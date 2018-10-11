15 Best Halloween Tree Decorations for Your Yard (2018)

Whether you create an epic front yard haunt every year or are just looking for something simple to get your space into the Halloween spirit, Halloween tree decorations are a way to make use of very convenient decoration space. The trees in front of your home are often the focal point of your yard as people drive by, so covering them in Halloween lights or swooping ghosts can make a huge impact and set you apart from the neighbors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Evil Tree Hanging Sculpture
Our Review
With all the intricate detailing you'd expect from Design Toscano, this evil tree plaque has deep, ominous eye sockets and a jaw full of gnarled teeth. The branching edges help it blend in with your tree but those eyes and teeth really stand out as a skull forcing its way out of the wood. It's 19 inches tall by 9.5 inches wide and each one is hand-painted.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Peek-A-Boo Ghost
Our Review
Looking for something that takes only a minute to set up? Peek-a-boo Ghost is a posable frame covered in durable fabric with a cute ghost face on it. You can bend and wrap your ghost around anything you want like tree branches, lamp posts, or mailboxes. It's a simple Halloween tree decoration that makes a bigger impact than the labor you put in. I always love that.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bat Bonez
Our Review
Anyone in your neighborhood can have a tree full of black plastic bats, so go a step further with these bat skeletons. Available in wingspans of 12 inches, 22 inches, and a huge 36 inches, these bats can hang from their heads or feet and really stand out. They have moveable jaws and heads and the largest size has moveable wings as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Animated Zombie Tire Swing
Our Review
I love Halloween tree decorations that look like they belong there at first glance but suddenly become creepy when you get a better look. Tire swings are innocent fun--until a zombie gets hold of it. The three-foot tall zombie boy uses three AA batteries (not included) to power glowing red eyes, eerie screams, and kicks his legs trying to get his tire swinging. This can be touch or sound activated to give trick-or-treaters a real scare.
If zombies aren't your jam, they also have a Tire Swing Pirate and Tire Swing Skeleton, but the zombie is the only one who kicks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hanging Ghost, Pumpkin & Witch
Our Review
For something more on the cute side, this set of three hanging Halloween pals are both adorable and durable and they look happy to be out trick-or-treating. Each one is about 13 inches long and has a matching fringe on the bottom that blows in the wind. The attached rope makes them simple and fast to hang.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Purple Spider Lights
Our Review
There isn't much else worse than a tree covered in spiders, but glowing spiders might do it. This 9.8 foot long strand of 30 LED spiders is battery-powered (three AA not included) and has IPP4 water-proofing so you can leave it out all season long. The spiders have good detail and realistic 3D shape and while 10 feet of lights probably isn't enough to cover your entire tree, these are priced so that buying a few strands won't break the bank.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ghost Windsock
Our Review
Windsocks have the perfect float and sway to be shaped as ghosts. It's a natural pairing. This spooky ghost is 40 inches long with ghoulish face and long trailing arms. Hang a few on your tree and the breezy fall weather will have your ghosts really moving. They're very easy to install, take down, and store since they folds up flat.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Giant Spider Web
Our Review
This giant spiderweb covers 200 square feet and would be perfect for attaching to a tall branch with included hook and stretching it 16 feet down to the ground where you secure the edges with small stakes. The strands are strong and thick enough to be seen from the street. This set comes with a bag of cobwebs and tiny plastic spiders to add to the gaps in your large web.
For a real scare, pick up this Giant Halloween Spider which can stretch its legs out to 7.5 feet across. Place your giant spider on the web and arrange all the tiny plastic spiders like they're flowing out from under your 7.5 foot wide spider. Yuck.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tree Ghoul
Our Review
When you have a need for a screaming tree, check out this ghastly fellow. With a stretching mouth and battery-powered red glowing eyes, he's sure to set a creepy mood. This one is super easy to set up and you don't even need any tools. The canvas sheeting has ties at the top and at the bottom so you wrap the sheet around the tree and tie it in place. No nails needed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
16.5 Foot Ghost Prop
Our Review
Go for height with this ghostly grim reaper that hangs 16.5 feet tall. Attach this to a few tall branches and watch its 16 foot long black cloak float in the breeze. The sheer massive size of this thing will have folks stopping to look.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Jack-O’-Lantern String Lights
Our Review
If you had to pick one image to represent Halloween it would likely be the jack-o'-lantern. Each of these 9.5 foot long strands of string lights holds 29 glowing, grinning pumpkins. It's powered by three AA batteries (not included) and while the pumpkins are waterproof, you'll want to give the battery packs a little more protection if you're in a rainy climate. The lights have a steady on mode and a flashing mode.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Talking Haunted Tree Face
Our Review
This sound-activated haunted tree face has glowing eyes and says several different phrases while its jaw moves as it's talking. I love the long, creepy tendrils of mossy hair that would amazing hanging from a large branch. That battery pack hidden behind the face isn't water-proof however, so you'll want to keep an eye on the weather.
It comes with an easy hang loop attached so it's simple to put up and take down.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Witch on a Swing
Our Review
If having a mini, haggard old witch hanging from a tree branch, kicking her feet and saying witchy things to your trick-or-treaters sounds like a Halloween well done, then this is for you. The witch on her broom swing is about 2.75 feet tall and is battery-powered with batteries included. She is motion and sound activated to give your guests a good start.
This one doesn't look as high quality as some of the others on the list, but at this price point, you get great value.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Crashed Witch
Our Review
It's a classic for a reason. The crashed witch is funny, cute, and perfect for a tree you want to Halloween up. At 37 inches high, no one is going to miss this witch and the bright purple hair, neon green hands, and striped stockings make it even more eye-catching. It's made of weather-proof nylon and is padded to keep the witch in nice shape but also lightweight. While it may not be the most original Halloween tree decoration, if it brings you a smile, go for it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Poison Oak
Our Review
If poison oak had a face, this would be it. This gnarled looking plaque is made of cast stone and resin and is 14 inches tall. The detailed eyes, curled chin, and shiny, pointed faces are threatening in a quiet, eerie way. Hang this on any tree to set the mood. They even added UV resistant finish so it won't fade in sunlight.