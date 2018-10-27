5 Best Wine Openers: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Given the number of wine styles around the world to try, it only makes sense that there would be nearly as many wine bottle opener styles to grant you access to the liquids within. Whether you are the consummate connoisseur, a table-service professional, or simply a casual sipper, there is a wine bottle opener to meet your needs and budget. We’ve gathered the best of five different styles of wine openers to help you get tasting.
Best Pocket Corkscrew: Waiters Corkscrew by HiCoupPrice: $10.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 3-in-1 function: corkscrew, bottle opener and foil cutter
- Double hinge provides mechanical advantage
- Compact
- Possible to chip the bottle with lever
- Requires some upper body strength
- Not particularly high-tech
HiCoup offers this premium pocket corkscrew in a wide variety of finishes - 27 to be exact. Whether you're buying one for yourself to match your home decor or giving one as a gift, there's likely to be a design in here that will meet your needs on top of being a top-notch option in terms of function. It’s backed by a lifetime guarantee and is currently the number one seller in the Waiter Corkscrew category on Amazon. As suggested by the name, this style is frequently used by waitstaff doing bottle service at restaurants thanks to their uncomplicated, reliable performance. While the fancier ones provide virtually effortless operation, these tried-and-true openers always manage to appear in kitchens everywhere as the backup option.
Best Wing-Style Bottle Opener: Precision Kitchenware Luxury Corkscrew & Wine Stopper SetPrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Simple, heavy duty construction
- Wings provide good leverage for easy operation
- Includes bottle stopper
- Not ideal for dry or synthetic corks
- Corkscrew length too short for some bottles
- Slower operation than other styles
This wing-style opener from Precision Kitchenware provides great value by pairing a two-in-one wing style corkscrew with a matching wine stopper, which also makes it a great gift. The grips are a nice touch, as well. Between the ease of use and the relative simplicity of design, the wing-style is a great option for casual wine drinkers. It’s a little slower to use than the others, so break this out for your relaxing evenings in. The arms provide excellent leverage for easily lifting out even stubborn corks.
Best Rabbit-Style Vertical Corkscrew: HQY Wine Opener CorkscrewPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extremely easy to use
- Improved control
- Cheaper than more-famous brands
- Single function
- Takes up space in a drawer
- Lever force can destroy older corks and push others into the bottle
This version of vertical-style opener is a little more expensive, but better rated than either of the more-famous Rabbit or Houdini brand openers. The design of the handle on this model offers a smoother lever action, while the unit on the whole is smaller than the Rabbit. Includes an extra spiral worm and foil cutter. I think it looks quite a bit classier than the Rabbit, as well. Rabbit or lever-style wine openers set the standard for ease among manual openers. This style is relatively quick and requires very little effort to use. A good choice for a night where many bottles make their way out of the cellar.
-
Best Electric Wine Opener: Cuisinart CWO-25 Electric Wine OpenerPrice: $16.68Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extremely easy and convenient
- Cordless and relatively compact
- At home in a high-tech kitchen
- Requires charging
- Definitely not for dry corks
- On a low charge, cork ejection may prove difficult
The new Cuisinart CWO-25 is the update to the Waring Pro CRS50 and is actually less expensive than some manual options. Operation requires only two buttons, simplifying the bottle opening process even further. The design of this is sleek and modern, with a brushed stainless exterior. The advertised uncorking capacity is 50 bottles per charge, and a foil cutter is included that hides in the base when not in use.
You could also go pro with this option, and select the Waring Commercial WWO120, which is meant for high-volume settings and can open 120 bottles on a single charge.
For ultimate ease of operation, it’s tough to beat the electric wine opener. If you’ve already decked out your kitchen with other electric fixtures — salt and pepper shakers, cocktail mixers — why leave out the wine opener?
Best Wall-Mounted Wine Opener: BOJ Professional Wall-Mounted Corkscrew With Wood BackingPrice: $618.92Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Excellent for opening many bottles of wine
- High-end finish for elegant entertaining rooms
- Requires relatively little force
- Expensive
- Requires installation
- Not exactly necessary to enjoy wine casually
This very refined BOJ wall-mounted wine opener features a sapele wood backing and handle, which the manufacturer notes is used in luxury cars. The overall height of this item is 22″, and comes in a few finishes, though you'll have to hunt around as the listing on Amazon doesn't put them in one convenient place. For those seriously enamored of wine-centric dinner parties, it may be necessary to dedicate a corner of your home to the pursuit of grapes in their fermented form. Traditionally the purview of professional settings, wall-mounted wine openers excel in high-volume situations and add a note of refinement to home kitchens and bars. If you entertain often and love to share, adding a piece like this certainly makes a statement.
