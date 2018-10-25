5 Best Mistletoe Kissing Balls for Christmas (2018)

The custom of hanging mistletoe kissing balls during the holidays is the culmination and blending of several cultural traditions over thousands of years. The one thing it has always had in common is a sense of coming together during the winter holidays to share love and kinship. Let’s keep the tradition rolling, shall we?
Ganz Mistletoe Kissing Ball
If you’re all in for glitter, this beautiful kissing ball from Ganz is where you want to be. It features plastic greenery and red mistletoe berries. Gold glitter makes this a festive, glitzy decoration. The mistletoe branches extend out from the ball in spots giving it a more realistic and rustic look.
Gold organza ribbon provides a loop to hang your kissing ball and also decorates the top of ball. This type of ribbon will need to get fluffed out a bit after shipping. At seven inches in diameter, this is a nice size kissing ball. Ganz also offers a similar style seven to eight inch kissing ball if you’re looking for something more dramatic.
Arcadia Home Hand Felted Wool Mistletoe Ball
This is most similar to the one I have and love. It’s made from 100 percent sustainable wool and is hand felted into the bright, round mistletoe leaves and white berries. There’s no glitter to deal with on this one, and although it isn’t sparkly, it still gives a dramatic effect. It’s not something people expect. It looks touchably soft and cozy.
Being felt means this ball will last you long time. It can handle being stuffed into a box of decorations without snapping and can fluff back out the next year. I’ve been pretty rough on mine through several moves and it’s still going strong. The kissing ball comes on a festive red loop for hanging.
Hanging Mistletoe Kissing Ball With White Berries
This kissing ball is made of realistic artificial mistletoe frosted for a glittering icy look. The white berries have their signature black dot, a detail that less realistic pieces often miss. It’s six inches across which is a perfect medium size for a kissing ball–not overwhelmingly big, but definitely noticeable. A green ribbon is attached for easy hanging.
Because you achieve that gorgeous wintry look by using glitter, you do have to expect a little bit of glitter fallout. It’s the holiday season so glitter and pine needles are pretty much unavoidable. Worth it.
Kissing Krystal Mistletoe Ornament
Why have a kissing ball if you can have a kissing crystal? This mistletoe decoration has gold glitter covered plastic mistletoe leaves with red berries covered in red glitter–all perched on top of an acrylic crystal. The crystal is cut like a diamond so it will reflect sunlight.
It’s smaller than the others on here with a 4.5 inch diameter at its widest. That’s a good size if space is limited or you’re looking for something more discreet but still elegant. Because of the crystal, this one is heavier so if you have little children who might be able to grab at this, just keep in mind that this is much harder and heavier than others.
Sullivans 12 Inch Felt Mistletoe Sprig
If you really liked the look of the felted mistletoe but don’t have the cash to throw down for the kissing ball, consider this felted mistletoe spring. The felted leaves are two tones of green and even have details like the veins of leaves visible in the wool. The white berries are attached to a central brown “branch” and the whole thing has a wire center so you can bend and pose it to the position you like.
The leaves have glitter so you get the best of both worlds: felt and sparkles. It has a twine-colored loop for hanging and a deep red bow at the top of the spring. The whole thing is 12 inches long and about six inches across. This would work great against a wall too as it’s much flatter than the others.