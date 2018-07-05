5 Best Prime Day Smart Home Deals (2018)

We are updating this post throughout the entire Prime Day sale, so check back often to find updated deals.

Prime Day is 36 hours long.

Eastern Time Zone — Monday July 16, 3pm

Pacific Time Zone — Monday July 16, noon

Before we get to the best Prime Day smart home deals, a quick refresher to make sure you can take advantage of the deals below.

You Gotta Be a Prime Member

Prime Day is only for people who have an Amazon Prime membership. Click here to sign up now and check these helpful facts:

Sign up just for the Prime Day sale — You can cancel your membership anytime.

for the Prime Day sale — You can cancel your membership The first 30 days are free — $12.99 a month after that.

— $12.99 a month after that. Prime membership has great benefits — from free shipping to free movies and more. Get all the details here.

Smart Home Means…

Our list of the 5 Best Prime Day Smart Home Deals is designed to provide you with options that cover a variety of everyday functions that technology makes easier. The overarching focus of the topic is about taking advantage of the ways you can connect your house…to you!

1. 27 percent off NETGEAR Orbi home Mesh WiFi System RBK33

If you’re like the vast majority of humans on Planet Earth, you have experienced issues with your WiFi system in your home. NETGEAR’s highly-rated Orbi Home Mesh system could be the answer for you.

It’s extremely popular: more than 4,800 customer reviews and a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average.

There are several different versions of the Orbi and you determine which one you need by the size of your home. The one we’re featuring should work for most people since it’s a three-pack, including the main Orbi router (which you plug your ethernet into) and two satellite units that you plug into wall outlets. It provides coverage up to 5,000 square feet.

Once you get the system, you’ll download the free Orbi app and proceed with set up. It gives great parental controls and allows you to easily create a guest network.

Price: $219.99 (27percent off MSRP)

2. 40 Percent Off Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa

This is a super great price for a KEY way to get your smart home start. Alexa (which is the overall term for all Amazon devices that feature the smart speaker) is the brains behind the Echo Dot.

The difference between the Echo Dot and the larger Amazon Alexa is mainly size. Dot is about as big as a hockey puck (or an ash tray, depending on your point of reference) so you barely notice it. Another difference between the two products is the audio quality. Alexa has better speakers, but you’re really not using Dot for audio quality. You’re using it to connect your home.

I have five different versions of Alexa (one Alexa, one Dot, one Spot, one Tap and one Sonos One) and I use them to control my lights, my thermostat, my music, etc. I also use them for timing stuff in the kitchen and for proving that I’m correct in trivia contests. Some of the items in this list (as well as many, many more) are smart home products that you can link to Alexa (and Dot and all the rest).

The larger Echo, in a charcoal fabric, is also heavily discounted, at 30 percent off, for Prime Day.

Price: $29.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

3. 50 Percent Off Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera

Save $60 on this smart security camera, which is a #1 Best Seller on Amazon. The camera, which works with Alexa (see above, item #2), catches all activities in its view in 1080p high definition. You can watch, download and share the last 24 hours of motion alert video clips for free.

The camera has night vision and two-way audio, so you can have a conversation with whomever (or whatever?) it is that the camera is capturing. You simply download the app to watch. You get a 30 day free trial of Cloud Cam Plans and then you have the option of signing up permanently (you can cancel any time). A recent upgrade that you’ll get is the ability to watch the Cloud Cam at cloudcam.amazon.com.

The motion detecting feature means you’ll get alerted whenever there’s something going on. You can set the sensitivity of the motion detector, so you won’t have to peek every time a car goes by.

Price: $59.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

4. 31 Percent Off Etekcity 2 Pack WiFi Smart Plug

I’ve got several smart plugs and they’re great (I’ve got the WeMo brand). What I like about these Etekcity plugs compared to the WeMo is that these plugs are small, whereas the WeMo’s take up a lotta room in the outlet area.

A great thing about these plugs is that they work with Alexa. That means you can, as an example, use an Etekcity plug for a lamp…and then you can just tell Alexa to turn the lamp on or off (you have to go through some set up using the Etekcity app, but it’s gonna be super easy). These plugs also work with Google Assistant.

This is a great discount — 31 percent off — to make a big impact in the smart home. If something needs to be plugged in, you can control it with your voice or the app. You can set it on a very specific timer. You can use your voice but you don’t have to. Convenient, smart and fun.

Price: $25.49 (31 percent off MSRP)

5. 43 Percent Off ECOVACS DEEBOT Robot Vacuum Cleaner

I’m a big believer in robot vacuum cleaners…and I’m a guy who used to think they were nothing but a gimmick. They’re not a gimmick, they work great and I’ll tell you why.

Sure, when you’ve got people coming over and it’s time to do the quick-clean, you’ll want to run the regular vacuum to spruce things up. A regular vacuum cleaner does what a regular vacuum cleaner does.

Robot vacs, on the other hand, become your daily friend. Set them up to go when you’re not home (or when you’re home, if that’s your thing) and when you get back, you’ll be amazed at how much better things look. These things are especially good for pet owners, because you won’t believe how much hair they pick up. That’s the beauty of the robot vac: it does stuff — with absolutely no effort from you — that you didn’t know you needed done.

In this case, the ECOVACS is compatible with Alexa (my robot vac is not — bummer) so you can just use your voice to get it going. You can also just use the app and set it up on a schedule.

On the technical side of things, the ECOVACS has a “max mode”, a spot mode and an edge mode. It’s got anti-collision sensors and a 100-minute life lithium battery.

Also has air filtration and a docking station that the little guy returns to when it’s done vacuuming.

Price: $169.99 (43 percent off MSRP)

See also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.