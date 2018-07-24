5 Best Reusable Straws & When Plastic Is Okay (2018)

Recently, I’ve seen some of the most impassioned arguments on social media over reusable straws. No matter where you land on plastic straw bans, I think we can all agree that something has change.

Take the number 500 million. That’s a huge number. According to the Census Bureau, the population of the United States is about 328 million–but we use (and throw away) 500 million plastic straws every single day.

You don’t have to do the math to know 500 million straws over 365 days works out to too many plastic straws in the ocean each year. If we are able to stop using plastic straws, I think we have a moral imperative to do so.

And if banning plastic straws across the board seems like a simple, harmless way to reduce ocean pollution, then you, along with myself, have been blessed with health.

I am physically disabled and my condition doesn’t currently mean that I rely on plastic straws to drink, but there are many disabled folks who do and these bans put an extra strain on people who are already marginalized and, often, financially strained.

There isn’t a safe, realistic alternative to plastic straws for everyone because either they are a physical danger (think stainless steel straws and a seizure), folks simply do not have the physical capacity to clean a reusable straw, or they don’t have the financial wiggle room to buy straws to carry with them.

It comes down to this, straw bans are problematic if they do not make allowance for disabled folks, especially when we aren’t also rushing to ban our plastic lids, utensils, and stirrers from the same station we’d get our straws.

If you have the ability to starting using reusable straws, we need to do it. The environment, the ocean, and that sea turtle will thank you as we chip away at that huge number together. At the same time, please don’t shame anyone using or requesting a plastic straw even if they look “healthy.” You have no idea what their medical situation is.

For those of us able to, let’s look at what our best options are to do our part in reducing plastic waste.

What are the best reusable straws?

1. Kitchen Up Silicone & Stainless Steel 8 Pack – $14.95

Pros: Cons: Get to try both silicone and stainless steel

Dishwasher safe and comes with cleaning brushes

Different sizes available

Fun colors

Tall enough for Yeti and Ozark tumblers Metal is conductive so not best for hot beverages

Not everyone loves the bend

Perfect for starting out in the reusable straw world, this set comes with both silicone and stainless steel straws so you can get a sense which you and your family prefers.

Silicone straws are soft and flexible. You can bend and twist them all around. This makes them more comfortable for some and safer for little ones who tend to bite down on straws.

In this pack you get six brightly colored silicone straws. If you don’t like the bend, they also come in straight.

Stainless steel straws are extremely eco-friendly and can last you forever. Plus it’s cute that these have the little ribs you’d see on disposable plastic straws. Some people are more sensitive to the feeling of metal in their mouth than others so this set is a good way to try out steel but have silicone back ups.

Stainless steel isn’t best for small children because of the possibility they could bite down too hard or bump their teeth.

Both materials can be run through the dishwasher but to be certain they’re clean you’ll want to use the included brushes to give the inside of the tube a scrub.

This set comes with the sort of slim straws you’re used to in plastic. If you mostly use straws for thick smoothies or bubble tea, Kitchen Up has this same set with thicker straws that make drinking easier.

2. KissWill Stainless Steel Straws – $9.89

Pros: Cons: Eco-friendly stainless steel

Four different sizes and shapes

Plain steel look or fun multi-chrome finish

Dishwasher safe and comes with brushes

Fits Yeti and Ozark type tumblers Steel isn’t the best choice for children

Some won’t like metal feel

Not best for hot beverages

Environmentally friendly, durable, and easy to sterilize, stainless steel was one of the first reusable alternatives to plastic straws. Hikers and campers have been using them for years because they won’t break and being smooth and hard they’re easy to clean.

This set comes with eight straws: two tall and straight, two tall and bent, two short and straight, and two short and bent. In each pair you have one plain stainless steel straw and one with a multi-chrome finish that will shift colors in the light. The different colors can also help you remember which cup is yours.

I love that you have so many size and style options here. You have straws tall enough for your tumblers but also shorter ones for small drinks.

Being metal, they have to be used with more care. They aren’t the safest for children or people who have uncontrolled movements or seizures as they could easily bump their face or teeth into the metal which no one wants.

If the metal feeling or taste is a deal-breaker for you, they make food-grade silicone straw tips that cover the drinking end of your straw to make them more comfortable.

These come with included carrying case and two cleaning brushes.

3. Amzsocket BPA-Free Drinking Straws – $6.98

Pros: Cons: Made of non-toxic, durable plastic

Cute colors

Transparent makes them easier to clean

Fits Yeti and Ozark type tumblers

Comes with cleaning brush

More affordable They’re still plastic

Not bendy

Breakable if you really try

Not as long lasting

Okay, they’re plastic which is what we’re trying to get away from, but these straws are reusable and cheap which makes them more accessible than some other materials.

In this set you get 25 straws in eight different colors. The plastic is food-grade and free of BPA, BPS, PVC, and phthalates.

The cool swirls are part of the plastic themselves so they won’t chip or flake off over time. The half-clear design also allows you to see the inside of the straw to make sure it’s clean.

Each straw also has a small rubber stopper that can keep your straw from coming out of your drink. It comes with an included cleaning brush but they can go through the dishwasher without any issues.

They don’t bend like silicone and aren’t as durable as steel so if your kids like to chew on straws, these could get a little warped with use.

4. Rucacia Folding Drinking Straw – $23.89

Pros: Cons: Collapsable and easy to travel with

Choice of colors

Comes with carrying case

Dishwasher safe

Fits most Yeti and Ozark tumblers More expensive

Trickier to clean

I’d be remiss I didn’t include a collapsible style straw which has gotten a lot of media attention. It’s unique, gadget-y, fun to show off, and easier to carry than a full straw.

The straw is made up of a food-grade silicone straw with four stainless steel tubes surrounding it. The steel gives the straw its structure so it can stand up in your drink and fold up in a more organized way.

So while it looks like a stainless steel straw, you’re actually using a silicone straw with a steel exoskeleton. Both ends of the straw are capped in silicone for comfort on your mouth.

It folds up and fits into its own special case that it comes with which is easy to put on your keychain or throw in your bag. You also get a cleaning brush but this straw is dishwasher safe which is good because not only do you have the straw portion, but you have the added section between the straw and the metal to keep clean.

The Rucacia Straw has five different color carrying cases to choose from: green, black, grey, blue, and pink.

5. Hestya 20-Piece Bamboo Straw Set – $13.89

Pros: Cons: Natural and sustainable

Dishwasher safe and comes with brushes

Good number for your money

Shorter than others on the list Not as long lasting as steel

May stain with pigmented liquids

Not chew-proof

This is one of those,”What can’t bamboo do?” moments. These straws are organically grown bamboo shoots harvested when small and cut into the length of straws.

Being bamboo they are surprisingly sturdy and surprisingly not as porous as you’d expect a wood to be. These can be used over and over when they are properly cleaned which is pretty easy because they are dishwasher safe.

They may stain in certain drinks, like if you left a straw sitting in your red wine sangria (which I now want), it may come out a little pink. But for the price and how sustainable these are, I think it’s totally worth it.

Bonus 6. Best Biodegradable Disposable Straws – From $10

Pros: Cons: You don’t have to clean them

Won’t harm the environment

Sustainable, renewable sources

Many options Not all great for hot beverages

Not all for leaving in drinks a long time

Does create waste at that moment

Let’s be realistic–not everyone can or wants to clean out straws on a regular basis. You can still make a huge difference by switching to biodegradable straws.

They’re one-use items that you throw away, but unlike plastic which will be around basically forever, these straws will decompose and return to the earth within a year.

You have many different options when it comes to biodegradable straws and I’m highlighting two really quickly here.

Hay! Straws are drinking straws made out of the stems of wheat. These are already a byproduct of growing wheat, but instead of composting them, they’re cut into lengths two length options: Cocktail or Tall.

They are thinner than regular straws, but sustainable and a great conversation starter. Plus for $10 you get 100 straws.

Repurpose Plant-Based Straws look like plastic straws and bend like plastic straws but will decompose in under six months. Made from plant materials, these will be softer than the straws you’re used to but won’t fall apart in liquids like paper straws can. They’re safe with hot beverages and can be left in drinks for hours with no issues.

