10 Best Space Saver Coffee Makers: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Sometimes, smaller is better. This is especially true when it comes to space-saving coffee makers. These compact machines make a practical addition to any dorm room or areas with limited spaces. If you’re a college student on a budget, you can find several machines for less than $25. However, there are also machines with more bells and whistles for those who don’t mind spending a bit more. Whether you’re looking for a fully automatic coffee maker or a manual one, this list includes a variety of options.
Here are the 10 best space saver coffee makers available right now:
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.14 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $21.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $21.76 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $72.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $67.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $82.35 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $15.75 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $299.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $16.16 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
BLACK+DECKER Brew ‘n Go Personal CoffeemakerPrice: $19.14Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a 15 oz. thermal mug
- One touch operation
- Permanent filter
- Travel mug exterior can get hot
- Can’t accommodate larger travel mugs
- Small water reservoir
The BLACK+DECKER Brew ‘n Go Personal Coffeemaker brews coffee directly into a thermal mug, making it a convenient choice for students who are running late to class, or simply need a convenient way to transport coffee for long study sessions at the library or for taking on the go. The 15 ounce mug features stainless steel material and is the right size for most car cup holders. It’s also dishwasher safe. The coffeemaker stands out for its user-friendly one touch operation. Other features include auto shut-off and a permanent filter.
If you want a slightly larger capacity, consider the Black & Decker DCM600B 5-Cup Coffeemaker.
Find more BLACK+DECKER Brew ‘n Go Personal Coffeemaker information and reviews here.
-
Elite Cuisine Maxi-Matic 4 Cup Coffee MakerPrice: $21.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pause and serve function
- Water level indicator
- Dishwasher safe glass carafe
- Questionable long-term durability
- Relatively slow brew time
- Several mention four cup capacity seems like a stretch
The budget-friendly Elite Cuisine Maxi-Matic 4 Cup Coffee Maker allows you to pause the coffeemaker and pour a cup, without messes or spills, before the brewing cycle has finished. Features such as an on/off switch, swing-out filter compartment, and power indicator light add an element of convenience. There’s also a water level indicator. The glass carafe is dishwasher safe for easier cleanup.
Find more Elite Cuisine Maxi-Matic 4 Cup Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
-
Mr. Coffee 4-Cup Switch CoffeemakerPrice: $21.76Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual water window
- Pause and serve feature
- Stain-resistant warming plate
- Doesn’t automatically shut off
- A few caution it makes four very small cups
- Short power cord
The Mr. Coffee 4-Cup Switch Coffeemaker is available in black and white. Highlights include on/off indicator lights, a removable filter basket, and a stain-resistant warming plate. This coffee maker is also designed to temporarily pause the brewing cycle if you want to grab a cup before it’s done. There’s a dual water window to help you keep track of the water level.
Find more Mr. Coffee 4-Cup Switch Coffeemaker information and reviews here.
-
Braun BrewSense Drip Coffee MakerPrice: $72.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Carafe lid seals in flavors
- Anti-drip technology
- Users can choose desired strength and temperature
- Limited space makes pouring water into reservoir tricky
- Water level indicator is located inside the reservoir
- Pricey
If you’re looking for a compact coffee maker that doesn’t compromise flavor or taste, consider the Braun BrewSense. This coffee maker may be a bit of a budget stretch, but coffee enthusiasts will find that it’s money well spent in terms of overall quality and flavor. The carafe lid seals in flavors and aromas for a delicious cup of your favorite coffee. The machine also has an anti-drip system so that you can grab a quick cup before the brewing process is finished. Choose to brew 1 to 4 cups with the push of a button, along with your desired strength and temperature.
If you want to save a bit of money, consider the Braun KF7000BK BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker, which features plastic construction rather than stainless steel.
Find more Braun BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
-
Keurig K15 Single Serve Compact K-Cup Pod Coffee MakerPrice: $67.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fast brew time
- Automatically shuts off after 90 seconds of inactivity
- Available in several colors
- Lacks a water reservoir
- Several mention larger mugs won’t fit unless the bottom tray is removed
- Only compatible with Keurig K-Cup pods
This small Keurig coffee machine stands out for its space-saving compact design and fast brew times. In fact, you can brew 6, 8, and 10 ounce sizes in less than two minutes. The coffee maker is compatible with K-Cup pods and comes in several fun colors. All you need to do is add fresh water, insert your pod of choice, and brew. Features such as button controls, indicator lights, and a removable drip tray add an element of convenience. The machine also turns off after 90 seconds of inactivity. In addition to coffee, you can also use it to brew tea, hot cocoa, and other hot or cold beverages.
Find more Keurig K15 Single Serve Compact K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
-
Aeropress Coffee and Espresso MakerPrice: $29.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to use
- Compact
- Makes a double espresso or up to a 10 ounce cup of coffee
- Initial learning curve
- Only makes small amounts at once
- Plastic chamber can develop cracks over time
The Aeropress Coffee and Espresso Maker stands out for its simplicity and compact size. You can use it to brew a 10 ounce cup of coffee or a double espresso. To use, simply place your desired ground coffee into the chamber, then add hot water. Stir the water and coffee together then insert the plunger and apply gentle press down. A micro-filter helps capture smaller particles, ensuring a smooth and grit-free drink.
A similar option is the Presto MyJo Single Cup Coffee Maker. The Presto coffee maker works with K-Cup pods.
Find more Aeropress Coffee and Espresso Maker information and reviews here.
-
KitchenAid Personal Coffee MakerPrice: $82.35Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can brew up to 18 ounces at once
- Travel mug is included
- Available in multiple colors
- Quite tall
- Small opening for water reservoir
- Several mention the included mug isn’t well insulated
The drip style KitchenAid Personal Coffee Maker is a convenient choice for single-serve brewing using traditional ground coffee, as opposed to pods or K-Cups. The coffee maker comes in a variety of colors and includes a tumbler for taking coffee on the go. There’s enough space to fit the 18 ounce mug, or mugs of a similar size, underneath. A reusable filter is included, along with a removable water tank.
A less expensive option, AdirChef Grab N’ Go Personal Coffee Maker with 15 oz. Travel Mug, is also available.
Find more KitchenAid Personal Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
-
Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee DripperPrice: $15.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable alternative to coffee machines
- Users can control water flow, timing, and temperature
- Available in multiple sizes and colors
- Ceramic and glass versions can break easily
- Works best with Hario filters
- Initial learning curve
If you’re seeking a convenient way to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee within minutes, consider the Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper. This affordable coffee dripper comes in three sizes along with a variety of styles. Its compact design makes it a top choice for students who don’t have room for a coffee machine. This coffee dripper controls the water flow, timing, and temperature, giving users full control over the brew time and temperature.
Find more Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper information and reviews here.
-
Nespresso Pixie Espresso Maker With Aeroccino Plus Milk FrotherPrice: $299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Drip tray flips up to accommodate larger mugs
- Heats up quickly
- Automatically ejects capsules when done
- Some find the milk frother can quickly overflow
- Several mention the Nespresso pods can be tricky to find
- A bit pricey
The Nespresso Pixie is eco-friendly and small, yet produces a delicious cup of coffee in just 30 seconds. Two buttons on the top let you select a 1 ounce pour or a 2 to 3 ounce pour. You can also program the machine to brew for a certain duration of time. Features such as a drip tray that flips up to accommodate larger mugs, an automatic capsule ejection system, and fully automatic operation add an element of convenience. The machine is designed to automatically shut off after nine minutes of inactivity.
If you don’t need the milk frother, consider the Nespresso Pixie Espresso Maker. A slightly different model, the Nespresso Inissia Espresso Maker, is also available.
Find more Nespresso Pixie Espresso Maker With Aeroccino Plus Milk Frother information and reviews here.
-
Bella One Scoop One Cup Coffee MakerPrice: $16.16Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 14 ounce water tank
- Permanent filter and removable brew basket
- Hinged lid for easy access to water reservoir and filter
- Can splash a bit when brewing
- Several mention the filter can wear out over time
- No frills
This simple single-serve coffee maker stands out for its affordable price tag and overall simplicity. Highlights include a 14 ounce water tank and 600 watts of power. There’s also a permanent filter with a removable brew basket. The hinged lid provides easier access to the water reservoir and filter. Aside from coffee, you can use it to make hot water for soup, oatmeal, hot chocolate, and more. The drip tray can be adjusted to fit mugs of various sizes.
A larger model, BELLA Dual Brew Single Serve Personal Coffee Maker, is also available.
Find more Bella One Scoop One Cup Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
2 Comments
2 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
Thanks for sharing great list! Enjoy a cup of instant coffee with double wall coffee maker, Double wall insulated glass design keeps your coffee or tea piping hot while outside layer remains cool to the touch.
I am a bus operator that’s why I asked this.