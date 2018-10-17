9 Best Pencil Christmas Trees: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Christmas trees always take up more space than you expect and, with the small apartments I’ve lived in, having a pencil Christmas tree has been the difference between festive and clutter. Now let’s take a look at the best pencil Christmas trees of 2018.
Most Realistic: National Tree 7.5 Foot ‘Feel Real’ Prescott Pencil Slim Tree
This is one of the modern, ultra-realistic trees. The branches have been molded from real pine trees and have a beautiful rounded needle look to them. Just like real trees, it has some floppier branches that stick out apart from the main tree that interrupt the cone-shape silhouette and give it that realistic imperfect feel. For some that’s a plus, and for others’s it’s not a traditional shape. Like with all realistic trees, you won’t want to hang ornaments right on the tip of branches.
At 7.5 feet all, this is a perfect height for eight to 10 foot ceilings. It has a width of a slim 35 inches, so make sure you block that out before you buy. It has a very nice fullness with 973 branch tips and, like most realistic trees, has traditional needle branches at the center of the tree since they give better coverage to hide the pole. This tree comes pre-lit with 350 clear lights. In my opinion, pre-lit is the best thing to happen to Christmas trees since ornaments.
If you’re nostalgic for a real tree, this one is for you.
Best Unique: Wireless Collapsible Gold Tinsel Pencil Artificial Christmas Tree
If you’re looking for something a little more nontraditional, try this Collapsible Gold Tinsel Tree. At only 14.5 inches in diameter, this is skinny tree can fit into some truly tight spaces. It’s 65 inches tall, so it’s about five and a half feet in height. This tree is actually collapsible. The “branches” are arranged in a spiral pattern so when you’re done for the season it folds flat for easy storage.
The ultra skinny topiary style is eye-catching, like something out of a painting. Because of the design, this isn’t the best tree for hanging ornaments on. The metallic gold tinsel has a bright shine to it and is dotted by gold sequins and lit with 35 warm white LED lights. Another neat perk is that you don’t have to plug this in so you can put this tree anywhere without having to worry about wires. It takes three AA batteries (not included) and runs on a timer of six hours on then 18 hours off. This tree is also available in red and green.
Best Rustic Tree: Vickerman Unlit Natural Alpine Artificial Christmas Pencil Tree
For something non-traditional and a lot more rustic, this alpine pencil tree will turn heads. Skipping the classic, dense triangle shape of groomed Christmas trees, this one gets its inspiration directly from pine trees growing in the wilderness, brought down to a scale that can fit in your living room.
The real wood trunk is a huge upgrade from the metal poles you’re used to trying to hide. The branches are sparse and flat, like you’d see in the forest, and they’re pre-lit so you’re good to go. This six foot tree is 34 inches across at its widest, but most of the tree is much skinnier than that. This is a perfect tree for a cozy cabin or rustic aesthetic.
Most Eye-Catching: Vickerman Spruce Sparkle White Christmas Pencil Tree
This season, try something really dramatic with an all white tree. This Spruce Sparkle White Christmas Pencil Tree from Vickerman is six feet tall and 29 inches wide. It’s a good size to fit in tight spaces but still has that natural widening at the base that you’re used to seeing.
The branches are made with the traditional flat needles so they’re strong enough to hold lots of ornaments. The white needles have a slight sparkle to them that makes it look like the whole tree is covered in snow. This tree comes pre-lit with 250 clear lights to enhance the twinkle effect.
Best Classic Tree: Best Choice 7.5 Premium Traditional Pencil Christmas Tree
If all you want is a traditional artificial tree but in pencil shape, this is the one. It’s 7.5 feet tall, 26 inches wide, and made with traditional flat needles with fully posable branches. This is a very full tree with 1075 branch tips that, with the proper fluffing, provide very good coverage.
The needles are a classic pine green with some short brown needles up against the branches which give the tree a more realistic look. This tree is unlit, so you can have some fun picking out your perfect lights. It’s easy to assemble, won’t take up much space, and has a truly nostalgic look to it.
Best Flocked Tree: Flocked Pre-Lit Pencil Christmas Tree
For a heavily flocked tree that’s super skinny, try this seven foot tall, 20 inch wide pencil Christmas tree from Jojo’s Corner. This one has over 350 branch tips and is pre-lit with 250 clear white lights. If you’ve never had a flocked tree before, you should know that the flocking will have some fall-out while you’re fluffing your tree. That’s normal. If you don’t feel like messing with that, you can pick up this same tree without flocking.
Best Potted Tree: Sullivan’s Unlit Potted Artificial Pencil Tree
If you don’t have the room to mess around with tree skirts trying to cover up metal stands, this potted pencil Christmas tree solves that problem right off the bat. The base is covered in rustic burlap for a realistic tree look. This is also a big plus if you don’t exchange gifts because this tree won’t look unfinished all on its own without presents.
At only three feet tall and eight inches in diameter, this is a much shorter tree than the others, but that’s what some small spaces need. It’s unlit and has a very realistic density of ultra-realistic molded branches so if it looks a little sparse, it’s supposed to.
Best Dense Tree: National Tree Pre-Lit Tacoma Pine Pencil Tree
This 7.5 foot tree is tall enough to work even in rooms with high ceilings, yet slim enough at 30 inches wide to save you plenty of space. The long needle style branches helps keep this tree looking full and with 787 branch tips, it didn’t need much help in the first place.
It’s pre-lit with clear lights, but some feel like a tree of this height really needs more, so if you’re looking for a heavily lit tree, but are in love with the long needles of this one, just be aware that you may end up wanting to pick up an extra string of lights to add to it–or you might not. This tree comes with a collapsible metal tree stands, extra bulbs, and a two year warranty on lights.
The price is down almost $100 from last season so grab this now before the price shoots up as we get closer to the holidays.
Best Long Needle Tree: Home Heritage Stanley Pre-Lit Pencil Christmas Tree
At 19 inches wide, this is slim even for a pencil Christmas tree. It’s seven feet tall and sports a combination of branches. Some are your standard bottle-brush type and others have a longer, skinnier needles that are a lighter color and have these sort of fluffy bits on the ends that give it a more realistic look and even a frosted effect from a distance.
They aren’t the injection molded branches, but they’re certainly a step up from traditional. It’s pre-lit with 350 clear lights and has 355 bushy branch tips. This tree is definitely going to need some fluffy once you get it out of the box. The included metal stand is collapsible.