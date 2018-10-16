10 Best Water Bottles: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Whether you’re spending the day hitting your favorite trails for a hike or going from one meeting to the next at work, you’ll need to stay hydrated. Reusable water bottles are a handy solution, providing easy access to water or your favorite drink in an eco-friendly way.

There isn’t a ton of variation between water bottles, so subtle differences, such as whether a carrying loop is included, the overall size and even the color, can help determine the best water bottle for you.