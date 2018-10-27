9 Best Tea Infusers: Your Easy Buying Guide

Sip your favorite tea and enjoy one freshly brewed cup after the next with a tea infuser. Here are the best tea infusers for every type of tea drinker.
1. Adagio Teas ingenuiTEA Bottom-Dispensing Teapot
Pros:
Cons:
- BPA-free construction
- Automatically dispenses tea into mug
- Stainless steel mesh filter traps debris
- Some find it tricky to clean
- Mesh strainer isn't removable
- Can't easily remove the tea leaves after using
This tea infuser takes it a step above much of its competitors by releasing the tea into your favorite drinking cup once the tea is ready. All you need to do is place the infuser over the mug and wait for the tea to drain out of the bottom.
A mesh filter keeps all the leaves and impurities contained, leaving you with delicious unspoiled tea. This tea infuser is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. You can brew up to 16 ounces of your favorite loose-leaf tea using this infuser.
Find more Adagio Teas ingenuiTEA Bottom-Dispensing Teapot information and reviews here.
-
2. Fred MANATEA Silicone Tea Infuser
Pros:
Cons:
- Comes in several variations
- Made with soft, BPA-free material
- Safe for the microwave and dishwasher
- Some say it's too long for a regular tea mug
- Has an initial odor
- Can be tricky to clean the interior
If you’re looking for a cute tea diffuser, consider the Fred MANATEA Silicone Tea Infuser. If the ‘manatea’ isn’t quite your style, you’ll find other variations, such as ‘brew whale’ and ‘octeapus’.
The infuser is very easy to use. To get started, simply fill it with your favorite loose leaf tea then place the diffuser on the side of the cup.
Once you’re done you can discard the loose tea leaves and rinse out the diffuser with water. This fun tea diffuser is also safe for use in the microwave and dishwasher.
Find more Fred MANATEA Silicone Tea Infuser information and reviews here.
-
3. ZENS Travel Tea Infuser Set
Pros:
Cons:
- Teapot and cups are made with high-quality borosilicate glass
- Heat-resistant glass
- Set is microwave safe
- Cups are a bit fragile
- Teacups aren't dishwasher safe
- Carrying case handle is relatively small
Take your favorite tea on the go with the ZENS Travel Tea Infuser Set. This set comes with a double-wall teapot along with two teacups. The entire kit can be packed up quickly and easily to transport when necessary. Not only does the double-wall design make the set more durable, it also keeps your fingers from getting burned.
The tea pot has a stainless steel lid with an integrated silicone infuser. There are also two spouts to simplify tea-making. The first spout has a small hole for pouring out tea while the other has a large hold. Each set comes with its own sturdy traveling case, which is available in several colors. The teapot and teacups are made with high-quality borosilicate glass. The tea pot is dishwasher safe for your convenience.
Find more ZENS Travel Tea Infuser Set information and reviews here.
-
4. Teavana Perfectea Maker
Pros:
Cons:
- Makes one to two cups
- Can be used for hot or cold tea
- Easy to disassemble for cleaning
- Lid is prone to falling off
- Some wish it was insulated to avoid rapid heat loss
- A few mention tea that is too fine may not brew properly
The Teavana Perfectea Maker has a 16-ounce capacity, which is enough for one larger or two smaller cups, and can be used to brew hot and cold tea. All you need to do is add your favorite loose leaf tea along with hot water. Next, let the tea steep then place the tea maker over your cup. Teavana suggests brewing double strength if you’re making iced tea. A drain mechanism allows the tea to strain into the cup while keeping the leaves in the tea maker for easy disposal. The tea maker can be disassembled for cleaning.
Find more Teavana Perfectea Maker information and reviews here.
-
6. Hiware Glass Teapot with Infuser
Pros:
Cons:
- Includes a stainless steel infuser
- Heat-resistant borosilicate glass
- Safe for the microwave and stovetop
- A bit small
- Lid only fits the infuser
- Some wish the glass was thicker
If you’re looking for a teapot that comes with its own infuser, consider the Hiware glass teapot. The teapot is handcrafted with a durable borosilicate glass. In fact, the glass is strong enough to withstand the microwave and stovetop. You can use it for brewing your favorite loose leaf tea or blooming teas. Hand washing is recommended, but it’s also top rack dishwasher safe.
Find more Hiware Glass Teapot with Infuser information and reviews here.
-
7. Chefast Tea Infuser Set
Pros:
Cons:
- Includes infusers of different sizes
- Ideal for making larger quantities
- Each infuser has a secure locking lid
- Some debris can get through
- Lid needs to be precisely lined up to lock into place
- Metal is a bit thin
The Chefast Tea Infuser Set is specifically designed for brewing loose leaf tea. Whether you’re making enough tea for a crowd or you simply prefer to have a choice between various sizes, you’ll appreciate that this set includes two single cup infusers along with one large infuser. Each tea infuser has a lightweight chain with a hook and a secure locking lid. They’re also easy to clean.
Find more Chefast Tea Infuser Set information and reviews here.
-
8. FORLIFE Brew-in-Mug
Pros:
Cons:
- Brews very fine to whole-leaf teas
- Comes with stainless steel infuser
- Dishwasher safe
- Handle is a bit short for larger mugs
- Can take awhile to clean
- Some mention dust from fine tea leaves can get through
The FORLIFE Brew-in-Mug is ideal for brewing finer teas to whole-leaf teas. The stainless steel infuser is outfitted with extra-fine holes for efficient circulation during the tea making process. As an added bonus, its handle lets you control the infusing time. The lid is a combination of stainless steel and silicone. It also works as an infuser holder. This tea infuser is dishwasher safe.
Find more FORLIFE Brew-in-Mug information and reviews here.
-
9. House Again Tea Infuser
Pros:
Cons:
- Very fine mesh filter
- Insulated
- Can fit into most cups and mugs
- A few mention it’s larger than expected
- Some wish the top locked into place
- Silicone border seems flimsy
An extremely fine mesh makes the House Again Tea Infuser ideal for brewing everything from herbal tea to rooibos to green tea. Other features include an insulated design to help retain heat, along with a thick silicone lid. The silicone case keeps hands and fingers from potentially getting burned. Its standard size allows this tea strainer to fit into most teapots, mugs, and cups.
Find more House Again Tea Infuser information and reviews here.
If you prefer the flavor of loose leaf tea over traditional tea bags, a <a href="http://amzn.to/2eMabtm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">tea infuser</a> is the way to go.
The best tea infusers minimize mess and simplify the tea-making process overall, while providing delicious tea.
There are several options, including brewing baskets, ball tea infusers, travel mugs with infusers, and teapots with infusers. The larger the basket or filter, the more space there is for properly brewing tea.
Some consumers may prefer ball tea infusers because of their compact design, but their smaller size can translate to a less flavorful cup of tea.
If you're shopping for a teapot with an infuser, look for one with glass that's thick enough to handle hotter water temperatures.
