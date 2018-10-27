7 Best Christmas Mailbox Decorations of 2018 (Updated!)

Our Review

If you want your mailbox to stand out this year, turn it into a reindeer. This thing is adorable. The mailbox wrap is made of durable, fade-resistant nylon fabric and attaches easily to your mailbox with magnets. The nylon actually repels water so you won’t have a soggy reindeer in the rain and snow.

There is a slot cut out for your mailbox flag and real jingle bells on the deer’s harness. The little tail kills me. I love it. The head is a separate piece that fastens to the door of your mailbox with a magnet as well, that way the box can be opened and closed easily.

For security, you may want to jerry-rig an extra attachment for the head as some folks have had trouble with Prancer’s head coming loose in high winds and blizzards. I think it’s worth the effort for this eye-catching, 3D design.