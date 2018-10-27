9 Best Christmas Window Decorations For 2018 (Updated!)

There’s something so nice about being warm and toasty in the car with your loved ones, driving around at night admiring all the decorated houses. But let’s be real for a second: decorating your house for the holiday is a lot of work.
Is there an easier, cheaper way? Sure. And you don’t even have to go outside. Christmas window decorations are perfect if you want to give your home that lovely, eye-catching glow without climbing up on your roof.
There’s a wide range of Christmas window decorations from things that light up to clings to 3D, animated projections. I’ve picked out the best of the lot that will help you stand out this year.
68 Glitter Snowflake Window Clings
For those who don’t feel like messing around with wires or anything too technical, classic window clings are an easy and fun way to make your windows more festive. These snowflake clings are not only more intricate and unique than the ones you’re used to, they are also made of glitter.
The silver icy, sparkle is inside the cling and won’t rub off and make a mess. This set comes with 68 silver glitter window clings in five different sizes from two inches wide to over four inches wide.
There are enough clings here to cover a lot of windows. They are reusable for next year, just be sure to store them flat (like you’d press a flower) so they don’t curl up on themselves.
Star Curtain Lights
This set of 12 star lights hang down from a central cord at different levels like icicles. You get six small stars that are four inches across and six large stars that are almost eight inches across. The 138 LED lights can flash in eight different programmed combinations like glowing and fading, sequential chasing, and twinkling.
This is definitely a decoration for a larger window space with a central cord length of six feet and the stars hang down between two and three feet from the top cord. These window lights don’t run on battery power and will need access to an outlet.
Northlight Lighted Bells Window Decoration
At 17.5 inches across, these festive light up bells are big enough to be seen from the street. It lights up with 43 red and yellow bulbs and comes with replacement bulbs and fuses. The lights are only on one side of the bells so you can decide if you want it facing inward or facing outside. It comes with a suction cup hook that you attach to your window and then hang the bell on.
You’ll need access to an outlet and the power cord is just under two feet long so just keep that in mind when ordering. Northlight also offers other light up designs including a deer, Santa Claus, and a wrapped present.
Windowfx Atmos Animated Window Projector Kit
When you want to compete with the neighbors for the best decorated house in the neighborhood, a digital projector ups the ante for everyone. These work by installing the included plain white screen just like you would a backlit window poster. Then a projector is set behind the window and it projects videos onto the screen that make it look like what’s happening on the video is happening inside your home.
This kit comes with pre-loaded videos and a remote for easy set up. It includes four Christmas scenes as well as six creepy Halloween videos and a fireworks display for New Year’s Eve. It works for horizontal and vertical windows and the images can be enjoyed from both inside and outside the home.
Each video has its own soundtrack and an audio out jack so you can hook the projector up to speakers if you wanted the sound to be heard outside. You don’t need to be technically savvy to make this work and it comes with easy set up directions.
Backlit Christmas Tree Window Poster
Often it’s not easy to fit a full-size tree in your home. Either you don’t have the space or the time or both. If you still want the appearance of having that huge, glittering tree in your front window, check out this window poster. Window posters are a simple decoration with a dramatic effect. I use these giant spider posters every year at Halloween.
To install, use the included double-sided tape to attach the poster to your window frame. Your goal is to completely cover up your window so make sure you’re double checking the measurements of the poster (34.5 inches by 60 inches) and the measurements of your window.
Once your poster is up, all you do is leave the lights on in that room, or, for a more intense effect, place a lamp right in front of the poster. The image of huge Christmas tree is facing outwards so the effect is the illusion of a brightly light Christmas tree that will look real to folks driving by. This poster will cover up your window and keep the light out during the day so that’s something to keep in mind.
This is one of the window decorations that is meant for people outside your window and not the ones inside. WoWindows also makes a pair of frosty Wreath Posters and Menorah Poster with removable flame covers so you can light up another candle each night.
Christmas Window Clings With Free Snowflake Set
If you like the idea of window clings but want something a little more unique than snowflakes, check out this wide variety of clings that work for windows, walls, and any other flat, clean surface. You get over 50 clings in the original sheet that include stylized Christmas trees, ornaments, stockings, reindeer, snowflakes, and big “Merry Christmas.”
This set also comes with a free sheet of 27 additional snowflake clings. They are reusable, non-toxic, and waterproof in case you live in a cold climate and get some condensation on the inside of your windows. These are big window clings that are good for larger spaces.
The biggest Christmas tree is almost a foot tall, so if you have a large window or an expanse of wall you want to let your kids turn into a winter wonderland, this is a great option.
Color Changing Suction Cup Snowflake Window Lights
These suction cup snowflakes are entirely contained. They each come with two CR2032 batteries installed (replacements are cheap if you need them) and they stick directly to your window. No wires or plugs to deal with at all. The LED bulbs change color for a memorizing, shifting rainbow effect. There are three designs of snowflakes and each has a diameter of four inches across. This set comes with six snowflakes, but you can buy sets of three, nine, and 12.
-
Decorative Christmas Tapestry Window Valance
If you’re more interested in how your windows look from the inside, try transforming your decor with Christmas valances. This poinsettia and red candle valance is made of thick, expensive feeling tapestry fabric and has an intricate needle-point appearance. It fits one inch curtain rods and measures at 60 inches across and hangs 15 inches long including the gold-tinted fringe.
These valances are more a subtle and classy way to decorate your windows for the holiday and also come in winter cardinal, Santa Claus, and jingle bell designs.
-
Lighted Christmas Tree Silhouette Window Decorations
This lighted Christmas tree silhouette glows with eight LED warm white lights. Each tree is 6.3 inches wide and 7.5 inches tall making them big enough to be seen from outside. The trees are battery operated and take three AAA batteries (not included) to run, which means you can place them on any glass surface without worrying about power cords.
The battery pack also holds the suction cup so you can easily attach it to your clean windows and the tree hangs down 10 inches from the suction cup so the light won’t illuminate your battery pack. These would look great in a line of three across the bottom of your windows.