Top 5 Best G9 LED Lights: Compare, Buy & Save

Light Emiting Diode or LED is the newest advancement in lighting technology. LEDs have been around for decades but it is only in recent years that they have been adapted for easy and convenient use in the home. LEDs offer a number of benefits over traditional incandescent, halogen, or fluorescent lighting. They are long lasting, durable, and do not put off any heat. The only downside is that it can be challenging to find LED lights that match the warmer color temperature we are used to inside of a home.

This article discusses G9 LEDs. G9 LED lights are small in size and used to replace halogen bulbs in places where a lot of light is needed in a small sized bulb such as chandeliers, vanities, and modern light fixtures. G9 bulbs, also known as capsules, have two looped pins on their base and run on 240V. G9 LEDs use much less power, for example you can replace a 60 watt halogen bulb with a six watt LED bulb and not have to worry about replacement for years. G9 LEDs come in both warm white (2700K to 3000K) and cool white (4000K to 5000K) color temperatures. They are also much more durable than halogen bulbs, which have been known to burn out at the slightest bump or vibration.

Since LED lights for the home are still fairly new, there are a large number of cheap imitations on the market. LEDs are fairly expensive so it is always a good idea to do your research first. In this article we will go over some of the best G9 LED bulbs available today for any type of home usage.

1. KINDEEP Dimmable G9 LED Bulb 40W Equivalent, Warm White 3000K (Pack of 6)

This six pack of dimmable G9 LEDs from Kindeep is perfect for overhead light fixtures like chandeliers, or recessed lighting. This bulb is a 40W halogen replacement while consuming only 4W of power and has an aluminum base and ceramic housing to dissipate heat and cool the bulb down quickly. It is a standard bulb for easy installation and can replace any G9 halogen bulb bases. This bulb comes in a warm white color that is comparable to traditional incandescent or halogen indoor lighting.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Inexpensive

Energy efficient

Warm white similar to halogen

Cons:

Not as high quality as pricier bulbs

Only available in pack of five

Some reviewers noticed a strobe

2. Kakanuo G9 LED Bulb Dimmable 40W Equivalent, Warm White 3000K (Pack of 6)

Here is an excellent set of six warm white LED bulbs that can be used with standard dimmers to replace your old, power hungry dimmable halogen bulbs. You can also purchase an LED compatible dimmer in order to prevent flickering on low settings. This light bulb uses only 4W of power for up to 320 lumens of brightness, comparable to a 35W halogen. It is easy to install and comes with a 90 day money back guarantee as well as a two year warranty.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Dimmable

Inexpensive

Bulbs run cool

Cons:

Six pack only, not available in single bulbs

Some dimmer switches require more power draw in order to work

Some reviewers noted these bulbs are comparatively dim

3. BALDER Dimmable G9 LED Bulb 6W, 60W Halogen Bulb Replacement, Warm White 3000K (Pack of 6)

Balder is a leading brand for LED lights and this six pack of G9 LEDs will suit any application. These bulbs have a ceramic body and are dimmable. They can also be used as non-dimmable bulbs. The length of this bulb is smaller than some other G9 LEDs so you will not have an issue with the tip of the bulb sticking out of your lighting fixtures. These bulbs do not have to warm up when turned on, they emit full brightness within half of one second after you flip the switch. This set of six also comes with a two year warranty.

Price: $22.99

Pros:

Dimmable

Omni Directional

Small enough for most light fixtures without protruding

Cons:

Fast flicker

Not as warm white as halogen

Not available to purchase as single bulb

4. DiCUNO G9 Ceramic Base LED Light Bulbs, 6W (60W Halogen Equivalent), 550LM, Daylight White (6000K)

If you need a lot of G9 bulbs for your home, it makes sense to get a dozen rather than a standard six pack. This set of twelve bulbs comes in either 4W or 6W depending onhow much brightness you need. It also can come in either warm white or cool white. Usually warm white is preferred for indoors because it is a closer representation to the halogen and incandescent bulbs we are used to. The 6W bulbs are equivalent to a 60W halogen, emitting 550 lumens of light, while the 4W bulbs can replace a 40W halogen with 400 lumens.

Price: $23.99

Pros:

Different configurations to choose from

Very inexpensive

Very bright

Cons:

Wider than standard< G9 bulbs

Some reviewers received broken bulbs

No warranty

5. JandCase G9 Dimmable LED Halogen Bulb, 5W, 40W Incandescent Equivalent, 400LM, 2700K/4000K/6000K Adjustable (6 Pack)

These G9 bulbs from JandCase are unique because you can change their color temperature with the flip of a switch. There are some places in a home that are better suited to warm white, while in other places you may prefer cool white. With these bulbs, just flip the switch to choose between 2700K, 4000K, or 6000K for a perfect fit. After the light has been off they automatically switch back to warm white. These bulbs can help you adjust the look and feel of a room easily and quickly.

Adjustable White Light. Simply flip the switch to choose a color, the bulbs go back to the warm white after being off for 3 seconds

Creating Mood. Completely change the look and feel of a room

Easy to install. Dimensions: Diameter 0.63 in, Length 2.64 in

Energy Saving. Save $$ on electricity bill. Last 30,000 hours

Instant-on. No flicker.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Switchable color

Also available in dimmable

Unique and inexpensive

Cons:

Slightly larger than halogen G9 bulbs

Fast flicker

Some reviewers found the light to be yellowish

