11 Best Robot Vacuums for Pet Hair: Your Easy Buying Guide

The iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) has a high price tag, but this Roomba has features that benefit any pet owner, including the fact that it automatically empties its own bin after each cleaning session. Once it empties its contents into the bin, integrated bags inside the bin capture and hold in nearly all allergens to keep your home air as clean as possible. The bin capacity is large enough to hold up to 30 sessions’ worth of cleaning before it needs to be emptied.

Certain features are exclusive to this robot vacuum cleaner, even within its own Roomba family. For example, it provides up to 40 times the suction power on carpets and hard floors. In comparison, the model that’s a step down, the Roomba i7, offers up to five times the suction power.

Both the i7 and s9+ feature advanced navigation technology with a suite of advanced sensors to detect obstacles and accurately navigate your home. Imprint mapping technology enables the robot vacuum to learn the layout of your home and adapt accordingly as it cleans. You can use the app to select which rooms you want to clean, and when you want the robot vacuum to clean them. You can also specify zones that you want the robot vacuum cleaner to avoid.

The dual rubber brushes on this robot vacuum cleaner are now wider than ever, which translates to improved cleaning with every pass the vacuum makes around your home. The brushes also stay in contact with the ground as the vacuum cleans, whether it’s on carpets or hard floors. The cleaning head automatically adjusts its height when cleaning hard floors and carpets.

Pet-friendly features include: