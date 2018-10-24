7 Best Outdoor Reindeer Decorations of 2018 (Updated!)

Our Review

A classic style that looks stunning during the day and when lit at night, these white deer and Santa’s sleigh are a playful yet elegant addition to your lawn. They break down flat for easy storage but are also easy to slot together. These reindeer are made in the USA out of marine-grade plastic so they are lighter than wood models and will last you years through rough weather.

They look fantastic as white silhouettes or you can decorate them with bows and string lights. I had similar deer in my yard growing up which were lit up at night and we got endless compliments.

A pair of solar yard spotlights will light the scene up for everyone driving by to see. If you want to a complete Santa’s sleighing team, you can buy additional reindeer in sets of two .