10 Best Weighted Blankets: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

If you have trouble sleeping at night due to insomnia, anxiety, or stress, a weighted blanket may be your answer. Weighted blankets help you relax as the added pressure means you literally feel that you are being held or hugged by someone, all throughout the night. Safe for kids and adults alike, weighted blankets can help with many different sleep and sensory issues, leaving you feeling more rested and ready to take on the day.
One of the most important things to look out for when buying a weighted blanket is the actual weight of the blanket. Most experts recommend getting a weighted blanket that is about 10 percent of your body weight. This is enough pressure to settle nerves and anxiety, but not so much pressure that you will feel suffocated when sleeping with it. However, if you like more or less pressure, you can always adjust accordingly. Note that it may take some time to adjust to using a weighted blanket, however most people find relief pretty soon after starting to use a weighted blanket.
Keep in mind that caring for every weighted blanket is different. Some blankets require a separate duvet cover, which can be washed and dried. Other blankets can be washed as is, but they may wear down more quickly over time. Consider how much you will be using the blanket and what will work best for your life style.
Read on for our list of the best weighted blankets, which includes blankets for both kids and adults.
-
Pros:
Cons:
- No additional cover needed
- Machine washable
- Weight is evenly distributed
- Multiple sizes and colors available
- Blanket may be too warm for some during the summer months
- Price
- Some colors out of stock
This weighted blanket is ideal for those who don’t want to mess with an additional cover, as the weighted blanket and fabric covering is all one piece. The blanket is covered with a cotton flannel blend that is both soft and warm, and the inside is weighted with sugar-like glass beads. The beads are evenly distributed throughout the blanket in squares that are about four inches by four inches, so you don’t have to worry about constantly adjusting the blanket. The blanket comes in a variety of sizes ranging from kid to adult. There are also 12 different color choices ranging from smoke to light blue, so you can easily match your existing bedding, or just pick your favorite color. This blanket is also super easy to keep clean, as it’s machine washable and can go in the dryer.
Find more Weighted Blankets Plus Adult Cotton Flannel Blanket information and reviews here.
-
YnM Weighted BlanketPrice: $59.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple weights available
- Made with 100% cotton
- Hypoallergenic
- Odorless
- Dry clean only
- Cover is sold separately
- Fabric is too hot for some people
This weighted blanket acts as a duvet insert, as it’s technically an “inner layer” that can be covered with a duvet cover (covers sold at the same link). The inner layer is made with 100% cotton, and it is safe for those with sensitive skin or allergies as it’s hypoallergenic and non-toxic. While washing it in the machine isn’t recommended (dry clean only), you can purchase the cover which is washer safe. The weighted blanket ranges in size from five pounds to 25 pounds, and there are also numerous duvet cover sizes and colors.
Find more YnM Weighted Blanket information and reviews here.
-
Miran Blankets Deep Sleep Weighted Blanket Double Adult SizePrice: $219.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large size – 60 inches by 80 inches
- Heavier weights available – 15 and 20 pounds
- Soft mink fabric
- Removable cover is machine washable
- No kid or small sizes
- Only one color choice
- Price
This weighted blanket is ideal for those who need a larger, heavier blanket. This blanket is 60 inches by 80 inches so it’s plenty big enough to place on a bed or to fully cover you while you’re sitting on the couch, and it comes in 15 pounds, 20 pounds, and 25 pounds. The cover is made with cotton and super soft mink, and it’s removable which makes washing super simple. Available in a medium gray color, this blanket works for men and women and will match most living spaces. Miran also offers a full two year warranty, so you can feel good about your purchase.
Find more Miran Blankets Deep Sleep Weighted Blanket Double Adult Size information and reviews here.
-
Rocabi Luxury Adult Weighted BlanketPrice: $249.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cover has cool geometric design
- Removable cover is easy to wash
- Four weights to choose from
- No kid sizes available
- Slightly more expensive than other weighted blankets
- Price
If you want a weighted blanket that has a little more of a design element, this blanket is a great choice as it has a cool geometric design in gray and white. The blanket itself is made for adults as it comes in 15, 20, 25, and 30 pound weights. Keep in mind that the removable cover adds an additional 2.5 pounds, so you may want to get a size down if you want less pressure. The cover is made of polyester, microfiber, and minky fabric, so it’s ultra soft and easy to keep clean. You can also choose to get just the weighted blanket, which is just plain gray.
Find more Rocabi Luxury Adult Weighted Blanket information and reviews here.
-
Sensory Goods Child Small Weighted BlanketPrice: $73.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perfect size for kids
- Soft fleece flannel material
- 11 color choices
- Machine washable
- Small child sizes only
- No warranty
- None available for bigger kids
If your child has sensory issues, anxiety, or trouble sleeping throughout the night, this weighted blanket may be the answer. This blanket comes in four different weights (four-seven pounds), so you can choose which pressure will work best for your child. Covered in a super soft fleece flannel material, this blanket is really cozy. There are 11 fun colors to choose from, and the blanket is made right here in the USA.
Find more Sensory Goods Child Small Weighted Blanket information and reviews here.
-
Sonno Zona Hypoallergenic Weighted BlanketPrice: $155.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hypoallergenic
- Removable cover that ties and zips closed
- Five color choices
- Fabric is soft to the touch
- Not all colors are available in each size
- Some complained about longevity
- Zipper isn't good quality
If you have sensitive skin or allergy issues, this weighted blanket is the best choice for you as it’s hypoallergenic. The fabric has mink dot fabric on one side and is smooth on the other, so both sides are soft to the touch and comfy to wrap up in. This weighted blanket also includes a removable cover that has ties on the inside, as well as a zipper to keep it closed. There are five different solid colors to choose from, and three different sizes: 10 pounds, 15 pounds, and 20 pounds.
Find more Sonno Zona Hypoallergenic Weighted Blanket information and reviews here.
-
Reach Therapy Solutions Weighted Sensory Lap PadPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lap size is ideal for sitting and traveling
- Four weights available
- Multiple colorful patterns to choose from
- Machine washable
- Lap size isn’t ideal for sleeping
- Designed more for kids than adults
- The look might turn off some
If you don’t want an entire blanket, a weighted lap pad may be the best option for you. The blanket is a small rectangle (18 inches wide, 21-25 inches long depending on weight), so it’s designed specifically to sit on a lap as opposed to a larger blanket that’s made for sleeping. The lap blanket is ideal for traveling, watching TV, and could even be used in school. The lap blanket is available in three pounds, five pounds, seven pounds, and 15 pounds, and it comes in a variety of colorful patterns.
Find more Reach Therapy Solutions Weighted Sensory Lap Pad information and reviews here.
