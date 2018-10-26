5 Best Rotisserie Ovens: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Roasters and rotisseries are especially popular during the holiday season, as they enable faster and often more precise results. However, these small kitchen appliances are ideal to have around any time of year. When you’re searching for a roaster oven you’ll want to find one that has enough space for your cooking demands. If you plan on using it for more than just roasting you’ll want to consider ones that also bake and cook food. Consumers searching for the rotisseries will find units with horizontal and vertical spits. Rotisseries with a vertical spit are ideal for saving space. Some rotisseries also come with accessories to cook other food such as kebabs, vegetables, and ribs.
Oster Roaster Oven
Cons:
- Can roast a 26-pound turkey
- Self-basting lid
- Includes steel roasting rack
- Metal components can get very hot
- Stainless steel feels flimsy
- Can be tough to clean
This 22-quart roaster oven has a large enough capacity to roast a 26-pound turkey. It also adds an elegant touch to any setting thanks to its stainless steel finish. A self-basting lid saves time as well as heat and energy for a faster and more efficient cooking process.
Since you won’t have to manually baste the meat as it cooks you won’t have to worry about letting heat escape while your meal is cooking. This roaster oven comes with a removable enamel-on-steel roasting pan for enhanced durability and even heat distribution. The material also makes clean-up a breeze. Another highlight is the included steel roasting rack. Aside from meat you can also use this roaster oven to bake just about anything you typically would in a regular oven, from sheet cake to muffins.
Nesco Professional Roaster Oven
Cons:
- Innovative heating element
- Automatic temperature control
- Roasts up to a 22-pound turkey
- Flimsy lid
- Should be used in garage as it steams during the roasting process
- Exterior gets very hot
You can roast up to a 22-pound turkey in this roaster. The roaster stands out for its exclusive and innovative circle heating element, which ensures that food is cooked from the side rather than the bottom for that desirable moist result. Another feature is automatic temperature control, which promises energy-efficient and even cooking each time.
Aside from roasting a turkey you can use this roaster oven for tasks such as baking cookies, cakes, pies, and quiche as well as roasting ham or whole chickens at once. In fact, with a full 1425 watts of power, you can do nearly everything except for broil with this roaster. The roaster’s chrome steel rack provides you with a safer and more effective way to insert and remove hot foods.
Find more Nesco Professional Roaster Oven information and reviews here.
Viking Mirror Finish Roasting Pan
Cons:
- Non-reactive surface
- Unique inverted handles
- Fits up to a 25-pound bird
- Heavy
- Stainless steel can look blotchy after cooking or washing
- Non-stick rack may chip over time
You’ll pay a bit more upfront for this roasting pan but its exceptional results and high-quality construction makes the initial cost well worth it. This Viking pan features a sturdy 3-ply construction that won’t react with food. There’s enough room to comfortably fit up to a 25-pound bird. A V-shaped rack keeps food elevated for faster cooking and more even results.
The rack is also PFOA and PFOE-free. Another highlight is the high quality induction-capable stainless steel exterior combined with a durable 18/10 stainless steel material on the inside. You can use this roasting pan for reducing sauces or liquids. Inverted handles let you easily fit the roaster into the oven and help minimize space.
Find more Viking Mirror Finish Roasting Pan information and reviews here.
Cuisinart Rotisserie Convection Toaster Oven
Cons:
- Combination rotisserie and toaster oven
- Can hold up to a four-pound chicken
- 1875 watts
- Not ideal for cooking larger birds
- A bit bulky/heavy
- Only comes with one rack
If you’re looking for a versatile kitchen appliance that can handle multiple tasks in one convenient package, consider the Cuisinart Rotisserie Convection Toaster Oven. This rotisserie toaster oven has enough room to roast a 4-pound chicken. It also features 1875 watts of power and is designed to heat food quickly and precisely. Other highlights include a nonstick interior that’s easy to clean along with a modern brushed stainless steel exterior.
Find more Cuisinart Rotisserie Convection Toaster Oven information and reviews here.
Rival Roaster Oven
Cons:
- Heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit
- Fits turkeys up to 22 pounds
- Also useful for baking and cooking
- Exterior gets very hot
- No indicator light
- Short power cord
You don't have to spend a lot of money to get the best roaster oven. The Rival Roaster Oven is an affordable choice that covers all the basics. For example, it's spacious enough for a 22-pound turkey. An adjustable temperature range of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit lets you cook a variety of main and side dishes. The roaster oven comes with a removable steel rack, and stands out for its even heat distribution. Aside from roasting, you can use the oven to bake, warm and cook food.
