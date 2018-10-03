7 Best Multi Cookers: Your Easy Buying Guide

Whether you’re tight on counter space or simply want a handy kitchen appliance that can be used for several tasks, a multi-cooker is a practical investment. Unlike a single-use appliance, such as a rice cooker, your average multi-cooker performs multiple functions in one convenient place.
1. Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 V3Price: $59.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes cake and egg settings
- Large display panel
- Multiple built-in programs
- Rubber seal can retain odors
- A few note it can be hard to tell if the float valve is up or down
- Some new users wish the instructions were more detailed
The Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 V3 offers a number of primary functions. In addition to the usual options, such as rice and pressure cooking, it also has separate cake and egg settings. You can also use it to slow cook, steam, saute, make porridge and more. To get started, just press the relevant button on front of the appliance. Whether you’re actually cooking a meal or just heating something up, the three-ply bottom provides even heat distribution for reliable results. A large display panel makes it easy to keep track as you cook. This Instant Pot comes with a recipe book, measuring cup, stainless steel steam rack, soup spoon and a rice paddle.
Find more Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 V3 information and reviews here.
-
2. KitchenAid Multi-CookerPrice: $179.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available with a stir tower
- Precise temperature control
- Digital display with step-by-step instructions
- Best if washed by hand
- Some are surprised by the small interior
- Ceramic coating prone to scratches
This multi-cooker, which is also available with a stir tower and comes in black and stainless steel, stands out for its consistent results among a wide variety of food. Precise temperature control ensures that food is cooked thoroughly and evenly. The KitchenAid cooker also comes with a guided digital display that provides step-by-step instructions and the temperature.
The digital display also provides a time for up to 12 hours of cook time. There are 10 distinct settings to choose from, including risotto, sear, simmer, yogurt, slow cook low and high, and keep warm. Other highlights include a comfortable soft grip handle, clear tempered glass lid, and dual purpose roast rack and steam basket.
Find more KitchenAid Multi-Cooker information and reviews here.
-
3. VitaClay Multi-CookerPrice: $149.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Clay cooking pot
- Retains natural flavors
- 8-cup capacity
- Lid can be difficult to remove using oven mitts
- Clay pot may crack or break under extreme temperatures
- Moisture tends to collect in rubber gasket
An 8-cup capacity means plenty of room to make your favorite dishes. This multi-cooker features an unglazed clay pot to help promote flavors and to keep traditional materials such as lead, aluminum, and non-stick coatings from touching your food. The unit also preserves crucial vitamins, nutrients, and enzymes and comes with a micro-pressure double lid that offers the highest steaming quality. It’s also fully programmable from 10 minutes to 5 hours using 10-minute increments. Other highlights include a delay timer, easily visible LCD display, and automatic warm function.
Find more VitaClay Multi-Cooker information and reviews here.
-
4. Gourmia SmartPot Multifunction Pressure CookerPrice: $54.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 24-hour timer
- Precision thermostat
- Large display
- Takes awhile to reach optimal pressure
- Power cord can easily detach
- Poorly written user manual
A built-in 24-hour timer lets you make your favorite meals in advance. This multi-cooker can also be used to BBQ/grill, slow cook, make yogurt and rice, steam, saute, brown, warm food, and more. Highlights include a precision thermostat that helps to regulate the temperature and make automatic adjustments as necessary along with a large user-friendly display that provides a range of cooking modes and settings.
Find more Gourmia SmartPot Multifunction Pressure Cooker information and reviews here.
-
5. Presto Kitchen Kettle Multi-CookerPrice: $37.16Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Multi-use basket
- Dishwasher-safe
- Struggles to reach the highest temperature
- Magnetically detachable power cord can be problematic
- Some complaints of prolonged cook times
If you’re looking for the best multi cooker for a tight budget, this one is a good choice. You can count on this multi-cooker to whip up everything from soup to casseroles and even pasta. It also steams vegetables, cooks rice, and is capable of roasting meat. An included fry basket makes it easy to deep fry your favorite foods. You can also use the basket for steaming and blanching. The unit is dishwasher-safe and completely immersible with the heat control removed.
Find more Presto Kitchen Kettle Multi-Cooker information and reviews here.
-
6. COSORI 8-in-1 Programmable Multi-CookerPrice: $73.21Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Glass lid
- 17 smart programs
- Instruction booklet could be better
- Has an initial plastic odor
- Only comes in one size
A combination of high customer ratings, an affordable price tag and fast shipping makes this product one of the best options out there for multi cookers. There are eight functions in one, and you can use the appliance for everything from cooking rice to warming food, steaming, boiling and more. There are 17 smart programs to choose from, including options to cook eggs or bake a cake. A glass lid lets you monitor your meal as it cooks.
Find more COSORI 8-in-1 Programmable Multi-Cooker information and reviews here.
-
7. Mealthy MultiPotPrice: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a recipe book
- Stainless steel steamer basket included
- Cooks, bakes and makes meal prep easier
- Can be tough to read text on buttons
- Buttons aren't backlit
- Vent doesn't always seal properly
This nine-in-one multi cooker does just about any task, from making rice to whipping up fresh batches of soup, broth, stew and more. You can use it for pressure cooking and slow cooking as well as baking a cake.
Not only does it serve many purposes, this handy appliance can cook food in just minutes. An included stainless steel steamer basket allows you to make an entire meal at once.
This user-friendly cooker has 14 cooking programs along with a handy LCD panel with a progress indicator. As an added bonus, the appliance remembers your last selection. Quick reference sheets are included, as well as a recipe book.
There are many reasons why you might need a multi cooker in your home. Maybe you already own a single-use appliance, such as a rice cooker or a yogurt maker, and are frustrated that you can't do more. As its name suggests, a multi cooker combines multiple functions into one, leaving you with a handy all-purpose appliance.
While each cooker is different, many multi cookers let you cook and bake. Some make yogurts while others bake cake, scramble eggs and more. As with any other type of appliance, you'll find multi cookers in many different forms. Along with budget, size, user-friendly features and overall versatility tend to make one cooker stand out from the rest.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.