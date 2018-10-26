9 Best Induction Cookware Sets: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Induction cooktops can be a faster and more efficient way to cook your favorite meals. However, they require induction-compatible pots and pans. These induction cookware sets are all designed to be used with induction cooktops. Many sets also work with all other cooking surfaces as well. Induction cookware needs to have magnetic properties. Many forms of stainless steel will work with induction, along with enamel cast iron and cast iron. However, you’ll still want to double check before purchasing an induction pan set. Check out our favorite induction cookware sets for every budget below.
Duxtop Professional Induction Cookware SetPrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ergonomic handles
- Oven safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit
- Aluminum encapsulated bottom
- Some wish the surface was nonstick
- Stainless steel polish can appear worn or dull over time
- A bit heavy
Ergonomically shaped handles with an anti-slip finish ensure safe handling as you prepare a meal. Each piece in this set is made with 18/10 commercial grade stainless steel material along with impact-bonded aluminum on the bottom. In addition to induction, this cookware set is safe for infrared, gas, electric, ceramic, and radiant glass cooktops. You can safely use it in the oven up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. The set is also freezer and dishwasher-safe. You’ll find 8 and 10-inch fry pans along with two sauce pans and a casserole, each of which includes a lid.
-
T-fal Induction Base Cookware SetPrice: $100.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Thermo-spot indicator signals when pan is adequately preheated
- Stay-cool silicone handles
- Stainless steel induction compatible base
- A handful of owners caution against using metal utensils on the nonstick surface as it can scratch
- Frying pans don’t come with lids
- Some report that the smaller pieces may not be size compatible with induction cooktops
A distinctive T-fal thermo-spot indicator, found in the center of the pan, lets you know when it’s reached the ideal preheat temperature for cooking. Each piece in this set comes with comfortable riveted silicone handles that will stay cool even when the cookware warms up. The set is dishwasher safe and oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. You can safely use metal utensils on the durable and scratch-resistant nonstick interior. A stainless steel induction compatible base makes the set a convenient choice for any induction cooktop.
-
ELO Top Collection Induction Cookware SetPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Each piece has an integrated measuring scale
- Lids made with shock-resistant glass material
- Set is dishwasher safe
- A bit heavy
- Smallest pieces share a lid
- Glass lids aren’t vented
Distinctive features of this induction cookware set include an integrated measuring scale inside each piece along with lids made with shock-resistant glass material. There’s also a proportion system to ensure even heat distribution. When you’re done cooking, simply place the cookware in the dishwasher for an effortless cleanup. Each piece is made with stainless steel 18/10 and has a straight form rim for pouring. Aside from induction, you can use this set on electric, glass, and gas stoves.
-
Chef’s Star Professional Grade Induction SetPrice: $199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Impact-bonded aluminum bottom
- 18/8 commercial grade stainless steel construction
- Ergonomically shaped anti-slip handles
- Heavy
- Surface isn’t nonstick
- Some complain of discoloration after cooking
Each piece in this induction cookware set features an impact-bonded aluminum bottom for use on induction cooktops. An 18/8 commercial grade stainless steel material promotes durability even despite heavy use. The handles are made with an anti-slip finish and are ergonomically shaped for a comfortable and stable grip during transportation. You can place this set in the dishwasher for an easy cleanup. It’s also safe for storage in the freezer and can be used in the oven up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. The 17-piece set features 8 and 10-inch fry pans, sauce pans with lids, a casserole pan, stock pot, boiler basket, and more.
-
Circulon Symmetry Cookware SetPrice: $279.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Impact-bonded stainless steel base
- Three-layer nonstick material
- Oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
- Holes in handles can fill with water when cleaning up
- Circulon recommends avoiding cooking on high heat
- Uncovered handle portions get very hot
A combination of impact-bonded stainless steel base and a heavy gauge hard-anodized aluminum construction makes each piece in this set a solid choice for use on an induction cooktop. If you can’t stand the thought of your food getting stuck while you cook, you’ll appreciate the distinctive three-layer nonstick material with raised circles to help food slide off easily when it’s time to eat. The nonstick material is also designed to withstand stains, scratches, and chipping. Each covered piece in the set features shatter-resistant lids with wide stainless steel rims to lock in heat and moisture. The set is dishwasher safe and oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
-
Woll Diamond Induction Cookware SetPrice: $494.74Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Coating features diamond crystals and nanoparticles for durability
- Reinforced edges reduce messes when pouring
- Surface is scratch and cut resistant
- Heavy
- Frying pans don’t come with lids
- Pricey
This induction cookware set may be a budget stretch, but it has a lot to offer in terms of durability and function. The hard nonstick coating features diamond crystals and nanoparticles for enhanced durability. It’s also scratch and cut resistant. Each cast handle comes with a brass insert for added security during transportation. You can use metal utensils on the surface, and the entire set is dishwasher and oven safe. Reinforced edges minimizes messes when pouring sauces and other liquids.
-
All-Clad Cookware SetPrice: $648.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three-ply bonded construction with aluminum core
- Safe for use in the oven and broiler up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit
- Non-reactive surface
- A bit heavy
- Handles can get hot
- Pricey
This stainless steel cookware set features a three-ply bonded construction with an aluminum core. The result is fast and even cooking along with a cookware set that’s idea for induction cooking. The nonstick cooking surface is polished for simpler maintenance. You also won’t have to worry about it reacting with food. Each piece in this set is safe for use in the oven and broiler up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit without the lids.
-
NuWave Cookware SetPrice: $74.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Set includes 12-inch hard anodized fry pan
- Oven safe up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit
- Cool-touch handles
- Frying pan doesn’t come with a lid
- Some find the lids a bit too large for the pots
- Nonstick coating can wear off over time
This induction-compatible cookware set comes with seven cookware essentials, including a 12-inch hard anodized fry pan and a stainless steel saucepan with a tempered glass lid. The coating is also nonstick and safe for use in the oven. If you’re trying to eat healthier overall, you’ll appreciate how you can cook using less oil with this cookware set. It’s also made without potentially harmful chemicals such as PFOA and PTFE. Cool-touch handles let you move and transport the cookware as needed without burning your hands.
-
Viking Culinary Professional Cookware SetPrice: $399.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Magnetic stainless steel exterior
- Oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit
- Compatible with all cooktop surfaces
- Riveted handles can be tough to clean
- Surface isn’t nonstick
- Pricey
Highlights of this commercial quality set include an 18/10 stainless steel cooking surface and a magnetic stainless steel exterior. This cookware set is compatible with all cooktop surfaces, including induction. It’s also safe for use in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and can go in the dishwasher. Domed stainless lids accompany the stockpots, casseroles, sauce pans, and saute pans. Each handle is designed to stay cool and provide a comfortable grip.
What is the cool looking induction cooktop in the stock photo used for the article?