10 Best 4th of July Furniture Sales on Amazon 2018

The 4th of July is just around the corner, and you know what that means: Can’t-miss 4th of July furniture sales. If you’re in the market for a new kitchen table, area rug, or something else, July is the time to purchase it.

While every deal on this list is fantastic, our favorite pick is the Safavieh Hudson Area Rug. Not only is it the most bang for your buck (and the largest percentage off!), it refreshes your space in seconds.

My grandma always says, “It’s not a true sale until it’s at least 25% off.” With that in mind, this list consists of decor deals that are 25% off-at-a-minimum, although many are significantly more discounted.

For your ease, this list has been broken down into the following sections:

Bedroom

Living Room

Desks & Other Flat Surfaces

And because we’re focusing on discounts, each section is organized with the least-expensive piece of furniture in the first capsule, and the most-expensive one in the last.

Save time, money, and an annoying headache, with this guide to 4th of July furniture sales. We’ll show you exactly where to snag the best red, white, and blue decor deals.

Bedroom Furniture Deals

You spend a third of your life sleeping…and probably a few extra hours in your room, on top of that. Making your bedroom into your happy place is super important. Give your bedroom a makeover with these July 4th furniture deals.

1. Armoire

Let’s be honest: Some bedrooms have absolutely atrocious closet space. A four-foot-wide by three-foot-deep closet does not make a master closet.

If you’re stuck in the unfortunate closet situation (or simply want more storage), then an armoire is right up your alley.

This SONGMICS Closet Organizer really takes the cake. In fact, it can be stuck in a walk-in closet for additional organization, or somewhere else in your home.

Measuring 59″ long x 17.7″ wide x 68.9″ high, it holds a decent amount of clothing. Inside, there are moveable hanging rods, along with 12 storage shelves. So, you can hang and fold, depending on the type of garment.

Surrounded by a non-woven fabric cover, it acts as a dustcover for its contents. High-quality steel tube and plastic connecters make up the construction.

Assembling is quick and easy, thanks to straight-forward installation instructions. In minutes, you’ll have a brand-new storage space.

And if you dislike the grey, choose from beige, black, and dark brown.

Price: $49.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

2. Nightstand

Maybe you’re using a super old nightstand, or you’ve converted a small table into something workable. Perhaps you’re looking to update your bedroom furniture.

Whatever the case, we have the perfect deal on a nightstand: The Culver Bach Nightstand. Crafted by Ashley Furniture, you know you’re purchasing a high-quality piece.

The Culver Bach series features a driftwood finish, evoking a feeling of serenity. Clean, simply lines, and solid hardware make this nightstand timeless.

Shipped right from the manufacturer, so you know your decor will arrive in one-piece. Ashley’s priority is to securely package and deliver your furniture on-time.

The nightstand’s measurements are 23.9″ x 15.3″ x 24.4″. It weighs 42-pounds, so it’s moveable by one person. With two drawers, you can finally organize all that extra junk cluttering your current night table.

Price: $109.88 (48 percent off MSRP)

3. Dresser

At some point, a dresser is a dresser. It’s built to hold your clothing. But, there comes a point in life where you want to upgrade it to something sleeker.

This Black Sonoma Dresser is an amazing choice, whether it’s used as a step-up from a kid’s dresser, or is your first piece of “adult furniture”.

With six-drawers, you can fit all of your regular clothes with ease. On each drawer’s face are two round brushed nickel knobs. Nylon drawer slides with safety stops, keep the drawers from derailing.

Made of laminate composite wood with a black finish, it looks clean from the get-go. And, it doesn’t use any plastic edge banding, so it has a smooth surface.

It arrives ready-to-assemble, measuring 60″ wide x 16″ deep x 29″ high, when constructed. Plus, a five-year warranty keeps you protected, in case life gets in the way.

Not feeling the black? Choose from six other colors.

Price: $159 (43 percent off MSRP)

4. Bed Frame

Purchasing a new bed frame is the fastest way to update the look of your bedroom. Rather than buying a simple frame from a local mattress store and agonizing over the perfect headboard, opt to purchase a unique platform bed frame.

The Baxton Studio Quincy Platform Bed is right up your alley. This queen-sized platform bed comes with slats, which means you no longer need a box spring.

Hardwood, plywood, and MDF (medium-density fireboard), make up the frame. Underneath lie dark brown wood legs, which do require assembly. (You have the option to upgrade to someone assembling it for you).

Thanks to a beige linen upholstery with underlying padding, this frame looks both minimalistic and modern. Bed’s dimensions are 85.25″ wide X 89.25″ deep X 38.75″ high.

Please note, this deal doesn’t come with a mattress. If you’d like to purchase a new one, consider this Zinus Memory Foam Mattress.

Also available in king-size and full-size, too. Choose from dark beige and gray, too.

Price: $307.65 (44 percent off MSRP)

Living Room Furniture Deals

If you’re not hanging out in your bedroom, there’s a good chance you’re in the living room. Making updates to this space is easy, especially when you get your decor for a bargain.

5. Area Rug

Transform literally any space, with the addition of an area rug. Even if you have a rug in-place, changing it up really adds a different dimension to the room.

This Safavieh Hudson Area Rug is a fabulous choice, for almost any room color. A Moroccan-inspired theme adds texture and visual interest to the piece.

When you walk on it, you’ll experience a ridiculously soft, supple material. In fact, the pile height is a whopping two-inches.

Thanks to expert construction, this area rug is sure to last for years to come. And, upkeep is convenient and easy.

Rugs are available in sizes 2′ x 3′ – 11′ – 15′. Choose from 10 other colors.

Price: $63.34 (68 percent off MSRP)

6. Recliner

If there’s one classic type of living room decor (aside from the good, ol’ couch), it’s definitely a recliner. I mean, La Z Boy exists for a reason.

But, not all recliners are made alike. Leather really ups the level of classiness. Roll with it, with this Flash Furniture Vintage Leather Recliner.

Rather than solely coming with the recliner, it also come with a second piece: An Ottoman. Both pieces can be spot cleaned with a damp cloth.

Lay back in the ultimate comfortable position, thanks to an integrated headrest, and lever-adjusting reclining. Unlike other recliner models, this baby can move, owing to a ball-bearing swiveling, mahogany wood base.

It’s upholstered in brown, vintage LeatherSoft. LeatherSoft is a mix of leather and polyurethane, which makes it extra soft and durable.

Sit back and relax, with this fantastic Fourth of July furniture deal.

Also available in beige, palimino, and black.

Price: $258.79 (62 percent off MSRP)

7. Love Seat

I can personally attest to the fact that finding the perfect couch or love seat takes, well, what feels like forever. Rather than heading out to every furniture store in your area, with this Modway Empress Loveseat, you’ll have a new couch without leaving your house.

Thanks to tailored lines and some seriously roomy depth, this furniture embodies a feeling of retro sophistication. It measures 35.5″ long x 72.5″ wide x 35.5″ high–perfect for snuggling up.

Of course, if you’re looking for something larger or smaller there are plenty of options, including an ottoman, armchair, sofa, and many others.

It’s upholstered in a quality polyester, leaving you with a striking, comfortable piece of furniture. And it has a button seat, making it the right choice for almost any space.

Not feeling the gray? There are tons of colors to choose from, including pink, teal, and oatmeal.

Price: $670.25 (47 percent off MSRP)

Desk & Other Flat Surface Furniture Deals

Your home has a number of flat surfaces, for cooking, working, and beautifying. In this section, you’ll find amazing 4th of July home decor deals on desks, tables, and vanities.

8. Desk

If you’re lucky enough to be a remote worker, or sometimes have the ability to work at home, you realize how necessary a desk is.

Even if your job doesn’t require a desk, having a dedicated place to do bills is always a great choice.

So, if you’re looking for July 4th furniture sales on desks, look no further than the Writing Computer Desk.

When it arrives, there are literally two-steps to a fully-set-up installation. And if you have a small space, or prefer a minimalist look, it easily folds back down.

Plus, it’s a snap to carry, if you choose to go somewhere like a picnic. Made with MDF (medium-density fireboard), so it’s waterproof, with no deformations.

When assembled, it measures 39.4″ long x 19.7″ wide x 29.5″ high. And if you really hate putting things together yourself, there’s an option to have someone install it for you.

Price: $59.88 (43 percent off MSRP)

9. Makeup Vanity

Makeup is so much more than a beauty routine. Instead, it’s a hobby–practically a way of life, for some beauty lovers. But, it can be so messy…and take up a ton of room.

Fix that issue with a vanity, like the Mecor Vanity Table Set. Whether you plan to place it in your bathroom or bedroom, you’ll have plenty of space to store and spread your haul.

Made with a 1.5-centimeter MDF and hardwood blend, it features a round mirror, mirrored glass, and cushioned stool. Should you want to remove the mirror, you can do so with ease. Or, adjust it however you like, thanks to a 360-degree spin.

When it’s fully-constructed, it measures 29.53″ long x 15.75″ wide x 57.1″ high, while the chair measures 14.96″ long x 11.0″ wide x 17.71″ high.

This model shows one-drawer, but you can choose from three-, four-, five-, and seven-drawers.

Price: $86.59 (38 percent off MSRP)

10. Kitchen Table & Chairs

What’s the number one way to refresh your kitchen? Well, painting. But, there’s a cheaper (and less-time-consuming) option: A new kitchen table and chairs.

Of course, it depends on your kitchen. But, if you’re looking for a rectangular table, the East West Furniture 5 Piece Kitchen Set is something worth considering.

The set comes with four solid hardwood chairs and a table. In fact, they’re made with 100% Asian Hardwood–there’s no veneer or laminate in sight. They’re all finished with a warm buttermilk and cherry color.

The table’s dimensions are 48″ long x 30″ wide x 36″ high, while the chairs’ measurements are 18″ long x 17.5″ wide x 42″ high.

Perhaps you’re interested in a different color. This set’s also available in mahogany, black and cherry, and oak.

Price: $396.05 (31 percent off MSRP)

