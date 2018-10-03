10 Best Immersion Circulators: Your Buying Guide (2018)

The sous vide cooking method involves slowly cooking food in a low-temperature water bath, resulting in a gradual process with controlled cooking temperatures. Food is stored inside a vacuum-sealed bag, where it cooks in its own natural juices. From vegetables to meat, the immersion circulator gradually heats the water and holds it at the ideal cooking temperature for your favorite foods. The end result is a delicious meal that’s tender and rich in flavor, and that’s never overcooked.

A traditional sous vide machine produces excellent results but can be too cumbersome and pricey for the typical home chef. Alternatively, the sous vide immersion circulator comes with plenty of power to actively circulate water around the pot for even and precise results. It’s also much smaller and more affordable than the average sous vide machine.

Immersion circulators for sous vide cooking are available in many forms. If you’re looking for the best immersion circulator, consider one that’s accurate and that comes with single-degree precision for optimal results. Many of the more expensive sous vide immersion circulators on the market today also feature a user-friendly interface and connectivity for added convenience. Regardless of your budget, you should look for an immersion circulator on Amazon that has enough pump power for adequate circulation.