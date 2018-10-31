20 Dorm Necessities for College: The Ultimate List (2018)

Going off to college is an exciting chapter in any young person’s life. The freedom of living on your own is exhilarating, but doing so in a tight shared space and on a limited budget can pose all sorts of new challenges.

When your new living arrangements involve sharing a room with two or three people, there are certain dorm necessities that you’ll need to maximize your room space without giving up certain luxuries.

Classic space saving appliances like a mini fridge and fold-out furniture will give you much-needed breathing room as long as you have the leftover funds to obtain them after getting all of your books and classroom supplies.

To make things easier, we’ve created a whole college checklist for items that will give your dorm room a much-needed upgrade. Read on below to browse our favorite picks.