5 Best Hibachi Grills: Your Easy Buying Guide

Keep your next dinner guests entertained and well-fed with these best hibachi grills. We’ve rounded up the top picks for every budget.

What Are the Best Hibachi Grills Available in 2020?

Price: $29.99
Price: $14.13
Price: $107.49
Price: $31.99
Price: $24.28
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 1. Marsh Allen Hibachi Charcoal Grill

    Marsh Allen 30052AMZ Kay Home Product's Cast Iron Hibachi Charcoal Grill, 10 by 18-Inch, hibachi grill
    Price: $29.99
    Pros:
    • Multi-position cooking grids
    • Over 150 square inches of cooking space
    • Curved grids keep food in place
    Cons:
    • Assembly can be tricky
    • Heavy
    • Some components seem a bit cheap

    This hibachi grill allows you to cook your meals to perfection thanks to multi-position adjustable cooking grids. There’s also plenty of room, as it features over 150 square inches of cooking space. Customers particularly appreciate the wood grid handles, which ensure protection and simpler adjustment when necessary. There are two adjustable air vents to help control the charcoal burn rate. As an added bonus, the sides of the grid are curved upwards to keep the food in place.

  2. 2. Update International Cast Iron Hibachi Set

    Update International Cast Iron Hibachi Set
    Price: $14.13
    Pros:
    • Ideal size for pu pu platters
    • Available in two styles
    • Useful for making Asian appetizers
    Cons:
    • Some say food sticks on the surface
    • A few mention the grill top rusts easily
    • Small cooking surface

    This cast iron hibachi set is the ideal size for fitting into the center of a pu pu platter. It also stands out for its durable cast iron body, which is supported by an eye-catching dark wood base. The set comes with a grill and fuel holder. You can use it to cook up a variety of appetizers. It’s also available as a dragon set with aluminum construction and an antique brass finish.

  3. 3. Lodge L410 Pre-Seasoned Sportsman’s Charcoal Grill

    Lodge L410 Pre-Seasoned Sportsman's Charcoal Grill, hibachi grill
    Price: $107.49
    Pros:
    • Adjustable height
    • Easy to clean
    • Draft door regulates heat
    Cons:
    • Have to flip grill over to adjust height
    • Cast iron takes awhile to heat up
    • Requires routine maintenance

    One of the most coveted features of this hibachi grill is its adjustable height, with two distinct options. If the thought of cleaning up afterwards makes you squirm, you’ll appreciate how easy and effective it is to wash this grill down by hand. A draft door effectively regulates heat, making it easier to cook your desired meals the way you prefer. The cooking grates come seasoned and ready to use. The coals are also conveniently accessible behind the grill’s flip-down door.

  4. 4. Char-Broil Tabletop Gas Grill

    Char-Broil Tabletop Gas Grill, hibachi grill
    Price: $31.99
    Pros:
    • Portable
    • Generous cooking space
    • High-quality steel material
    Cons:
    • Assembly can be time-consuming
    • Some metal components have sharp edges
    • Grill is awkward to light

    If you’re looking for a highly portable grill, this one is worth close consideration. It’s designed for grilling in a variety of locations, with handy features such as legs that fold over the top of the grill to lock the lid in place along with heat-resistant handles. With over 180 square inches of cooking space, you can cook up to eight hamburgers at once without worrying about overcrowding. As an added bonus, a high-quality steel material and high-temperature finish ensures that the grill will hold up well over time — and may even remain rust-free.

  5. 5. Kole Imports OC864 Hibachi Grill

    Kole Imports OC864 Hibachi Grill
    Price: $24.28
    Pros:
    • Ideal for decks and patios
    • Adjustable cooking grates
    • Wooden handles for easy carrying
    Cons:
    • Handles feel flimsy
    • Relatively small cooking surface
    • Designed for outdoor use only

    The Kole Imports OC864 Hibachi Grill is an ideal size for use on decks and patios. It also features a durable metal construction along with adjustable cooking grates for full control over your meals. As an added bonus, it comes with an adjustable air vent that allows you to control the burn rate. Wooden handles make it easier to transport this hibachi grill.

