Top 10 Best White Bed Sheets 2018

In need of some new bedding? White bed sheets are a classic addition to your bedroom, and they provide a clean, relaxing, resort-like feel. While some people prefer to jazz things up with colored or printed bed sheets, I’ve always been a fan of white sheets as they offer a serene feel that is nice when you’re trying to wind down and fall asleep. They also match virtually any duvet or comforter set, and are really easy to keep looking bright as you can bleach most of them.

Whether you’re looking for a cooling bed sheet or something thicker like a flannel, there are multiple white bed sheets to choose from. If softness is the name of your game, look for sheets that have a high thread count as they tend to have the coziest feel. On the other hand, sheets with lower thread count that are made from something like cotton are more breathable and will keep you cool throughout the night. For those who want a mix of breathability and softness, a mid-range thread count (like 300-500) and a soft material like a bamboo or cotton is the way to go. If you’re looking to try something other than a standard cotton, you could go the luxury route and try a silk sheet, or stay more relaxed with a jersey knit sheet set.

Read on for our list of the best white bed sheets, listed by type of bed sheet.

1. Best White Sheets With Aloe: Sleep Restoration Luxury Bed Sheets

These are the best white sheets with aloe vera. These super soft white sheets have the added benefit of aloe vera infused in the sheets. The all-natural aloe vera helps to moisturize and rejuvenate your skin, while also providing a calming effect that’s ideal for drifting off to dreamland. Aloe vera is also hypoallergenic which is great for those who have sensitive skin, and it’s resistant to mold and mildew. This white sheet set includes one flat sheet, two pillowcases, and one fitted sheet that fits mattresses up to 16 inches deep. The fitted sheet also has an elastic that goes all the way around, which means you won’t have to worry about the sheet sliding off in the middle of the night. Made with microfiber, the sheets have a nice smooth feel and they also won’t get overly wrinkled when you take them out of the wash. Sizes available: twin, full, queen, king, and California king.

Price: $26.49 and up, depending on size

Pros:

Infused with aloe vera for added softness

Hypoallergenic

Microfiber material is really smooth

Five sizes available

Cons:

Microfiber isn’t as breathable as other fabrics

2. Best Cheap White Bed Sheet: Utopia Bedding Brushed Microfiber Flat Sheet

This is the best cheap white bed sheet. Utopia is known for creating inexpensive yet high quality home items, and this bed sheet is no different. Starting at $9.99, the sheet is really well-priced for how soft and durable it is. The flat sheet is made with brushed microfiber which is smooth to the touch and also holds up well in the wash. And, unlike other sheets that have no detailing, this sheet has a nice look to it as it has a four-inch hem. The sheet is available in four different sizes: twin, full, queen, and king. While this product is only for the flat sheet, you can find Utopia’s full cotton white sheet set here.

Price: $9.99-$13.99, depending on size

Pros:

Inexpensive

Brushed microfiber material is soft and durable

Fade and stain resistant

Four-inch hem adds a nice look to the sheet

Cons:

Only the sheet (not a set)

No California King size available

Bleaching is not recommended

3. Best White Bamboo Bed Sheets: Cariloha Resort Bamboo Sheets

These are the best white bamboo bed sheets. If you’ve never felt 100% bamboo sheets before, you’ll be amazed with how soft they are. The bamboo creates a silky smooth feel that’s really luxurious and so cozy to wrap yourself up in at night. Bamboo bed sheets are also more durable and breathable than standard cotton sheets, so you can plan on using these sheets for a long time. This set includes one flat sheet, two pillowcases, and one fitted sheet that can fit mattresses up to 18 inches deep, which is ideal if you have a thicker mattress or a mattress pad on your bed. There’s also a 90-day satisfaction guarantee, so you can always send the sheets back if they’re not for you. Sizes available: queen, king, and California king.

Price: $239 and up, depending on size

Pros:

Made with 100% bamboo

Softer than standard cotton sheets

90-day satisfaction guarantee

Bamboo is naturally hypoallergenic

Cons:

More expensive than most bed sheets

No smaller bed size options

Wrinkle easily

4. Best Silk White Bed Sheets: THXSILK Silk Bed Sheet Set

These are the best white silk bed sheets. While many bed sheet sets have a “silky smooth” feel, nothing is smoother than true silk. This 100% Mulberry silk fabric is the epitome of luxury, and will instantly transform your bed to one fit for royalty. And at a silk weight of 19 momme, the silk used in this sheet set is one of the highest qualities you can find, so it’s definitely worth the money (any silk between 12-16 momme is considered good quality, and 16-19 momme is considered high quality). This specific sheet set includes a fitted sheet that can accommodate mattress us to 16 inches deep, two pillow cases, and one flat sheet. Mulberry silk is naturally hypoallergenic and repellent against dust mites and odor, so it’s great for all skin types and will stay clean for years to come. While the sheets are machine washable, a little extra care is required to ensure they last a long time (gentle cycle with a detergent safe for silks, and air dry). This beautiful white sheet set is available in queen and king sizes.

Price: $389 for queen, $445 for king

Pros:

100% mulberry silk

High quality silk weight of 19 momme

Naturally hypoallergenic

Odor resistant

Cons:

More expensive than other white sheet sets

Air dry only

Silk can be slippery

5. Best Cotton White Bed Sheets: Mellanni Percale Cotton Bed Sheet

These are the best white cotton bed sheets. Those who love a crisp, cool bed sheet know that cotton is the way to go. This bed sheet set from Mellanni is made with 100% cotton, so it’s perfect for tried and true cotton lovers. The sheets have a thread count of 300 so they are light and breathable, and they have a percale weave which gets softer with every wash. The set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet (fits mattresses up to 16 inches deep), and two pillowcases. Cotton is super easy to take care of since it’s machine washable and can go in the dryer, but it does wrinkle easier than other fabrics. Mellanni also provides a lifetime guarantee, so you can email the company if you don’t love the sheets and get a 100% money-back refund. Sizes available: full, queen, king, and California king.

Price: $34.97 and up, depending on size

Pros:

100% cotton

Cool and breathable

Percale weave gets softer with every wash

Machine washable and dryer friendly

Cons:

Wrinkles easily

Not a warm sheet

6. Best Jersey Knit White Bed Sheets: Mainstays Jersey Knit Sheet Set

These are the best white jersey knit bed sheets. If you have a favorite t-shirt that you love to sleep in, you can double the comfort by using these jersey knit sheets that feel like you’re sleeping in your favorite tee. The sheets have 150 GSM (grams per square meter) so they are super soft and have more of a relaxed, warm feel than standard cotton sheets. The set includes one flat sheet, two pillowcases, and one fitted sheet that fits mattresses up to 13 inches deep. While jersey knit sheets are usually found in different colors, this white color will provide a nice soft look to your bedding. Sizes available: twin, twin XL, full, and queen.

Price: $31.48 and up, depending on size

Pros:

Soft, t-shirt like feel

Machine washable

Elastic all around the fitted sheet

Cons:

No king size available

Not as crisp looking as other materials

Hard to stretch over mattresses that are more than 13 inches deep

7. Best Flannel White Bed Sheets: Pinzon 170 Gram Flannel Sheet Set

These are the best white flannel bed sheets. Those who like to sleep warm know that flannel sheets are the best for keeping toasty all throughout the night. This flannel sheet set is made from 100% cotton and has a flannel weight of 170 grams, which is a good weight for both warmth and durability. The flat sheet and the pillowcases both have a four-inch hem which add a little flare to the set, and the white is a bright, wintery white. This standard sheet set has four sizes available in white: twin XL, full, queen, and California king.

Price: $39.99 and up, depending on size

Pros:

Flannel is really warm

Soft and durable fabric

Four inch hem adds a nice detail

Machine washable and dryable

Cons:

No twin or king sizes available in white

May be too warm for summer months

8. Best White Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets: Comfy Sheets Luxury Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set

These are the best white Egyptian cotton bed sheets. If you love cotton but want something that’s a little softer and more durable, Egyptian cotton is the way to go. Egyptian cotton threads are naturally finer which means you can have a higher thread count, which creates an ultra smooth and strong bed sheet. This sheet set is made with 100% Egyptian cotton and has a 1000 thread count, so you can count on the sheets lasting a long time. The set includes one flat sheet and two pillowcases, as well as one fitted sheet that has deep pockets that can fit anywhere between 14-18 inch mattresses. While these sheets are beautiful and soft to the touch, they can get wrinkled easily, so it’s best to remove them straight from the dryer to avoid doing too much ironing. Sizes available: queen and California king.

Price: $99.99 and up, depending on size

Pros:

Egyptian cotton is more durable than standard cotton

1000 thread count is really soft

Fitted sheet has deep pockets (fits mattresses up to 18 inches)

Washes and dries well

Cons:

Only two sizes available

Fitted sheet may be a little baggy on smaller mattresses

Wrinkles easily

9. Best White Striped Bed Sheets: Beckham Hotel Collection Striped Sheet Set

These are the best white striped bed sheets. If you love white but want more of a design element in your bed sheets, these striped bed sheets are a good choice. The embossed stripe pattern is subtle but still provides enough of a difference that adds a little style to your bedding. The sheets themselves are made with brushed microfiber, which is soft, durable, and wrinkle resistant. This is a standard sheet set that includes one flat sheet and two pillowcases, as well as one fitted sheet that can accommodate mattresses up to 16 inches thick. This material is also hypoallergenic, so it’s ideal for those with sensitive skin. Beckham Luxury Linens also provides a lifetime guarantee, so you can feel good about your purchase. Sizes available: twin, full, queen, king, and California king.

Price: $23.99 and up, depending on size

Pros:

Subtle stripe pattern adds a nice design element

Brushed microfiber is really soft and durable

Hypoallergenic

Five sizes available

Cons:

Microfiber isn’t as breathable as cotton

Some people think the stripe pattern is not noticeable

10. Best White Bed Sheets for Night Sweats: PeachSkinSheets Night Sweats Sheet Set

These are the best white bed sheets for night sweats. If you get night sweats throughout the night, or just tend to sleep warm, these night sweat sheets are a really good choice for you. The sheets are made with a moisture-wicking fabric that will help keep you both dry and cool, which means a longer, more restful night’s sleep. Plus, the sheets have a thread count of 1500, so they won’t be overly cool for cool sleepers, and every type of sleeper can appreciate the smoothness of the sheets. These sheets also wash and dry well, as they are wrinkle free and anti-pill. PeachSkinSheets also provides a 30 day money back guarantee, which is nice if you decide you don’t love the feel of the sheets. This sheet set is also available in more sheets sizes than any other set: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, and split king.

Price: $79.95 and up, depending on size

Pros:

Great for night sweats and hot sleepers

1500 thread count

Wrinkle free and anti-pill

Seven sizes available

Cons:

A little more expensive than other sheet sets

Bleach is not recommended

