Top 10 Best Zero Gravity Chairs 2018

Between work, play, and normal day-to-day activities, life takes a toll on our bodies. All of that action can lead to neck, back, and knee pain, not to mention just overall stress on our muscles and bones. When you relax on your couch at night or lay down in bed, you may feel some relief when you kick your feet up, but not every pain is always worked away. That’s where a zero gravity chair comes in.

Zero gravity chairs help to alleviate body pains as they recline back and position you in a way that relieves tension in all of your worst spots. With your back and neck properly supported in a reclined position and your knees slightly elevated above the rest of your body, you will soon feel all of your tensions melt away. Even when you’re not fully reclined, zero gravity chairs are shaped to support all of your pressure points, so you can feel more comfortable for longer periods of time. All technical stuff aside…they are just plain comfortable to relax in.

There are a few things to consider when looking for a zero gravity chair. First off, where are you going to be using the chair? Whether you plan on using the chair inside or outside makes a big difference in what kind of zero gravity chair you should get, as outdoor chairs are made with weather-proof materials and don’t look as nice when paired with indoor furniture. It’s also smart to consider what sort of extra features you would like, if any. Some zero gravity chairs come with things like a removable pillow, sunshade, or cup holder, so if those appeal to you, keep an eye out for the chairs that have the “extras” included. Finally, think about how much you will be using the zero gravity chair, and how important the features are for your overall health. If you’ll be using it more casually, there are plenty of decently priced chairs that are comfortable, durable, and will get the job done. However, if you need the chair for more medical purposes, you may want to invest in a chair that’s a little more supportive and has extra features like a built-in massager.

Below is our breakdown of the best zero gravity chairs, with outdoor zero gravity chairs being listed first, and indoor zero gravity chairs towards the end.

1. AmazonBasics Zero Gravity Chair

With a powder-coated steel frame and weather-resistant fabric, this zero gravity chair is perfect for the outdoors. The chair has a 300 pound weight capacity and is 43.3 inches long, 25.5 inches wide, and 35.5 inches tall, so it’s an average size that will fit and support most body types. The recline function is perfect for relaxing back and taking in some sun, but it’s also comfortable while sitting upright for chatting with friends. A headrest and curved armrests add to the comfort of the chair, and it’s available in four different colors. This zero gravity chair also folds flat, so it’s easy to store during the colder months of the year. Best part? It’s just under $40.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Just under $40

Weather-resistant fabric is great for outdoors

300 pound weight capacity

Folds flat for easy storage

Cons:

It’s a little heavy to move around

Not designed for indoors

2. Le Papillon Zero Gravity Chair With Removable Cushion

This zero gravity chair is ideal for those who want a little extra cushion. The chair comes with a removable suede cushion, which adds extra comfort when sitting in the chair. The cushion also works as a barrier between your skin and the chair backing, so it won’t get too hot if the chair has been sitting in the sun, and it won’t be too cold either if you keep the chair indoors. If you want to set-up the zero gravity chair indoors, the cushion also helps to make this chair look more like an indoors chair. You can recline back to multiple positions, and there is a knob you can turn to lock the chair in place. The headrest is also adjustable and can even be completely removed, so you choose what works best for you while you’re sitting in the chair. Light and easy to move around, the zero gravity chair folds up for easy storage, and it even arrives fully assembled.

Price: $79.99

Pros:

Comes with a removable cushion

Locking system keeps recline position in place

No assembly required

Could work indoors with the cushion

Cons:

Suede can be hard to keep clean

Only one color choice

3. Akari Extra Large Zero Gravity Chair With Sunshade

This zero gravity chair is considered “extra large,” as it’s long enough to accommodate taller people and it has a weight capacity of 350 pounds. The chair also comes with a sunshade canopy which is great for protecting your face from getting fried in the sun. You can also keep your drink, book, phone, snacks, etc. close, as there is a detachable cupholder tray that’s perfect for holding all of your stuff. The recline function gives you relief in all the right places, and there is also a locking mechanism to help keep your ideal recline position in place. This zero gravity chair comes in three different colors, and it’s made for the outdoors as it is rust resistant, waterproof, and UV resistant.

Price: $92.12 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Extra large in size

Canopy sunshade helps protect your face from the sun

Detachable cup holder tray

Waterproof and UV resistant

Cons:

A little more expensive than other zero gravity chairs

Won’t look very nice indoors

4. PORTAL Oversized Zero Gravity Chair With Side Table

This extra large zero gravity chair has the added benefit of a side table, which is ideal for holding your drink, phone, and more. The chair itself is oversized and can support up to 350 pounds, which makes it a great choice for those who need a little more room. With a green mesh fabric and wood-look arm rests, the zero gravity chair has an outdoorsy look that will fit in with any backyard landscape. The mesh fabric is also really breathable, so you won’t have to worry about your back getting all sweaty after sitting in the sun for the afternoon. The chair is easy to move around and store as it’s lightweight and folds flat, which makes it nice for taking camping or to the beach. Plus, the locking system is right underneath the arm rest, which makes it easy to recline and lock into any position.

Price: $109.99

Pros:

Oversized

Attached side table

Folds up for easy storage

Breathable mesh fabric

Cons:

Shorter people may have a hard time touching the ground in this chair

More expensive than other zero gravity chairs

5. Best Choice Products Two Person Zero Gravity Chair

Looking for a chair to kick back in with your sweetheart? This zero gravity chair is actually wide enough to fit two people (and has a weight capacity of 450 pounds), so it’s perfect for couples who love to lounge together. The chair comes with removable headrests that are adjustable, as well as a cup holder tray so you can relax for long periods of time without having to get up and grab what you need. Even though the chair is larger, it can still fold up and is light enough to be moved around your yard. This zero gravity chair also comes in three different colors: brown, orange, and tan.

Price: $99.94

Pros:

Big enough to fit two people

Removable/adjustable headrests

Multiple color choices

Cup holder tray

Cons:

No way to lock your recline position

Not as easy to move around as smaller chairs

Some people have issues with the frame being flimsy

6. Super Decor Set of Two Purple Zero Gravity Chairs

Looking for a pop of color? This set of two zero gravity chairs comes in a vivid purple color that has a touch of pink, which is perfect for those who want to spice up their backyard furniture. The chairs come with all the extras (sunshades, cup holders, mobile device slots), so you can set up shop in your backyard and not have to go anywhere all afternoon. Each of the chairs is made with a steel frame and has a weight capacity of 300 pounds, so you can plan on keeping the chair around for a long period of time. The chairs recline back with ease, and you can lock them into position with a twist knob that’s really simple to use. If you like to visit with friends, this set of two zero gravity chairs is a great choice for you.

Price: $71.99

Pros:

Vivid purple/pink color

Chairs come in a set of two

Comes with a sunshade, tray, and headrest

Easy to use twist knob to lock in recline position

Cons:

A little heavy to move around compared to other zero gravity chairs

Bright color may not work in every space

7. Timber Ridge Padded Zero Gravity Chair

While most zero gravity chairs are made with a flat, canvas-like fabric, this chair has padded material which adds a little extra comfort. The chair is about 72 inches long when fully reclined, so it may work better for shorter people (unless you don’t mind your feet dangling a little off the end). You can recline back to multiple different positions, and it’s easy to lock into place. A side cup holder is included, as well as a one year manufacturer’s warranty so you can feel good about your purchase. Colors available: blue, camouflage, and Earth.

Price: $119.99

Pros:

Extra padding for added comfort

Fits shorter people well

One year manufacturer’s warranty included

350 pound weight capacity

Cons:

Tall people using this chair may have their feet dangle off the edge

Cup holder only – no tray

8. Official Medical Breakthrough Zero Gravity Massage Chair

First impression of this chair is that it looks really intense. But, don’t let it scare you away. This zero gravity chair is really amazing as it not only reclines to zero gravity position, but it also has a built-in, full body massager as well as heat. If you have serious muscle and back pain (or if you just love massages) this zero gravity chair is so worth the investment. Everything on the chair is customizable, so you can choose which areas that you want massaged, how far back you want to recline, etc. There is even a body scanner which scans your body to ensure that the massage rollers are targeting all of your problem areas correctly. And if that wasn’t enough, there is also a chiropractic back stretch function which softly stretches your back while squeezing your hips to lengthen your spine. This zero gravity chair was designed by doctors and other medical professionals, so you know that they’ve thought of everything when it comes to alleviating aches and pains. While the price is steep, it’s so worth it to have your body more aligned and feeling more comfortable throughout the day.

Price: $2,599

Pros:

Built-in massager and heat

Designed by medical professionals

Chiropractic back stretch function

Completely customizable

Cons:

Very expensive

Can’t go outdoors

A little bulky to move around

9. AmeriGlide 325 Infinite Position Zero Gravity Lift Chair

For those who have had recent surgeries or are simply getting older, a lift chair can be a life saver. This zero gravity chair also doubles as a lift chair, so it’s a really good choice for those who need to alleviate back pain and also need a little extra help getting in and out of their chair. The back of the chair can recline to multiple positions, and you can also adjust the footrest to be elevated above your heart to the zero gravity position, which also helps with blood flow. The chair has a weight capacity of 375 pounds, and while shorter people can use it, it’s generally recommended for people who are between 5’10” and 6’2″. One of the best things about this chair is that it looks more like a normal recliner compared to other zero gravity chairs, so it will fit in with the rest of your furniture. There are also four colors available: putty, Bordeaux, chocolate, and denim.

Price: $1,299

Pros:

Also a power lift chair

Looks like a normal recliner

Four color choices

Perfect for taller people

Cons:

Expensive

Fabric is spot clean only

Shorter people may not find it as comfortable

10. Best Choice Products Folding Orbital Zero Gravity Chair

This zero gravity chair works well for indoors as it has a modern, almost space-like look that’s super cool. The chair sits on a frame of two criss-crossing circles made out of steel, which makes the chair pretty durable. You can also easily fold the chair, which is nice if you want to move it around your house. One downside with this chair is that the recline function isn’t adjustable, so where it sits is where it stays. However, the zero gravity angle is really comfortable and kind of the main point for buying a zero gravity chair. The chair itself is really lightweight and has a weight capacity of 264 pounds. It’s also available in six different colors, so it’s fun and easy to match with the rest of your home decor.

Price: $54.95

Pros:

Cool modern look

Lightweight and easy to fold

Multiple color choices

Comes with a removable pillow

Cons:

Can’t adjust the seat

Max weight capacity is 264 pounds

