7 Best Multi Cookers: Your Easy Buying Guide

This multi-cooker, which is also available with a stir tower and comes in black and stainless steel, stands out for its consistent results among a wide variety of food. Precise temperature control ensures that food is cooked thoroughly and evenly. The KitchenAid cooker also comes with a guided digital display that provides step-by-step instructions and the temperature.

The digital display also provides a time for up to 12 hours of cook time. There are 10 distinct settings to choose from, including risotto, sear, simmer, yogurt, slow cook low and high, and keep warm. Other highlights include a comfortable soft grip handle, clear tempered glass lid, and dual purpose roast rack and steam basket.