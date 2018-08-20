5 Best Gothic Home Decor Pieces (2018)

Whether you like to read fantasy novels, have a fascination with the Victorian-era, or just love dark decor, adding gothic home decor to your living space is a dramatic way to shake things up. While the word “gothic” can make you think of black or horror-related decorations, there is actually a way to make gothic decor work for your home in a way that adds a cool mix of edge and elegance.

What exactly makes decor”gothic?” Darker colors such as black, grey, burgundy, and purple are definitely a good place to start. Anything that has intricate detailing such as scrolls or damask patterns, even skulls can add a dramatic touch to your space. While rooms with gothic decor may seem dark, there are plenty of cool gothic lighting options that add both ambiance and light to your space.

What are the best gothic home decor pieces?

1. Original Gypsy Color Black Chandelier – $129

Pros: Cons: Dramatic gothic design

Easy to install

Good size for bedrooms and bathrooms May be too small for larger rooms

Bulbs not included

Add instant drama to your space with this gothic style chandelier. With ornate black detailing and swooping beads and crystals, this chandelier is a definite eye catcher and will take your gothic home decor to the next level. The chandelier is easy to install as all you have to do is take it out of the box, unfold the arms, attach the beads and light bulbs, and it’s ready to hang. Measuring at 23 inches in diameter and 27 inches tall, the chandelier is a good size for bedrooms, bathrooms and smaller dining or living rooms. It could work in larger spaces as well, however it may not have as much dramatic appeal. If you are looking for that final piece to pull the look of your room together, this black chandelier is the way to go.

2. NAVA Black Lace Curtain – $26.99

Pros: Cons: Damask pattern has a gothic vibe

Sheer curtain works on its own or as an overlay

Four different sizes to choose from

Machine washable Package only has one window panel

Doesn’t provide a lot of privacy

Hang dry only

Another way to add gothic home decor into your living space is by hanging up new curtains. These curtains are cool as they are black lace with a damask pattern, so they provide an ethereal look while still having a little bit of an edge. They are sheer so they are not the best if you need privacy, however they look beautiful paired with a dark burgundy or purple. These curtains are also easy to maintain as they are machine washable, and they come in four different sizes.

3. Design Toscano Malbark Castle Floor Candelabra – $157.95

Pros: Cons: Cool gothic details makes it a nice accent piece

Tall enough to function as a lamp Candles not included

Not good for homes with pets/kids

Candelabras may be one of the most commonly thought of gothic home decor pieces, and for good reason. With multiple candle spots, a mix of arched scrolls and pointed spears, and dark metal finishes, candelabras are the perfect way to give your room the edge it needs to have a truly gothic feel. This floor candelabra takes things to a whole new level as it is actually more than five feet tall, so it can function as a floor lamp. The candelabra has two tiers which allows for lots of candle space, and each candle holder is large enough it could hold round or pillar shaped candles. Note – while the candelabra is sturdy, it’s probably best to not use this in a home with pets or kids in case it gets bumped. The open air candles provide great light and a romantic vibe that’s almost spooky – perfect for a gothic home.

4. Maples Rugs Wineberry Red Rug – $44.35

Pros: Cons: Purple-ish red color complements most gothic decor

Size is perfect for any room

Easy to vacuum

Made in the USA Not very comfortable to sit on for long periods of time

Need a rug pad to keep it in place

If you’ve added plenty of gothic decor to your walls and ceiling, you need to add some drama beneath your feet, too. This edgy rug has a scrolled pattern in Wineberry Red – a deep purple with red undertones that will complement most gothic home decor. The rug is 5′ by 7′, which is an ideal size for living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms…you name it. It is thin in texture which is great for keeping clean and placing under furniture, however it’s not the best if you plan on sitting on it for long periods of time.

5. Alchemy Gothic Masque of the Black Rose Decorative Mirror – $35.89

Pros: Cons: Awesome gothic detailing in mirror frame

Size is great for most tables and shelves

Dark coloring matches most gothic decor Skull at the top may be a little much for some people’s taste

Slightly expensive for a table mirror

If you’re hoping to start small with your gothic home decor (or you just need one final piece to complete your collection), a table mirror is a good way to go. Measuring at just over nine inches tall, this mirror is perfect for side tables, wall shelves, desks, or even entertainment centers. The mirror is framed with unique scrolling and detail work, and is topped with a small skull.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.