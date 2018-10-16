7 Best Dorm Chairs: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

A college dorm room is typically the first place students live outside of home. Moving to a new place can be a little scary, especially if you’re bunking with a total stranger (hopefully a tidy one). Dorm rooms are typically plain as plain can be, so you’ll want to dress it up to suit your style and living habits, especially since this will be your new home away from home.

Whether you’re looking for a simple desk chair, a cool sitting chair, or something inflatable that can be stashed away when your friend isn’t crashing on it, there are plenty of dorm chairs that will make your room the ultimate chill spot in the dorm. Keep in mind the space of your dorm as you’ll want to find a chair that’s usable but won’t take over your entire floor space. Comfort is also important, especially if you plan on using the chair a lot. It’s also smart to find something on the lighter side, as you’ll be transporting the chair between home, and maybe even other dorm rooms.

Below is a round-up of the best dorm rooms chairs: