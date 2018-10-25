5 Best Mistletoe Kissing Balls for Christmas (2018)

Our Review

If you’re all in for glitter, this beautiful kissing ball from Ganz is where you want to be. It features plastic greenery and red mistletoe berries. Gold glitter makes this a festive, glitzy decoration. The mistletoe branches extend out from the ball in spots giving it a more realistic and rustic look.

Gold organza ribbon provides a loop to hang your kissing ball and also decorates the top of ball. This type of ribbon will need to get fluffed out a bit after shipping. At seven inches in diameter, this is a nice size kissing ball. Ganz also offers a similar style seven to eight inch kissing ball if you’re looking for something more dramatic.