5 Best Wine Openers: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

The new Cuisinart CWO-25 is the update to the Waring Pro CRS50 and is actually less expensive than some manual options. Operation requires only two buttons, simplifying the bottle opening process even further. The design of this is sleek and modern, with a brushed stainless exterior. The advertised uncorking capacity is 50 bottles per charge, and a foil cutter is included that hides in the base when not in use.

You could also go pro with this option, and select the Waring Commercial WWO120, which is meant for high-volume settings and can open 120 bottles on a single charge.

For ultimate ease of operation, it’s tough to beat the electric wine opener. If you’ve already decked out your kitchen with other electric fixtures — salt and pepper shakers, cocktail mixers — why leave out the wine opener?