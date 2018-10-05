What’s the Best Margarita Machine?

Cinco de Mayo is a great occasion to honor Mexican history, and an even better excuse to throw a killer party. If you’re getting ready for a Cinco de Mayo bash, you may have considered getting a margarita machine to entertain your guests.
There are lots of margarita machines out there, and finding one that suits both your budget and your unique entertaining plans can be tricky. Here are some top picks for the best margarita machine for your Cinco de Mayo festivities. Some are perfect for small parties in your home, while others are commercial-grade machines that can serve hundreds. You might also want to check out our post on the best margarita mixes.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,599.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,199.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.88 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $77.20 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Happybuy Margarita Maker 400W Commercial Model (15L x 3 Tank)Price: $1,599.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Commercial grade
- Huge capacity
- Serve multiple drink flavors from the same machine
- Bulky
- Expensive
- Can take a few weeks to ship
Need to serve a huge crowd? This machine offers the capacity to serve three different slushy margaritas, making it the best margarita machine for serious partiers or serious caterers. If you want to throw the dopest party, then you need the dopest margarita machine money can buy.
Find more Happybuy Margarita Maker information and reviews here.
-
Margarita Girl Double-Bowl Margarita Slush MachinePrice: $1,199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Serves a crowd with ease
- Durable construction
- 2-year parts warranty
- Expensive
- Some folks prefer a machine with three resevoirs
- 2-year parts warranty may be too limited for some
This is a bigger machine that's obviously a bit more expensive. However, if you routinely throw huge parties or have a side business as a caterer, investing this much in a frozen drink dispenser actually makes a lot of sense.
We like this model because it's double-barrelled, allowing you to two serve two flavors at once, or have both an alcoholic and non-alcoholic option on tap for your guests.
Find more Margarita Girl Double-Bowl Margarita Machine information and reviews here.
-
Nostalgia Electrics MSB64 64-Ounce Margarita & Slush MakerPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Less expensive that competitors
- Attractive design
- Easy to operate
- Crushes ice for smooth drinks
- Some users have experienced difficulty cleaning
- Noisy
- Some users have experienced difficulty with broken parts after less than one year of use
Like everything but the price tag of the Margaritaville machine above? Then this inexpensive slush maker from Nostalgia Electrics might be just what you’re looking for.
While the Margaritaville blender above has only a 54 ounce blender jar, this model from Nostalgia Electrics has a 64 ounce cup. Like the Margaritaville blender above, this model from Nostalgia Electrics has a travel carrying case. This model uses a patented dual swivel system to pulverize ice, creating silky smooth margaritas and smoothies.
The controls are easy to read, and the whole set-up is very user-friendly. Do note, however, that some users have reported that this model makes a lot of noise, and may have some issues after about six or eight months of regular use. In addition, some users have found that drink quality is improved by adding pre-crushed ice to the blender, rather than whole cubes.
Find more Nostalgia Electrics MSB64 64-Ounce Margarita and Slush Maker information and reviews here.
-
Ninja Master Prep Blender (QB900B)Price: $34.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Interchangeable power pod powers any Ninja blender or food processor
- One-touch controls
- Chops ice better than a traditional blender
- Great multi-tasker
- Wide, no-slip base
- Power pod can sometimes collect debris from where it connects to pitcher
- Only has 400 watt motor
- One-year warranty is not as good as a three-year or lifetime warranty
- Other Ninja models come with additional jar sizes
The Ninja Master Prep blender system comes with a single power pod, along with a 16 ounce chopper bowl and a 48 ounce pitcher. The power pod has a single blend speed, and operates on a one-touch pulse control, giving you a lot of control over how quickly ingredients are combined.
This is a nice option for a Cinco de Mayo party, since you can use the power pod to make a pitcher of frozen margaritas, and then use the same pod to whip up a batch of creamy guacamole.
Check out a video of the Ninja Master Prep in action. It gives you a good sense of how quickly this blender breaks down fruits and veggies, and it also gives you a good idea of how loud the blender is when in operation. If it can handle hard fruits and veggies, ice and tequila should be a breeze.
Find more Ninja Master Prep (QB900B) information and reviews here.
-
Hamilton Beach 54618 Wave Station Express Dispensing BlenderPrice: $77.20Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Three color options
- 3 year warranty
- Interesting Wave-Action system
- One of the smallest blending capacities on our list
- Not sharp enough to make smoothies from hard fruits or veggies
- Some users have reported leaks
- Some users have reporting “burning rubber” smell
The Hamilton Beach Wave Station Express is the perfect option for people who are shopping on a tight budget. But even though this blender has a bargain basement price, it still has some respectable specs, including a 500-watt motor.
The 48 ounce blender jar is dishwasher-safe, and the spout can be stored underneath the blender when not in use. This blender has four speeds, and the blender cup has been designed to be thicker and more shatter-resistant than previous models. The real selling point here is the “Wave-Action” system, which generates a continuous wave motion to draw the mixture into the blades.
Find more Hamilton Beach 54618 Wave Station Express Dispensing Blender information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook