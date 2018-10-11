15 Best Halloween Tree Decorations for Your Yard (2018)

Our Review

I love Halloween tree decorations that look like they belong there at first glance but suddenly become creepy when you get a better look. Tire swings are innocent fun--until a zombie gets hold of it. The three-foot tall zombie boy uses three AA batteries (not included) to power glowing red eyes, eerie screams, and kicks his legs trying to get his tire swinging. This can be touch or sound activated to give trick-or-treaters a real scare.

If zombies aren't your jam, they also have a Tire Swing Pirate and Tire Swing Skeleton, but the zombie is the only one who kicks.