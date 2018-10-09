15 Best Halloween Candles: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

Halloween isn't always spooky--it's also warm, relaxing harvest scents. When I want a cozy, pumpkin spice candle, I go for Nest's Pumpkin Chai.

I was lucky enough to get my hands on a media sample of this limited edition candle and it stands out from the rest. I have way too many candles and can tell you that most fall spice candles, even luxury brands, are artificial smelling and either too strong or don't smell at all. This one is practically perfect.

The fragrance of pumpkin mixed with masala chai spices like ginger, cinnamon, and cardamom is spicy, comforting, and just a little sweet. It doesn't take long at all for the scent to fill a room, but even burning it for hours at a time didn't make the smell overpowering.

It's a soy and paraffin wax blend and I've found it burns evenly and slowly. Their site says this tall 8.1 ounce candle has a 50 to 60 hour burn time and I believe it. Pumpkin Chai comes in an orange glass jar with frosted glass stripes that glows as you burn it.

The scent is limited edition so pick your own Pumpkin Chai candle quick. It's also available as a smaller votive or larger three wick style candle.