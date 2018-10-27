9 Best Tea Infusers: Your Easy Buying Guide

This tea infuser takes it a step above much of its competitors by releasing the tea into your favorite drinking cup once the tea is ready. All you need to do is place the infuser over the mug and wait for the tea to drain out of the bottom.

A mesh filter keeps all the leaves and impurities contained, leaving you with delicious unspoiled tea. This tea infuser is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. You can brew up to 16 ounces of your favorite loose-leaf tea using this infuser.