5 Best Hibachi Grills: Your Easy Buying Guide

If you’re looking for a highly portable grill, this one is worth close consideration. It’s designed for grilling in a variety of locations, with handy features such as legs that fold over the top of the grill to lock the lid in place along with heat-resistant handles. With over 180 square inches of cooking space, you can cook up to eight hamburgers at once without worrying about overcrowding. As an added bonus, a high-quality steel material and high-temperature finish ensures that the grill will hold up well over time — and may even remain rust-free.