What’s the Best Margarita Machine?

Cinco de Mayo is a great occasion to honor Mexican history, and an even better excuse to throw a killer party. If you’re getting ready for a Cinco de Mayo bash, you may have considered getting a margarita machine to entertain your guests.

There are lots of margarita machines out there, and finding one that suits both your budget and your unique entertaining plans can be tricky. Here are some top picks for the best margarita machine for your Cinco de Mayo festivities. Some are perfect for small parties in your home, while others are commercial-grade machines that can serve hundreds. You might also want to check out our post on the best margarita mixes.