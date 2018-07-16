7 Best Prime Day Home Goods Deals (2018)

Amazon Prime Day is back and better than ever. Not only is it an entire day (and a half) of amazing deals, it’s the perfect chance to try out Prime if you never have before. It’s super easy to sign up, and if you’re not ready to fully commit, you can always sign up for a free trial.

While there are Prime Day deals on everything from electronics to baby gear, you can’t miss the home goods deals. Finding good quality furniture and home decor can get spendy, which is why taking advantage of Prime Day home deals is in your best interest, as you can find some really awesome items without breaking the bank. There are deals on everything from mattresses to area rugs, so if there is something you’ve been meaning to replace in your home, now is the time. Select mattresses, furniture, and area rugs are up to 40 percent off, so make sure you check out the main list here. There are a ton of other deals that we’ve broken down in the list below to ensure you save the most money. Happy saving!

1. Up to 40 Percent Off Select Mattresses

One of the best Prime Day deals is select mattresses are up to 40 percent off. Mattresses are usually big ticket items, so any percentage off can mean that you are saving some major moolah. If you have never ordered a mattress online before, you may be wondering how it works. Most mattresses are memory foam, so they are rolled up and vacuum-sealed to ensure they fit in a box that’s easy to transport. Once you have the box in your room, you can just take the mattress out, unroll it, and allow it to reach it’s full height (usually takes 24-48 hours). Then it’s ready to go!

While there are a lot of great mattress deals, one that caught our eye in particular is the Linenspa Queen Gel Memory Foam Hybrid mattress. This mattress is ideal for someone who wants something between a memory foam and a traditional coil mattress, as it actually has both. The mattress has eight-inch coils that are topped with two inches of gel memory foam, so it’s the perfect blend of support and softness. The gel memory foam also helps keep the mattress cool, which is ideal for warm nights and sweaty sleepers. Listed at just $252.99 for Prime Day, this mattress is 37 percent off it’s usual price – a steal for a queen sized mattress.

2. 54 Percent Off Simpli Home Hamilton Storage Ottoman Bench

One thing that everyone needs in there home is more storage. Storage ottomans are a great solution as they not only provide ample space to put blankets, shoes, games, etc., they also double as a seating option. This large rectangular storage ottoman from Simpli Home is a cool slate grey color and has tufted top which makes it look elegant without being too fussy. The lid is easy to lift but also has a child safety hinge, so you don’t have to worry about smashing little fingers. Whether you place it in your entryway, living room, or at the end of your bed, this storage ottoman is so functional and would like great in any space.

Price: $91.84 (54 percent off MSRP)

3. Up to 40 Percent Off Select Area Rugs

Nothing pulls the look of a space together like a chic area rug. There are tons of area rug deals for Prime Day, with most being up to 40 percent off. There are even a few extra good deals, like this one on the Nourison Passion Distressed Vintage Area Rug. Usually priced at $122.58, this rug is just $78.94 for Prime Day (that’s 38 percent off!). The rug has a gorgeous ivory and fuschia pattern which will complement a lot of the home decor styles that are trending right now. There are dozens of area rugs deals so no matter what size or pattern of rug you are looking for, you’re bound to find just what you need to complete your space.

4. Up to 30 Percent Off Ashley Furniture Signature Design

Ashley Furniture Signature Design is a well-known furniture brand due to their high quality furniture pieces that complement a variety of design styles. For Prime Day, you can find deals up to 30 percent off on Ashley Furniture pieces, and a few items have even bigger savings. If you’re a fan of rustic living rooms, you have to check out this rustic brown coffee table. The top of the table is a solid brown color with a weathered look, and the shelf underneath has slats in brown, blue, and green tones which complement most living room color palettes. Measuring at 42 inches wide, 28 inches deep and 18 inches tall, the coffee table is a great size for living rooms and the second shelf underneath is perfect for storing books, blankets, or remotes. Plus, at 30 percent off, this coffee table is a really good deal.

5. Up to 30 Percent Off AmazonBasics

Whether you are in need of new bedding, bath towels, or curtains, AmazonBasics has you covered. On Prime Day, select AmazonBasics products are up to 20 percent off, so you can score big on soft home goods that are already a pretty good price. There are multiple bed-in-a-bag options that are less than $30, including this cool black aztec set that would look awesome in a dorm or teenager’s room. We’re also digging this deal on a 100% cotton, three-piece white towel set for just over $9, as you can never have enough towels. Take the time to look through the entire list of AmazonBasics deals, as there are so many items that come in a variety of colors and styles. Trust us, it’s worth it.

6. 46 Percent Off Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Topper Supreme, Full

If you’re not happy with the feel of your mattress but aren’t ready to spring for something new, a mattress topper is the way to go. This topper from Tempur-Pedic is three inches thick and is made with the TEMPUR material that has made the company famous and customers happy for years. The mattress topper also comes with a removable cover that is allergen resistant and is safe to put in the washing machine. While the 46 percent off deal is for the full-sized topper, you can also save 41 percent on the queen size or 44 percent on the king size.

Price: $189.39 (46 percent off MSRP)

7. Up to 30 percent off Rivet, Stone & Beam, and Pinzon Home Furnishings

Rivet, Stone & Beam, and Pinzon are all Amazon brands that provide home furnishing products that have a more stylish vibe compared to other Amazon brands. Whether you’re searching for a new throw pillow or a faux fur blanket, select items from these brands are up to 30 percent off on Prime Day. One especially sweet deal is 30 percent off this Stone & Beam Octagonal Mirror. The mirror has an antique look that will match most farmhouse style and rustic spaces, and the octagon shape provides a nice design contrast. We’re also kind of obsessed with this Rivet Meeks Side Table, which has a flat roundtop and a soft storage basket underneath, and it’s just $99.99 (33 percent off).

