10 Best Weighted Blankets: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

If you have trouble sleeping at night due to insomnia, anxiety, or stress, a weighted blanket may be your answer. Weighted blankets help you relax as the added pressure means you literally feel that you are being held or hugged by someone, all throughout the night. Safe for kids and adults alike, weighted blankets can help with many different sleep and sensory issues, leaving you feeling more rested and ready to take on the day.

One of the most important things to look out for when buying a weighted blanket is the actual weight of the blanket. Most experts recommend getting a weighted blanket that is about 10 percent of your body weight. This is enough pressure to settle nerves and anxiety, but not so much pressure that you will feel suffocated when sleeping with it. However, if you like more or less pressure, you can always adjust accordingly. Note that it may take some time to adjust to using a weighted blanket, however most people find relief pretty soon after starting to use a weighted blanket.

Keep in mind that caring for every weighted blanket is different. Some blankets require a separate duvet cover, which can be washed and dried. Other blankets can be washed as is, but they may wear down more quickly over time. Consider how much you will be using the blanket and what will work best for your life style.

Read on for our list of the best weighted blankets, which includes blankets for both kids and adults.