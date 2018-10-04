10 Best Stovetop Kettles: Your Buyer’s Guide (2020)

Shopping for a stovetop tea kettle can be a daunting task. Stainless steel is a popular choice for its overall durability, aesthetic appeal, and the fact that it’s pretty easy to clean.
Glass kettles are also attractive, although they can break easily and should be heated up gradually. You should generally avoid heating a glass kettle directly over an open flame unless you have a metal diffuser or your kettle has been properly treated. Check out these best stovetop kettles to find the right one for you.
1. Mr. Coffee Whistling Tea KettlePrice: $15.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bush satin finish
- Comes in a wide range of sizes
- Affordable
- Material feels flimsy
- Some wish the whistle was louder
- Prone to rust
This stainless steel tea kettle is a particularly popular choice among budget-conscious consumers. You can find it in a wide range of sizes, from 1.5-quart up to a 2-quart option. Styles and colors vary depending on the size you select. A bush satin finish gives the kettle an attractive appearance. Another highlight is the bakelite handle, which offers a comfortable grip and is designed to stay cool even the kettle is hot. The simple push of a lever opens up the spout.
Find more Mr. Coffee Whistling Tea Kettle information and reviews here.
-
2. Chantal Classic TeakettlePrice: $82.01Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Distinctive two-tone harmonica whistle
- Flat, smooth base for rapid boiling
- Extra-large opening
- Metal handle gets very hot
- Whistle may not work if overfilled
- Some complaints that the whistle stops working over time
You can expect quick and even heat distribution with this ceramic tea kettle, which also includes stainless steel components. If you’re tired of the typical loud whistle to let you know when your water’s ready, you’ll appreciate this kettle’s distinctive two-tone harmonica whistle. Instead of whistling, the kettle sings when the water is boiling. The base is flat and smooth, allowing for maximum contact with the burner.
An extra-large opening makes this kettle easy to clean and refill. A simple push lever mechanism opens up the pour spout. You can use this 1.8-quart kettle on ceramic, induction, and glass stovetops because of its magnetic carbon steel construction. In addition to blue, this Chantal kettle also comes in red, onyx, and stainless finishes.
Find more Chantal Classic Teakettle information and reviews here.
-
3. Medelco Cafe Brew Whistling KettlePrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Shock-resistant borosilicate glass construction
- Comes with a metal diffuser
- Heat-resistant handle
- Lid needs to be removed before pouring
- Handle and lid can get warm
- Some wish the whistle was more audible
This glass kettle stands out for its affordable price tag and high-quality construction. It might not be the flashiest on the market, but this 12-cup tea kettle features a generous capacity with ample room for making larger batches of your hot beverage at once along with a durable shock-resistant borosilicate glass material.
A removable lid lets you clean the interior and fill the kettle with water. You can use this kettle safely on glass or electric stovetops. Those with electric range coils will find the included metal heat diffuser particularly useful. Other highlights include a heat-resistant handle and drip-free spout.
Find more Medelco Cafe Brew Whistling Kettle information and reviews here.
-
4. Le Creuset Zen TeakettlePrice: $79.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Spout flips open
- Single-tone whistle when water is boiling
- Wide base
- Some say the handle gets loose over time
- Thin enamel
- Handle can get very hot
Some kettles let you know when the water is boiling by emitting a harsh shriek. The Zen is a whistling tea kettle that produces a single-tone note once the water is boiling. It also has a spout that flips open when it’s time to pour out the water. A wide base ensures fast and even heat distribution to help get the water boiling as quickly as possible. You can find this stovetop kettle in a variety of colors.
Find more Le Creuset Zen Teakettle information and reviews here.
-
5. Willow & Everett Tea KettlePrice: $149.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish mirror finish
- Ergonomic handle
- Comes with a tea strainer
- Can’t move the handle
- Handle can get hot
- Some find the whistle too loud
This stove top kettle offers plenty of bang for your buck. For example, it comes with a stainless steel tea strainer and an eye-catching mirror finish. The tea kettle also features a surgical grade stainless steel construction. An audible whistle lets you know when the water is boiling. Other features include an ergonomic handle and soft touch silicone.
Find more Willow & Everett Tea Kettle information and reviews here.
-
6. Copco Camden Tea KettlePrice: $29.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Ergonomic loop handle
- 1.5-quart capacity
- Handle is fixed in place
- Spout is a bit short
- A few mention high heat can damage the bottom
The Copco Camden Tea Kettle, available in black and red, is an affordable kettle with a 1.5-quart capacity. A whistle lets you know when the water is boiling. Users appreciate the ergonomic loop handle, which lets you get a secure grip and simplifies the pouring process. You can safely use the kettle on gas, electric, induction and glass stovetops.
Find more Copco Camden Tea Kettle information and reviews here.
-
7. Circulon Circles TeakettlePrice: $35.55Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2-quart capacity
- Stain-resistant enamel exterior
- One-touch spout lever
- Relatively small fill opening
- Can drip a bit when pouring
- Handle can’t be moved aside for cleaning
Brighten up your kitchen with this modern tea kettle, which is also available in green. A 2-quart capacity is enough for up to eight cups of water. This solid kettle features a convenient one-touch spout lever. The result is simpler and more efficient handling when you go to make your cup of coffee or tea. The bright enamel exterior cleans up easily and is stain-resistant. The stainless steel lid comes with a raised knob for added convenience. It also fits snugly, ensuring that no steam will escape as the water boils. A whistle lets you know when the water is boiling.
Find more Circulon Circles Teakettle information and reviews here.
-
8. KitchenAid Stove Top KettlePrice: $82.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Full stainless steel handle and trim band
- Thumb-press spout with silicone grip
- Vibrant porcelain exterior available in many colors
- Metal handle gets very hot
- Can drip when pouring water
- Some wish the whistle was louder
A full stainless steel handle and trim band gives this KitchenAid kettle an upscale appearance. It also has a modern contoured profile. The handle has a comfortable grip for easier pouring. Aside from boiling water for coffee and tea, this kettle is ideal for preparing soup, hot cereal, and more. Another highlight is the polished stainless steel thumb-press spout that lets you pour in a single motion. The spout comes with a silicone grip for added convenience.
This stovetop kettle also features a removable lid for simpler filling and cleaning. A clear audible whistle lets you know when the water is ready. The vibrant porcelain exterior is available in a wide range of colors.
Find more KitchenAid Stove Top Kettle information and reviews here.
-
9. OXO Good Grips Classic Tea KettlePrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Silicone touch points
- Large lid opening
- High-grade stainless steel construction
- Exterior can show fingerprints
- Some complain of a leaky pour spout
- Not induction compatible
The handle on this tea kettle rotates out of the way for easier cleaning and pouring when necessary. The kettle also stands out for its strategically placed silicone touch points along the spout and handle to keep you from burning your hands when the kettle heats up. A loud whistle lets you know when the water is boiling.
Another convenient feature is the large lid opening, which lets you fill and clean the kettle with ease. If you’re concerned about rust and overall material durability, you’ll appreciate knowing that this kettle is constructed with a high-grade stainless steel material. The handle is made with a soft non-slip material for added comfort and safety.
Find more OXO Good Grips Classic Tea Kettle information and reviews here.
-
10. Hario V60 Buono Drip KettlePrice: $52.48Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Low-mounted spout for water flow control
- Ideal for drip coffee
- Easy-grip handle
- Can take awhile to heat up
- Doesn’t whistle when water boils
- Some complain of exterior stains over time
This Hario stovetop kettle is a popular choice for its generous 1.2-liter capacity and its distinctive low-mounted spout, which ensures a more comfortable pour with ample control over the water flow. The thin spout and long travel distance equals a small and smooth stream of water. It’s particularly designed for making drip coffee.
Another highlight of this kettle is its easy-grip handle. A flat knob lid lifts off quickly and provides a generous gripping surface. There’s enough room to hold three to four cups of water, making this kettle a handy choice for making medium to larger batches at a time. The kettle is compatible with induction ranges as well as electric and gas stoves. It’s recommended for use with the Hario V60 Coffee Dripper.
Find more Hario V60 Buono Drip Kettle information and reviews here.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.