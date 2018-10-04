10 Best Outdoor Pizza Ovens: Your Buying Guide

Enjoy delicious gourmet pizza at home with a pizza oven. Check out these best outdoor pizza ovens to help make truly delicious pies in your own backyard.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $84.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $245.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $233.48 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $269.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $329.56 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $491.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $178.32 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $299.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven (Propane)Price: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable ceramic material
- Fully adjustable heat
- 300 square inch cooking surface
- Several wish it came with handles on the sides
- Pizza needs to be rotated several times during cooking to keep it from burning
- Can be tough to maintain a consistent temperature when it’s windy
If you want to make artisan style pizza in an outdoor pizza oven, consider the Italia Artisan Pizza Oven. With a temperature range up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit and a 17,000 BTU output, this pizza oven cranks out delicious pizzas in minutes. It also has adjustable valves for full control over the heat. Preheating takes about 15 minutes. Other features include a double walled construction for optimal heat retention, and a ceramic pizza stone. This oven offers roughly 300 square inches of cooking surface.
Find more Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
2. Karrsen Dome Oven (Electric)Price: $84.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight construction
- Heats up quickly
- Simple controls
- Too small for larger pizzas
- Dome gets very hot
- Need to remove lid to check on food
Its compact size and affordable price tag makes the Karrsen Dome Oven an ideal choice for many consumers. Highlights include an innovative captive heat technology, which allows food to cook faster than conventional ovens, along with an overall weight of just 7.5 pounds for easy portability. This pizza oven is ideal for pizza as well as breads, potatoes, cakes, chicken, and turkey. It also saves energy by using just 1150 watts, and heats up in around five minutes. There’s enough room to bake up to a 12-inch pizza. You can also use it for additional tasks, such as heating up frozen meals or even baking a cake.
-
3. PizzaQue Deluxe Kettle Grill Pizza Kit (Charcoal)Price: $69.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works with most kettle grills
- Cooks pizza in minutes
- Includes a pizza stone
- Pizza peel isn’t very durable
- Flimsy wire charcoal cage
- A separate baking steel is recommended for best results
If you’d rather not go through the hassle of buying a separate pizza oven, especially if you already own a grill, consider this pizza kit. All you need is a 18.5 or 22.5-inch kettle grill to get started. This grill kit is compatible with most grills. With temperatures up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit, your pizza will cook in just minutes. A 15-inch pizza stone is also included. A built-in thermometer sits close enough to the pizza stone to accurately monitor the temperature. You don’t have to take the lid off to monitor the food as it cooks, which ensures a more even cooking temperature on the inside.
Find more PizzaQue Deluxe Kettle Grill Pizza Kit information and reviews here.
-
4. Uuni 3 Pizza Oven (Wood Pellets)Price: $245.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Maximum temperature over 900 degrees Fahrenheit
- Can cook pizza in one minute
- Made with durable rust-resistant stainless steel
- Requires some assembly
- Several mention an initial learning curve
- Wood pellets sold separately
The Uuni 3 is a wood-fired pizza oven that cooks up delicious, authentic wood-fired pizza in just one minute. It’s also a respectable choice if you’re looking for a more efficient oven, as it uses wood pellets for fuel. An insulated body helps retain heat as the pizza cooks. This pizza oven can reach temperatures over 900 degrees Fahrenheit and is fully preheated in just 10 minutes. A pizza stone is included, along with a peel to slide your pizza out when it’s done cooking. The interior is large enough to cook up to a 13-inch pizza. The three-legged design keeps the pizza oven stable on patios and other surfaces.
-
5. Camp Chef Outdoor Camp Oven (Propane)Price: $233.48Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two range burners
- Includes oven racks
- Can cook up to five hours on high heat
- Doesn’t include a bulk tank adapter
- Temperature gauge can get in the way
- Wind protection could be better
The multi-purpose Camp Chef Outdoor Camp Oven isn’t just designed for cooking pizza. Two range burners on top make it easy to heat up water and food when you’re spending large amounts of time outdoors. The 3,000 BTU oven reaches up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and comes with a built-in thermometer to accurately monitor the temperature. You can fit pans up to 9 x 13 inches inside. Instead of waiting for the oven to heat up, just light in and place the food inside, and keep an eye on the temperature as it cooks. This camp oven holds a steady cooking temperature for several hours on a single can of propane.
Find more Camp Chef Outdoor Camp Oven information and reviews here.
-
6. Mont Alpi Pizza Oven (Gas)Price: $269.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stainless steel construction
- Heats up quickly
- Includes a pizza stone
- Some note the thermometer seems slightly inaccurate
- Assembly required
- Initial learning curve
This large stainless steel oven is ideal for outdoor use and works equally well on the patio as it does at a camp site. The interior is similar to a standard oven, giving you plenty of space to cook a pizza and roast a chicken at the same time. Additionally, this outdoor pizza oven heats up quickly and reaches up to 12001 BTU when necessary. A 12-inch pizza stone is included. With a maximum heat of just over 600 degrees Fahrenheit, this oven works just as well for pizza as it does for roasting chicken and other types of meat.
Find more Mont Alpi Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
7. Pizzacraft PizzaQue Outdoor Pizza Oven (Propane)Price: $329.56Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can make two pizzas at once
- Comes with pizza stone
- Steel construction
- Opening is a bit small
- Pizza peel not included
- Can take awhile to heat up in colder temperatures
This popular pizza oven is a hit with its affordable price tag, dependable performance and compact size. All you need to do is give the pizza oven 15 minutes to heat up, then it’s time to get started. The oven cooks a whole pizza in six minutes, and reaches up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. Two 14-inch baking stones are included so that you can make two pizzas at once. The oven features a durable steel construction. Whether your plans involve camping, tailgating or just spending time outdoors with friends, this pizza oven is compact enough to bring along.
Find more Pizzacraft PizzaQue Outdoor Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
8. Mr. Pizza Pizza Oven (Gas)Price: $491.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be used for grilling and making pizza
- Includes separate warming surface
- Lid locks for safe portability
- Cart sold separately
- Gas tank not included
- Relatively small cooking capacity
This Mr. Pizza oven not only makes pizza, but can also be used to grill your favorite foods. There’s enough space to fit up to a 14-inch pizza, along with several burgers. A smaller warming surface keeps food warm as the rest of it is cooking. All you need is a standard LP gas tank to get started. The main burner has a 14,000 BTU output, which is plenty for cooking everything from pizza to quesadillas and even baked goods. A cordierite pizza stone maintains a steady temperature for cooking. When it’s not in use, you can lock the lid for safer portability.
Find more Mr. Pizza Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
9. BakerStone Pizza Oven Box (Grill)Price: $178.32Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compatible with many grills
- Cooks pizza in just minutes
- Can also be used for cooking other types of food
- Heat dissipates quickly
- Interior can be tough to clean
- Several users recommend using grills with at least four burners
If you don’t want to go through the trouble of purchasing a separate pizza oven, consider this pizza oven box. Its convenient size allows you to place the box on a grill and cook up your favorite pizza in just minutes. In addition to cooking pizza, you can also use this box to roast vegetables and meat. You can even use it to cook bread. The box is compatible with many three-burner and larger gas and charcoal grills. Preheating takes about 20 minutes. You’ll know when the box is ready once the needle indicates the optimal temperature. The temperature range is roughly 600 to 800 degrees Fahrenheit.
Find more BakerStone Pizza Oven Box information and reviews here.
-
10. Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto Outdoor Pizza Oven (Propane)Price: $299.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Included reflection plate helps to reduce cooking time
- Comes with two baking stones
- Reaches up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit
- Not enough interior space for larger pizzas
- Small opening
- Pricey
The Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto Outdoor Pizza Oven is similar to the Pizzacraft PizzaQue in several ways, but it comes with a bit more performance and features. Some examples include a reflection plate and a heat visor to reduce cooking time. This unit also reaches up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit and cooks pizza in just five minutes. Estimated preheating time is roughly 10 minutes. Both pizza ovens include two baking stones so that you can make two pies at once. Its compact size makes this pizza oven easily portable, whether you’re taking it camping or just hanging out on your patio.
Find more Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto Outdoor Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
You don't have to invest hundreds of dollars to get a perfectly capable outdoor pizza oven. However, if you want the best outdoor pizza oven for the money, it makes sense to buy one that fulfills your criteria. Pizza ovens come in a variety of sizes and types, not to mention prices. You'll find everything from portable ovens for camping and tailgating, to larger wood-fired pizza ovens, and even pizza boxes and kits that allow you to cook a pizza directly on the grill.
As you're shopping for the right product, consider how and where you'll use your pizza oven and the size that will work best for you. Portable units are more compact and are ideal for making smaller personal pizzas. However, they often have a smaller capacity and a more limited temperature range than larger ovens. For example, you may find one that fits a pizza up to 13 inches, and that warms up to around 500 degrees Fahrenheit. In comparison, a larger pizza oven typically has enough room for a full-sized pizza and can get up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit.
If you frequently host large parties, or you simply love pizza and want to make delicious pies at home, a bigger wood burning pizza oven is a worthwhile investment. Many larger models require a fair amount of space to operate, such as a patio. Aside from offering more interior space, bigger pizza ovens tend to reach higher temperatures. For restaurant-quality pizza, consider a wood-fired pizza oven that reaches at least 800 degrees Fahrenheit. Aside from producing crispier crusts, the higher temperatures ensure your pizza is done in a matter of minutes.
Many pizza ovens run on gas or propane. However, a handful are powered by alternative sources. Some examples include electricity and wood pellets. If you'd rather not invest in a separate pizza oven, you can find grill kits that slide into a regular grill. Ovens powered by propane are particularly popular for camping and cooking in smaller outdoor spaces. Gas ovens can vary in size, yet stand out for their ability to duplicate delicious crispy crusts often found on pies from your local pizza parlor.
See Also:
- 11 Best Hamburger Presses for Grilling
- 5 Best Raclette Grills: Your Easy Buying Guide
- 5 Best Hibachi Grills: Your Easy Buying Guide
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.