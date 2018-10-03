11 Best Robot Vacuums for Pet Hair: Your Easy Buying Guide

Cleaning up after your furry friend isn’t the easiest task. If you’re eager for a cleaner house, check out these best robot vacuums for pet hair.
What makes these models so perfect for pet owners? Generally speaking, these robot vacuums are a step above your average robot vacuum in terms of filtration and suction power.
Looking for this year’s best Black Friday robot vacuum deals? Check out the 5 Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals on Amazon. You can also find great deals on traditional vacuum cleaners by visiting the 7 Best Black Friday Vacuum Deals on Amazon.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,399.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $535.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $649.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $749.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $169.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $798.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $118.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $349.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $269.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $208.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $152.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550)Price: $1,399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 30 sessions worth of dust, dirt and debris
- Imprint mapping technology provides more thorough cleaning
- Delivers up to 40 times the suction power for deep cleaning on carpets
- Pricey
- Doesn't have No-Go Zones
- Not the lowest-profile design
The iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) has a high price tag, but this Roomba has features that benefit any pet owner, including the fact that it automatically empties its own bin after each cleaning session. Once it empties its contents into the bin, integrated bags inside the bin capture and hold in nearly all allergens to keep your home air as clean as possible. The bin capacity is large enough to hold up to 30 sessions’ worth of cleaning before it needs to be emptied.
Certain features are exclusive to this robot vacuum cleaner, even within its own Roomba family. For example, it provides up to 40 times the suction power on carpets and hard floors. In comparison, the model that’s a step down, the Roomba i7, offers up to five times the suction power.
Both the i7 and s9+ feature advanced navigation technology with a suite of advanced sensors to detect obstacles and accurately navigate your home. Imprint mapping technology enables the robot vacuum to learn the layout of your home and adapt accordingly as it cleans. You can use the app to select which rooms you want to clean, and when you want the robot vacuum to clean them. You can also specify zones that you want the robot vacuum cleaner to avoid.
The dual rubber brushes on this robot vacuum cleaner are now wider than ever, which translates to improved cleaning with every pass the vacuum makes around your home. The brushes also stay in contact with the ground as the vacuum cleans, whether it’s on carpets or hard floors. The cleaning head automatically adjusts its height when cleaning hard floors and carpets.
Pet-friendly features include:
- Self-emptying base
- 40x suction power
- No-go zones
Find more iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) information and reviews here.
-
3. Roborock S6Price: $649.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can create virtual barriers and no-go zones
- Offers selective room cleaning
- Runs up to three hours per session
- Lacks multi-floor mapping
- Basic Alexa integration
- Some competitors in this price range have more features
According to Roborock, this robot vacuum has enough suction power to lift up a pair of AA batteries. With that much suction power around the house, you can rest assured that linger pet hair, dander and dirt will be picked up off the floors and carpets. Aside from suction power, the vacuum features dense yet soft bristles that spin continuously as the vacuum makes its way around the home.
As with most robot vacuum cleaners in this price range, the S6 is WiFi-enabled and can be controlled directly from your phone. Use your smartphone or another connected device to schedule cleanings, even in select rooms. You can also create virtual barriers and no-go zones to keep the vacuum from running over your pet’s water bowl, toy area and more.
Roborock S6 doubles as a mop once you snap the mop unit into place. You can customize each cleaning session by adjusting the amount of water you want to use.
The vacuum generally remains within a volume of 56db as it cleans, which is similar to a typical conversation. Aside from its quiet operation, this robot vacuum for pet hair can run up to three hours per session in Quiet mode.
Pet-friendly features include:
- Combination vacuum and mop
- Powerful suction
- Virtual barriers
-
4. iRobot Roomba 980Price: $749.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 120 minute run time
- Users can schedule cleaning preferences
- Carpet Boost technology
- May mistake darker carpets for a cliff due to cliff detection sensors
- Can be loud on Carpet Boost mode
- Some owners complain that the 980 sometimes struggles to find its way back to its base
The iRobot Roomba 980 is specifically designed to target carpets with its boost technology, in which power is automatically increased on carpets. The result is up to 10 times the air power of other Roomba models, which means more pick-up power. Aside from dog and cat hair, the vacuum picks up dirt, dust and other bits of debris that tends to linger in carpets.
Many robot vacuum cleaners have no problems with hard floors and tiles, but tend to struggle with carpets. This is often because they just don’t have enough suction power to properly clean carpets.
While it’s a good choice for carpet cleaning, the iRobot Roomba 980 also packs lots of power for thorough cleaning and powerful pickup across all floor surfaces. Features such as a high-efficiency filter, which traps nearly all particles, and tangle-free multi-surface brushes for picking up pet hair, dirt and debris, make the vacuum a practical choice for households with pets and allergy sufferers. An edge-sweeping brush reaches into corners and other tricky spots where dirt and debris tend to hide.
As with other Roombas, the 980 comes packed with features. You’ll get the basics such as dirt detect technology and cliff detection sensors to keep it from falling down stairs. Included boundary markers can be set up to keep the Roomba out of certain rooms, or from colliding with obstacles, such as your pet’s food and water bowls.
This Roomba also has WiFi connectivity, automatically recharges and resumes cleaning, and effectively cleans multiple rooms per outing. You can use the app to view cleaning reports, including where the vacuum cleaned, the areas covered and how long each job took. The 980 features a run time of 120 minutes per charge, which is currently the longest available clean time in any Roomba.
Pet-friendly features include:
- Powerful enough for carpets
- High-efficiency filter
- Boundary markers
Find more iRobot Roomba 980 information and reviews here.
-
5. BISSELL EV675Price: $169.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can use remote to schedule and customize cleanings
- Low profile design for cleaning under furniture
- Automatically returns to charging station when battery runs low
- Not WiFi-enabled
- Doesn't automatically resume cleaning after charging
- Some similarly priced competitors offer more features
The BISSELL EV675 expertly extracts dirt, dust, dander and other debris from hard-to-reach places with its triple action cleaning system, which includes a rotating brush roll. The powerful cleaning system also contains dual side spinning brushes along with powerful suction.
Don’t worry if you have various surfaces throughout your home, as this robot vacuum will adapt. The vacuum has ample suction power to pick up dust that tends to hide deep in carpets and other surfaces. Another perk is its low profile design, which enables the robot vacuum to clean underneath furniture. Drop sensors keep the vacuum from tumbling down stairs as it cleans.
Since it’s not WiFi-enabled, you won’t be able to schedule cleanings and perform other tasks using the app. However, you can schedule and customize
cleanings using the included remote control.
You can expect a run time of roughly 100 minutes per cleaning session. When the battery runs low, the robotic vacuum automatically returns to its dock to recharge.
Pet-friendly features include:
- Low profile design
- Powerful triple-action cleaning system
- Quiet operation
-
6. ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 950Price: $798.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mop water level is easily adjustable
- Larger wheels help the vacuum clear doorsills and other obstacles
- Can create virtual boundary markers
- Not the most powerful suction
- Currently doesn't work with 5GHz networks
- Can't save custom areas
The ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 950 is a combination robot vacuum and mop that automatically detects and avoids carpets while mopping, ensuring your floors get as clean as possible without a subsequent mess. You can also adjust the level of water used while mopping for more customized results.
As you might expect for the price, this vacuum is WiFi-enabled and comes loaded with features to maximize cleaning. For starters, smart navigation with laser technology minimizes collisions and enables the vacuum to learn the landscape of your home. Interactive maps provide greater control over each cleaning session. Multi-floor mapping enables the vacuum to save up to three maps, a feature that’s especially useful for multi-level homes and ones with several cleaning spaces. This DEEBOT robot vacuum automatically recognizes each saved area for your convenience.
The accompanying app gives you full control over each cleaning session, including the ability to schedule cleanings. As the robot vacuum makes its way around your home you can use the app to choose various cleaning modes, get status updates, create virtual boundaries and more. You can even draw and designate areas to clean (and avoid) via the app’s custom mode. This robot vacuum is compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Home.
Pet owners will also appreciate the handy combination of a low profile design, which allows the vacuum to sneak under furniture without getting stuck, and larger wheels for conquering doorsills and more. Another perk is the ability to choose between tangle-free intake (great for lots of fur) and the main brush as the vacuum cleans.
Pet-friendly features include:
- Mop that automatically detects and avoids carpets
- Virtual boundaries
- Tangle-free intake for easier cleaning
Find more ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 950 information and reviews here.
-
7. ILIFE V3s ProPrice: $118.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a remote control
- Suite of smart sensors enhances navigation
- Runs up to 100 minutes per charge
- Doesn't have WiFi connectivity
- Cleaning pattern isn't the most efficient
- Small dustbin
You get a lot of bang for your buck with ILIFE V3s Pro, including tangle-free suction for less stressful fur management. When you share your home with one or more furry friend, you need a good robot vacuum cleaner for pet hair. This robotic vacuum excels at cleaning underneath furniture and other obstacles thanks to its low profile design.
Tangle-free technology keeps the brushes from getting tangled with fur as the vacuum moves across the floor. There are plenty of pet-oriented features, including a dustbin that’s easy to empty, the ability to schedule cleanings in advance and suction that’s powerful enough for various floor surfaces, from hard flooring to low pile carpets.
While it’s not WiFi-enabled, you can operate the vacuum via the included remote control. You can also start cleaning by simply pushing a button. A suite of smart sensors helps the vacuum avoid collisions as well as tumbles down stairs. Expected run time is roughly 100 minutes per charge.
Pet-friendly features include:
- Tangle-free suction
- Low profile
- Dustbin is easy to empty
-
8. Neato Botvac D4Price: $349.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Automatically detects how much battery power it needs to finish cleaning and charges accordingly
- Laser mapping technology for effective navigation
- Available eco and turbo modes
- Doesn't offer zone cleaning
- Lacks support for multiple floor plans
- Doesn't support 5GHz networks
Neato Botvac D4 comes with quick-boost charging technology, which allows you to finish cleaning jobs that much faster. If the battery runs low before the vacuum is finished, it will calculate the amount of juice it needs to complete the job, then charges accordingly. Expected run time is approximately 75 minutes per charge.
As with other members of the Botvac family, this Neato is outfitted with a large combo brush that runs across the front of the vacuum cleaner. Not only can the brush handle any flooring surface, including carpet and tile, it’s also designed to pick up even the smallest particles as it goes.
If you value connectivity with your smart devices, you’re in luck with this Neato robot vacuum. You can control devices such as Google Home, Amazon Echo and Apple Watch right from your phone.
Keeping this robot vacuum out of forbidden areas is easy thanks to No-Go Lines. If you don’t want it to go to a specific location, simply set up a boundary line via the app.
Pet-friendly features include:
- No-Go Lines
- Large combo brush
- Quick-boost charging
-
9. eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30CPrice: $269.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful 1500Pa suction
- Cleans up to 100 minutes per charge
- Drop-sensing technology
- Can take awhile to find its charging base
- Lacks a bin full indicator
- No virtual boundary markers
The slender eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C is an upgrade over the RoboVac 30 model. Both RoboVac models feature powerful 1500Pa suction strength, along with boundary markers. They also have a slender 2.85-inch profile for sliding underneath furniture and other obstacles. A three-point cleaning system, including three brushes, allows for maximum pickup of pet hair, dirt, dust and other debris.
If you’re looking for WiFi connectivity, you’ll want to go with the RoboVac30. The robot vacuum is WiFi connected and works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Run time is approximately 100 minutes per cleaning session.
Some pet owners may also consider the RoboVac 11S, which is equally slender and quiet. All models have high-performance filters, which excel in reducing pet hair, dander, and other allergens on hard floors and medium-pile carpeting.
However, the RoboVac 30C has 1500Pa suction power, which is more than the 1300Pa found on the 11S. Another key difference is that the RoboVac 30C comes with boundary markers to keep it from escaping as it cleans, and is WiFi-enabled for hands-free cleaning.
Despite its increased power, the RoboVac 30C won’t disturb napping pets thanks to its quiet operation. In fact, the company states that its newest model is as quiet as a microwave in use, even when using full power.
When it’s time to recharge, the vacuum automatically heads to its base, then resumes once the battery is fully charged. You can expect up to 100 minutes of fade-free performance per charge.
Pet-friendly features include:
- Quiet operation
- Slim profile
- Included boundary markers
Find more eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C information and reviews here.
-
10. GOOVI D382Price: $208.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large wheels for climbing over ledges and other obstacles
- Compatible with iOS and Android devices
- High-efficiency filter traps allergens
- Doesn't come with boundary markers
- Lacks voice control
- Limited dust bin capacity
The GOOVI D382 easily climbs over ledges and other obstacles thanks to its large wheels. While some robot vacuums find themselves struggling to conquer ledges and other raised surfaces around the home, this robot vacuum zooms right over them for uninterrupted cleaning. Its powerful 1600Pa suction ensures this robot vacuum for pet hair picks up virtually all debris along the way, including larger and smaller pieces. The suction is just as intense on carpets as it is hard floors and other surfaces.
As a busy pet owner, convenience is probably towards the top of your list of must-have features. This robot vacuum is WiFi-enabled, allowing you to use the accompanying app to take charge of the cleaning around your home. The app is compatible with iOS and Android devices. You can also use the included remote control. If you choose to start cleaning manually, all you need to do is push a single button to start cleaning.
This robot vacuum picks up plenty of pet hair with its suite of brushes, including a main brush and dual brushes on the sides. A high-efficiency filter traps allergens while the vacuum cleans.
With a low profile of just 2.83 inches, this vacuum is slim enough to slide underneath most lower pieces of furniture without getting stuck. Multiple cleaning modes allow you to customize each session depending on your specific needs.
Pet-friendly features include:
- Low profile
- Multiple cleaning modes
- High-efficiency filter
-
11. Coredy R500+Price: $152.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has 1400pa maximum suction power
- Ideal for hard floors and carpets
- Runs up to 120 minutes per charge
- No WiFi connectivity
- Bin is a bit small
- Doesn't have anti-tangle brushes
Coredy R500+ doesn’t have WiFi connectivity, but it does offer just about everything else you might expect in a budget-friendly vacuum. For starters, its powerful 1400pa maximum suction is plenty when it comes to picking up after furry friends.
A three-point cleaning system leads to more thorough results. The robot vacuum is capable of cleaning hard floors as well as carpets, where pet fur, dander and other allergens can hide. A choice between five cleaning modes lets you customize cleanings to a certain extent.
Not all budget-friendly vacuum cleaners come with boundary strips to keep the vacuum contained, but this model does. Another bonus is its robust 1400pa maximum suction, which is plenty for picking up after pets. The vacuum has full 360-degree smart sensor protection to keep it from bumping into obstacles as it cleans. You can expect up to 120 minutes of run time per charge.
Pet-friendly features include:
- Three-point cleaning system
- Five cleaning modes
- Comes with boundary strips
Which is the best robot vacuum for pet hair?
According to the 2017-2018 National Pet Owners Survey, approximately 85 million families said that they owned a pet. That's a lot of fur to clean up around the house.
Pet hair poses a special challenge for home owners, so robot vacs designed for pet owners have been built with extra features.
Pet-oriented robot vacuums tend to have greater suction power and larger dustbins. Some also come with tangle-free extractors for simpler maintenance and cleaning.
The best robot vacuum for pet hair will vary from one person to the next, so we've made the buying process easier with this comprehensive buying guide.
How do I choose a robot vacuum for pet hair?
Answering a few common questions can help narrow down the best robot vacuum for pet hair for your home.
For starters, are you looking for maximum suction power, especially on carpets? The Roborock S6 has a hefty 2000Pa of suction power, which is enough to lift up a pair of AA batteries from the floor.
Want a robot vacuum that empties itself into its base? Consider the Shark IQ R101AE with Self-Empty Base.
Are you seeking a robot vacuum cleaner with whole-level home mapping that memorizes each floor of your home? The Botvac D7 Connected has you covered.
What's the best robot vacuum for dog hair?
You'll find many robot vacuums for dog hair on our list.
Some pet owners will splurge on a vacuum such as the iRobot Roomba s9+ because of its automatic dirt disposal, WiFi connectivity and anti-allergen system.
Alternatively, the DEEBOT OZMO 950 is a robot vacuum and mop that picks up lingering dust and dander and can run up to three hours per charge, allowing for whole-house cleaning each charge.
ILIFE V3s Pro has a slim profile for sliding underneath furniture, along with tangle-free suction for maximum pet hair pickup without the mess.
I have allergies. Which robot vacuum is right for me?
Many of the best robot vacuums for pets also cater to those with allergies. Most of the best robot vacuums for pets come with additional brushes to help sweep up pet hair and other debris.
The best robot vacuums for pet hair also have high-efficiency filters to help trap dust, dander, dirt and other allergens. Some of our favorite robot vacuums with high-efficiency filters are the iRobot Roomba 980 and the GOOVI D382.
Whether your main concern is vacuuming up pet hair, suctioning up allergens or a little bit of both, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America recommends vacuuming up to twice a week to minimize allergens around the home.
See Also:
- 15 Best Robot Vacuums: Your Buyer’s Guide
- 9 Best Affordable Robot Vacuum Cleaners for College
- 5 Best Robot Lawn Mowers: Your Easy Buying Guide
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.