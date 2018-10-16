7 Best Dorm Chairs: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

A college dorm room is typically the first place students live outside of home. Moving to a new place can be a little scary, especially if you’re bunking with a total stranger (hopefully a tidy one). Dorm rooms are typically plain as plain can be, so you’ll want to dress it up to suit your style and living habits, especially since this will be your new home away from home.
Whether you’re looking for a simple desk chair, a cool sitting chair, or something inflatable that can be stashed away when your friend isn’t crashing on it, there are plenty of dorm chairs that will make your room the ultimate chill spot in the dorm. Keep in mind the space of your dorm as you’ll want to find a chair that’s usable but won’t take over your entire floor space. Comfort is also important, especially if you plan on using the chair a lot. It’s also smart to find something on the lighter side, as you’ll be transporting the chair between home, and maybe even other dorm rooms.
Below is a round-up of the best dorm rooms chairs:
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $53.21 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.08 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $94.50 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.88 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $58.78 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $60.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Oversized Folding Moon ChairPrice: $53.21Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Oversized seat is comfortable
- Folds up for easy storage
- Brown color matches most decor
- Good price for a chair
- Spot clean only
- May be too big if you have a really small dorm space
- Can be creaky when you move around in it
This classic saucer chair is oversized, so it’s the perfect size for a college student. The round shape allows you to sink down, and the padding makes it comfortable to lounge in for long periods of time. It’s great for dorm rooms as it adds an additional seating option, but it can be folded up and stashed under your bed or in a closet when not in use. The fabric is spot clean only, and it’s available in dark brown.
Find more Oversized Folding Moon Chair information and reviews here.
-
Mainstays Butterfly ChairPrice: $79.08Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Deep seat and high back is very comfortable
- Collapsible for easy storage
- Fabric is soft
- Spot clean only
- Maximum weight capacity is 225 pounds
- Not as sturdy as other chairs
A butterfly chair is a classic dorm chair option, as it’s comfortable, portable, and collapsible for easy storage. Available in black and gray this soft chair sits on a metal frame that will look nice in any dorm space. The seat is deep once you sit down, and the high back is supportive enough to sit in for long periods of time. The chair has a weight capacity of 225 pounds, and is a great extra seating option for your dorm room.
Find more Mainstays Butterfly Chair information and reviews here.
-
Modway Ripple Mid-Back Office ChairPrice: $94.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Modern look
- Height is adjustable
- Easy to slide all the way under your desk
- Multiple colors available
- Fabric is not as breathable as a mesh chair
- Mid-back height may be uncomfortable for taller users
- There is no option to attach arms for someone who wants an arm rest
Most dorms provide a desk chair, although it might not be very comfortable and the seat padding can be pretty deteriorated. Swap the provided chair for this modern office chair, which has a ripple back and will get you through even the roughest all-nighter. The chair comes up to mid-back and is armless, so it won’t take up too much room and is easy to slide all the way under your desk. You can adjust the height of the chair to what’s most comfortable for you, and the base is made up of five dual-wheel casters that can fully swivel. With a sleek, polished chrome base, the chair is available in eight different colors ranging from white to red.
Find more Modway Ripple Mid-Back Office Chair information and reviews here.
-
Big Joe Dorm ChairPrice: $39.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stain and water resistant
- Storage pockets on the side
- Multiple colors available
- Big handle makes it easy to move around
- Chair flattens out over time
- Beans can be messy to refill
- Chair sits on the ground rather than on legs
Fashioned in the shape of a recliner, this large bean bag chair is a fun addition to any dorm room. The beans conform to you as you sit down, and there are convenient storage pockets on the side for snacks, water bottles, books and more. The thick fabric is stain and water resistant, and can easily be cleaned with a wet cloth. If you plan on moving your dorm chair around a lot, this is a good option as it has a handle on the top and is light and easy to lift. There are six fun colors available: stretch limo black, flaming red, radiant orchid, sapphire blue, spicy lime, and zebra.
Find more Big Joe Dorm Chair information and reviews here.
-
Mid-Century Modern Arm ChairPrice: $58.78Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mid-century modern look
- Lightweight enough to easily move around
- Can double as a sitting chair or desk chair
- Multiple color choices
- No cushions available
- Arms may be too tall to slide under some desks
- Cannot be folded for storage
This mid-century modern arm chair could easily double as a sitting chair or a desk chair. With wood legs and a bucket-style seat, the chair has a modern vibe that would elevate the look of any dorm room. The chair is really durable, but still lightweight enough to move around your room. The chair is available in black, light blue, red, and white.
Find more Mid-Century Modern Arm Chair information and reviews here.
-
Intex Pull-Out Inflatable ChairPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good option if you’re short on space
- Chair folds out into a twin sized bed
- Extra wide valve makes for quick inflating and deflating
- Less expensive than other dorm chairs
- Not as sturdy as other dorm chairs
- Need to order an air pump separately
- Only one color option
Short on space, but still need additional seating? This inflatable chair is a good option, as it allows you to inflate the chair when you need an extra seat, and deflate and pack into storage when you don’t. The chair also extends to a twin sized bed, so it’s ideal if you have friends or family staying with you for the weekend. In chair position, the seat has a comfortable backrest and armrests, so it’s easy to kick back and relax. You do need to order a separate air pump to inflate the mattress, but the 2-in-1 valve has an extra wide opening so you can set it up or break it down in no time.
Find more Intex Pull-Out Inflatable Chair information and reviews here.
-
College Covers Bungee ChairPrice: $60.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Represent your school’s colors
- Bungee seat is flexible and comfortable
- Folds up for easy storage and carrying
- Can double as a tailgate chair
- Not all universities are represented
- Max weight capacity is 225 pounds
- Not all teams are in stock
Show off your school pride with a College Covers bungee chair. With multiple universities to choose from, this bungee chair proudly displays the school logo or mascot, and the fabric is made in the school’s colors. Bungee chairs are small enough to fit in a dorm room, and can easily be folded up to be put in the closet or under the bed if you need more room. This chair would also be great at tailgates, and it’s super light to carry. Click here to see a full list of College Covers Bungee Chairs.
Find more College Covers Bungee Chair information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook