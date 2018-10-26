9 Best Microwave Popcorn Poppers

If you frequently find yourself turning to popcorn as a quick and healthy snack, the HOTPOP Collapsible Microwave Popcorn Popper is a solid investment. This bright microwave popcorn popper, available in three colors, can pop up to 15 cups of popcorn in just a few minutes. All you need to do is add your favorite kernels and seasoning then place the popper in the microwave. Cool touch handles let you comfortably remove the popcorn when it’s done. This popper is BPA and PVC free. If storage space is an issue, you can collapse it when necessary.