9 Best Purple Christmas Decorations For 2018 (Updated!)

Check out Pinterest, HGTV and other websites with the most current design trends, and you’ll find that purple is one of the hottest decorating colors for Christmas this year. Some designers cite purple as a masculine decorating option when combined with bronze and gold. Others suggest a purely monochromatic holiday color scheme. Take our word for it, a solid purple theme is anything but boring because purple comes in such a crazy wide variety of different shades.

If you’re looking to recreate your holiday home to elegantly emulate the northern night sky, rather than Santa’s workshop, purple might turn out to be your go-to color this year.