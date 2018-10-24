7 Best Outdoor Reindeer Decorations of 2018 (Updated!)

Bright antlers, jingling bells, hooves flying over chimney-tops, and maybe a glowing red nose. When we see even the barest, white silhouette of a reindeer, we know it’s a symbol of Christmas. They’re playful, graceful, and a fair bit more elegant than the jolly old man in the red suit. This makes reindeer a versatile, perfect decorations for any holiday theme or atmosphere.
Let’s celebrate Christmas and the winter spirit with these festive outdoor reindeer decorations.
Teak Isle Christmas Outdoor Sleigh & Reindeer Set
A classic style that looks stunning during the day and when lit at night, these white deer and Santa’s sleigh are a playful yet elegant addition to your lawn. They break down flat for easy storage but are also easy to slot together. These reindeer are made in the USA out of marine-grade plastic so they are lighter than wood models and will last you years through rough weather.
They look fantastic as white silhouettes or you can decorate them with bows and string lights. I had similar deer in my yard growing up which were lit up at night and we got endless compliments.
A pair of solar yard spotlights will light the scene up for everyone driving by to see. If you want to a complete Santa’s sleighing team, you can buy additional reindeer in sets of two .
Glittering Champagne Reindeer Pair
This 3D reindeer couple made of a glittery sequins material wrapped around a metal frame looks great from any angle. They have a prancing look that is playful and graceful at the same time. The buck is a towering five feet tall and over two and half feet long. I’m five feet tall. This is a me-sized reindeer–which is small for real reindeer but huge for lawn ornaments.
The doe is shorter at 4.3 feet tall. As big as they are, these reindeer come apart for storage and shipping, so that does mean there will be a little assembly required. But the instructions don’t look much more complicated than insert rod A into hole B. (Yes, I really read the instructions.)
Both reindeer are lit with miniature incandescent lights that cover them from hooves to antlers. The buck has a thick red collar with jingle bells and the doe has a bright red bow with gold Christmas balls and evergreen accents.
Animated Reindeer Family
These last reindeer actually move. The buck sways his head from side to side as if he’s looking out for his family and the doe moves her head up and down in a grazing motion. The miniature reindeer doesn’t move, but it doesn’t have it–it’s a baby and cute enough on its own. These moving lights are sure to catch the attention of passersby and delight kids.
The wire frame is strung with bright LED rope for an extra bright shine. Stakes are included and the deer fold flat for easy storage. The buck is 3.8 feet tall, the doe is 2.2 feet tall, and the miniature reindeer is two feet tall.
They are available as a family unit, or the buck, doe, and mini reindeer are available to buy separately. These don’t look as wonderful during the day as some of the other decorations do, but, again, they actually move.
Reindeer Splat Tree Wrap
In more of a cheeky mood? Try this tree wrap for the reindeer to had a little too much eggnog. Made of weather-tough nylon, this flattened reindeer uses adjustable straps to attach to most size poles and trees. It also looks great on the side of houses or on garage doors, though you have to get a little more creative when installing it.
Details like cute little hooves, tail, and festive scarf make this quick and easy decoration even cuter. The reindeer itself is around 3.5 feet tall and 2.5 feet wide, large enough to be seen by passing cars. One thing to keep in mind is that, unlike most of the decorations on this list, this one is really only visible in during the day, but I think that’s worth it for the laugh.
Northlight 3 Piece Lighted 3-D Glitter Reindeer & Sleigh Christmas Yard Decoration
This three piece lawn decoration is covered in 210 clear mini bulbs to light up your yard. Gold glitter covers the deer and Santa’s sleigh. All this glitter will have your reindeer sparkling like sunlight glinting off snow. The spangly glitter also means this set looks fabulous during the day even when it’s not lit up.
Each piece has their own cord so it can be plugged in separately or linked with the included end to end connectors. They’re collapsible so it’s easy to store flat and come with replacement bulbs, fuses, cable ties, and ground stakes.
Every deer is 2.75 feet tall and 1.75 feet long. The sleigh is 15 inches high, 22 inches long, and 10.5 inches deep. I really like how the design makes it look like the reindeer are really taking off to fly away.
Santa’s Reindeer Barn Outdoor Garage Door Decor
Want something unique and fun? Try this garage door decal by Creative Impact Graphics. The decal is designed to make it look like your garage is open and instead of cars, your garage is where Santa’s reindeer live, complete with sleigh, reindeer food, helper elves, Santa, and nine reindeer including Rudolf. This tough vinyl decal is sized to fit the standard seven foot by 16 foot garage door, whether it’s flat or paneled.
Unlike the decals you’re used to, this decal isn’t basically a giant sticker. There’s no adhesive to deal with or worry it will damage your door. This decal hangs with custom hooks that expand and contract, allowing for your garage door to open and close normally even with the decal on it.
This decal is reusable so Santa’s barn can make an appearance year after year.
National Tree 49 Inch Standing Reindeer With LED Lights
This fiberglass reindeer is four feet tall and all I want to do is pet them. It looks so friendly with its big dark eyes and cute nose. Safe for indoor and outdoor use, the decoration was carefully sculpted with details like the muscle structure of the reindeer, holly spring and bells, and the gold fringe on the saddle.
The festively colored saddle and bridle are dotted with 30 multicolored LED light which give your reindeer a magical twinkle. This beautiful creature will win the hearts of children and kids-at-heart alike. The only downside is that you’ll need space to store it, unless you love it so much that you leave it out year round.