White

Lens: Frosted

Certificate: ETL

Dimensions: 48’’ L x 5’’ W x 2.5’’ H

Warranty: 5 Year Limited Warranty

* Life is based on 3 hrs/day

Package includes:

10 x Linkable 4’ LED Utility Shop Light with built in 44’’ Power Cord (with 2-Prong Plug ), 2-Prong receptacle and 4’’ Pull Chain

10 x User’s Manual

20 x Ceiling Hooks

20 x 16’’ Hanging Chains each with 3 “O” Hooks

80 x Screws (Spares included)

80 x Plastic Anchors (Spares included)

Dear Andrea, thank you for asking, the tubes are not replaceable, but if it stops working within 5 years of normal use, we will send you a new one.

You plug the cord from one unit into the receptacle of the other unit. Nothing else needed unless the built in cord is not long enough for you. In which case you need a regular extension cord (e.g. 2 prong male on one side, 2 prong female on the other).

how many can you safely daisy chain together?

Answer:

20 lights, because the UL cable can only hold that much watts/A

Any way to get rid of “on” delay? A definite delay of 1 sec. from when I throw the switch. Is this normal for LEDs?

. The mounting screws however were the cheapest quality and I would recommend throwing them out and using some better quality inserts, almost knocked this product down to a 4 star. These inserts would pull out easily even with a screw threaded in. I tested this on some scrap drywall from cutting a place for a wall box in the cieling, and they were useless. Used a 1/4″ bit to drill the hole, no instructions on what bit to use so maybe that was the issue. Also, the description says it has a 5 ft cord when it has a 44″ cord, a good 16″ off the description. Other then those 2 issues I am very happy with them. Before and after pics included.

My only complaint about this design, is that if the LEDs fail, you’ll probably have to toss the whole fixture, since the imitation fluorescent bulbs containing the LEDs are not replaceable. I’d probably attempt repair somehow using parts sourced off the net. Would be nice if they made replacement parts available, should this happen in the future.

Price: $299.99 ($29.99 per fixture) with free shipping

YOUTUBE VIDEO URL HERE

Pros:

Text here

Text here

Text here

Text here

Cons:

Text here

Text here

Text here

Text here

8. Hykolity 4′ LED Vapor and Water Tight Weatherproof Light Fixture

4 Pack Hykolity 4′ LED Vapor and Water Tight Weatherproof Light Fixture With Plug Cord 40W [100W Equivalent] 4400lm 5000K IP66 Waterproof Industrial Grade Shop Light Cooler Lamp Outdoor Patio Light

✔ SUPER BRIGHT – 4400 Lumens, 5000K daylight white. That is a staggering over 110lm/W. Saving 75% electric bill instantly.

✔ EASY INSTALLATION – This Vapor LED Tight Fixture can be surface mounted (mounting clips included) or suspended, NO BALLAST TO EVER REPLACE!

✔ EASY INSTALLATION – This Vapor LED Tight Fixture can be surface mounted (mounting clips included) or suspended, NO BALLAST TO EVER REPLACE! Plug Cord included , plug and play.

✔ DURABLE – 5 Years Warranty provided with delicate design. Lifespan is over 50,000hrs. Reduce Re-lamp frequency.

✔ WATERPROOF – The LED Vapor Proof Light is a highly durable fixture, resisting dampness and humidity, as well as dust

Can you hard wire this lamp??

Answer:

One thing I forgot to point out. The lamp housing has a three hole flange on the back side for mounting with out a pipe bracket. The three holes are for lagging to a building. Then you can drill a hole in the building to feed wire to lamp. Last night was the first time using this lamp. All I can say is WOW! Worth every penny. Good luck s

Answer:

One thing I forgot to point out. The lamp housing has a three hole flange on the back side for mounting with out a pipe bracket. The three holes are for lagging to a building. Then you can drill a hole in the building to feed wire to lamp. Last night was the first time using this lamp. All I can say is WOW! Worth every penny. Good luck see less

By Michael on July 9, 2017

See more answers (1)

0

votes

Question:

The title line states 5000 lumen but the description says 4400 lumens… what is it?

Answer:

it’s not 5000 my electrican just put them in and said they were more like 4400 i put them in my barn so far the work nice but only in for the past week.

The housing is extremely flimsy and brittle. Cracks easily. 4 out of 12 were already cracked when I received them and there was no damage to the shipping boxes whatsoever. 3 more cracked during installation. I hope the LED strips are higher quality than the housing. Not worth the price.

bit pricey but it works good

$199.99 ($49.99 per fixture) with free shipping

Pros:

Text here

Text here

Text here

Text here

Cons:

Text here

Text here

Text here

Text here

9. Luceco Shatterproof Plug-in LED Shop Light

Luceco Shatterproof Plug-in LED Shop Light (Surface/Suspended Mount Compatible)

Luceco 3600 Lumen / 4000K Cool White 4ft Shatterproof Plug-in LED Shop Light (Surface/Suspended Mount Compatible)

Money and energy saving: uses a fraction of the power of your old fluorescent lights saving you over 60% on energy

Superior ballast-free Lighting: integrated leds providing even and continuous Instant-on illumination with no hot or cold spots and annoying buzz or flicker

Durability and safety: ul-listed fixture features sturdy frosted bulbs with shatterproof construction that stays cool when lit, and a strong thermoplastic housing

Fast installation: plug-in style with inline on/off switch and all hardware included makes setup simple and convenient for your office, garage, of workshop

Hassle free 5 year warranty

The Luceco LED shop light is an affordable, multi-purpose alternative to fluorescent utility lighting – with added benefits. Luceco leds offer a 60% energy savings, longer life, and lower maintenance cost to save you money. The sturdy glass and thermoplastic design is shatterproof, mercury-free, and stays cool when lit for a safe, family friendly lighting option. Glass construction and a frosted lens provide a super wide 240-Degree beam of uniform, glare-free light with no hot or cold spots. Instant-on illumination with no warm-up wait time and a Cool White 4000K color temperature give you superior performance in your home, garage, or commercial setting. The fixture’s plug-in design with 5-foot cord and integrated inline switch ensures fast and easy installation either surface mounted or suspended from the ceiling using the included hardware. With its fully integrated, ballast-free design, you can say goodbye to annoying flicker and buzz during use. This light is UL listed to ensure safety, durability, and efficiency, and backed by our hassle-free 5 year warranty and responsive customer support team.

Important information

Brightness

1800 lm

Color Temperature

4000 Kelvin

Wattage

36 Watts

Bulb Voltage

120 Volts

What is the cold temperature rating on this fixture? Will it operate at -20 or -40 degrees F?

Answer:

Yes, the product will operate in cold environments. Please keep in mind that the product is designed for indoor use and is not intended for wet locations or outdoor use.

Are they linkable?

Answer:

Not that I can see . But it is a really nice light

No, each fixture has its own cord, plug and switch, designed to work with a standard US receptacle.

Very fragile. “Shatterproof” refers to the fact that they have a soft plastic outer coating, over the inner hard plastic that does shatter, which contains the broken pieces. I ordered 1 of these and it arrived with a 1 inch long crack of the inner tube which went just about all the way around. Amazon’s CS is great and they quickly handled the replacement. The new one just arrived and I found a crack just like the 1st one, only it was near the end where the wiring is, rather than close to the middle of the tube. The cracks can be seen through the tube as well as felt by running your finger over the outer layer and you can hear the loose pieces moving around inside.

The crack did not seem to affect the backing strip where the LEDs were, so I decided to test it. The light seems to work fine, though I have not yet tried to hang it up. 1 of the tubes does not appear to have any cracks, so it may be able to support the whole thing. Since the light does work I will be keeping it rather than dealing with shipping it back and trying for something else. I may add an extra support before hanging it up.

Lasted until today, Feb 21, 2018. All led, thought these were supposed to last 50,000 hours. Not even 20 hours.

Price: $29.36 with free shipping

YOUTUBE VIDEO URL HERE

Pros:

Text here

Text here

Text here

Text here

Cons:

Text here

Text here

Text here

Text here

10. Juweixin Utility Linkable 40W 4FT LED Shop Light (Pack of 6)

Juweixin Utility Linkable 40W 4FT LED Shop Light, Pull Chain Hanging Light Fixture 4800 Lumens 5000K Daylight, Double Fixtures with Ferrum Housing Indoor illumination for Garage Warehouse Workbench 6 pack 169.89 ($28.32 / count)

SUPER BRIGHTNESS – Super brightness performance with 4800 lumens and 5000K daylight. With our INSTANT ON feature, no worry about flickering.

ENERGY SAVING – This shop light is with excellent power saving up to 65%, a double fixture lighting with lifespan of 50,000 hours.

EASY INSTALLATION – Hassle free installation, simply plug and switch the pull chain. Only screws, hocks and hanging chains are included for an easy installation. Uses plug connection to link up multiple lights.

WIDE APPLICATIONS – Widely used for large area lighting requirement: garages, warehouse, basement, workshop, storage rooms, equipment rooms, workbench areas utility rooms, recreation rooms, etc.

QUALITY GUARANTEE – 5 YEAR WARRANTY. Designed with incomparable metal which is durable and anti-corrosion. If any issues or queries please contact us.

› See more product details

Introduction

Linkable 4ft LED Utility Shop Light allows you to light up your room in a cost-efficient way.

Either hanging mounting or surface mounting is feasible as you like. A hassle-free installation only needs screw,hooks and chains.

Specification

Light source: LED

Material: Ferrum+PC

Beam Distribution: 120°

Color temperature:5000K

Operated power:40W/120V/60HZ

Suggested hanging height: 5-11FT

Assembled quantity recommendation: the distance of 2 lights is 5-7ft

Easy Installation

Option 1：Ceiling Mounting

1. Fix ceiling hook and screws into the wall.

2. Insert the “O” hook into each of the holes on both sides of shop light.

3. Attach the hanging chains to the “O” hook and ceiling hook.

Option 2: Surface Mounting

1. Opening holes in the ceiling, holes size is 21mm, then stuff rubber plugs to holes.

2. Make screw and gasket together, fix screw and gasket to hole of fixture, locked tightly with rubber plug.

Package included

2 * 16 inch hanging chain

6 * “O” HOOK

4 * screw

2 *Rubber plug

1* Gasket

Are the LED strips replaceable?

Answer:

each shop light has two led strips, it cannot be replaced. You need to change the whole light fixture.

I ordered these lights for my garage workshop. Delivered a day earlier than stated. The combined lumens of all six exceeded my expectations. Installation was pretty basic. After installing, and turning them on, one light had a section of eight inches that did not work. Couple hours later, one entire fixture fell from ceiling. The hanging cables had completely failed at the crimped points. Now I’m concerned about the other cables and whether or not they will fail.

oly 3 reviews

Price: $169.89 ($28.32 per fixture) with free shipping

YOUTUBE VIDEO URL HERE

Pros:

Text here

Text here

Text here

Text here

Cons:

Text here

Text here

Text here

Text here

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.