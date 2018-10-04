10 Best Stovetop Kettles: Your Buyer’s Guide (2020)

Shopping for a stovetop tea kettle can be a daunting task. Stainless steel is a popular choice for its overall durability, aesthetic appeal, and the fact that it’s pretty easy to clean.

Glass kettles are also attractive, although they can break easily and should be heated up gradually. You should generally avoid heating a glass kettle directly over an open flame unless you have a metal diffuser or your kettle has been properly treated. Check out these best stovetop kettles to find the right one for you.