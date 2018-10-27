7 Best Christmas Mailbox Decorations of 2018 (Updated!)

Mailboxes are the Christmas trees of holiday cards, so while you’re picking out the perfect card and decorating the rest of your yard, don’t forget to give your mailbox a little love. Let’s help them look like it with these best Christmas mailbox decorations of 2018.
Reindeer Mailbox Cover
Our Review
If you want your mailbox to stand out this year, turn it into a reindeer. This thing is adorable. The mailbox wrap is made of durable, fade-resistant nylon fabric and attaches easily to your mailbox with magnets. The nylon actually repels water so you won’t have a soggy reindeer in the rain and snow.
There is a slot cut out for your mailbox flag and real jingle bells on the deer’s harness. The little tail kills me. I love it. The head is a separate piece that fastens to the door of your mailbox with a magnet as well, that way the box can be opened and closed easily.
For security, you may want to jerry-rig an extra attachment for the head as some folks have had trouble with Prancer’s head coming loose in high winds and blizzards. I think it’s worth the effort for this eye-catching, 3D design.
National Tree 3 Foot Glittery Bristle Pine Mailbox Swag With Pinecones & LED Lights
Our Review
I think National Tree offers the best artificial greenery out there. Their three foot long mailbox swag has a base of traditional bottle-brush style branches and is topped with full, realistic, spiky white pine needles for a total of 68 tips. The branches and pinecones are flocked with lifelike icy snow and tipped with glitter to sparkle in the light.
This mailbox decoration comes pre-lit with 35 warm white LED bulbs that make the glittery snow twinkle even more brilliantly. The lights are battery-powered (not included) and run on an automatic timer so they’ll turn on for six hours and then turn themselves off for 18 hours. The swag has two tie down straps to attach it to your mailbox.
3-D Santa Magnetic Mailbox Cover
Our Review
Turn your mailbox into a little house all decked out for the holidays complete with 3D Santa climbing down the chimney of your mailbox-house. It’s clever, unique, and thankfully easy to set up. This mailbox cover secures with magnets and is made of weather and fade-resist nylon.
The Santa is adorable and has great details like the gold on his belt buckle and little candy canes in the stocking. As with any 3D mailbox decoration, if you live in a climate that gets high winds or blizzards, you may want to take extra precautions to secure your cover to your box.
Christmas Mailbox Cover With Berries & Bow
Our Review
This mailbox swag is full and tall with a bright red Christmas ribbon. Bushy white pine needles stretch three feet long and are accented with real pinecones and artificial red berries. It’s lightly flocked, but not so much that it loses its bright green color. The branches will need some fluffing when it arrives, like any artificial pine, but with a little help it has some great volume. This swag has a wired base that conforms to your mailbox and attaches with florist’s wire.
MailWraps Winter Morning Cardinal Mailbox Cover
Our Review
Made of flexible vinyl, this mailbox wrap secures quickly and easily to your mailbox with magnets. The highly detailed image featuring a male and female pair of cardinals is perfect for the holiday season and throughout the rest of the winter–in case you don’t get around to taking it off until February.
This wrap is made in America, weather and fade-resistant, and is sized to fit standard mailboxes (six inches by 19 inches). It even comes with address number stickers so you won’t have to worry about covering up your house number.
Winter Friends Snowman Magnetic Mailbox Cover
Our Review
The detail on this Christmas mailbox cover is stunning. The colors pop and the illustration of the snowman and his bird friends is so cute. This mailbox wrap is sized to fit standard mailboxes and attaches with magnetic strips. It’s a thin vinyl material that is weatherproof and fade resistant. I like that they include three sets of address numbers so you don’t have to worry about covering up your house number.
National Tree 3 Foot Wintry Pine Collection Mailbox Swag
Our Review
This pine mailbox swag has added sprigs of holly to their mix of evergreens for a unique effect that shouts Christmastime. The bushy pine needles are lightly flocked and accented with holly berries and pinecones. It’s not the most realistic pine swag on the list, but it gets high marks for looking so festive. At 72 branch tips, with some fluffing this can be a full swag. It’s three feet long and has a wire base that you can bend to conform to the shape of your mailbox.