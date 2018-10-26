5 Best Rotisserie Ovens: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

This 22-quart roaster oven has a large enough capacity to roast a 26-pound turkey. It also adds an elegant touch to any setting thanks to its stainless steel finish. A self-basting lid saves time as well as heat and energy for a faster and more efficient cooking process.

Since you won’t have to manually baste the meat as it cooks you won’t have to worry about letting heat escape while your meal is cooking. This roaster oven comes with a removable enamel-on-steel roasting pan for enhanced durability and even heat distribution. The material also makes clean-up a breeze. Another highlight is the included steel roasting rack. Aside from meat you can also use this roaster oven to bake just about anything you typically would in a regular oven, from sheet cake to muffins.