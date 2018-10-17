9 Best Pencil Christmas Trees: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

This is one of the modern, ultra-realistic trees. The branches have been molded from real pine trees and have a beautiful rounded needle look to them. Just like real trees, it has some floppier branches that stick out apart from the main tree that interrupt the cone-shape silhouette and give it that realistic imperfect feel. For some that’s a plus, and for others’s it’s not a traditional shape. Like with all realistic trees, you won’t want to hang ornaments right on the tip of branches.

At 7.5 feet all, this is a perfect height for eight to 10 foot ceilings. It has a width of a slim 35 inches, so make sure you block that out before you buy. It has a very nice fullness with 973 branch tips and, like most realistic trees, has traditional needle branches at the center of the tree since they give better coverage to hide the pole. This tree comes pre-lit with 350 clear lights. In my opinion, pre-lit is the best thing to happen to Christmas trees since ornaments.

If you’re nostalgic for a real tree, this one is for you.