5 Best Half Christmas Trees for Corners & Walls (2018)

Nothing makes a small space feel smaller and more stressful, than cluttering it up trying to make room for more things–even if that thing is something fantastic and fun like a Christmas tree. Don’t skip the tree–just skip part of half of the tree with a half Christmas tree.

I have lived in some small apartments in my time (480 square feet is my record) but we’ve always had a tree. A lot of guides provide suggestions such as storing unneeded furniture for the season to make space but my first reaction is, “Where could I possible store my coffee table?”

Half trees come in all shapes and sizes. Some are as large as full-size trees and other are small enough that you can hang them on a wall like a picture so you can always find space for your tree. Let’s take a look at the best half and flat back Christmas trees around.