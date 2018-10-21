9 Best Purple Christmas Decorations For 2018 (Updated!)

Check out Pinterest, HGTV and other websites with the most current design trends, and you’ll find that purple is one of the hottest decorating colors for Christmas this year. Some designers cite purple as a masculine decorating option when combined with bronze and gold. Others suggest a purely monochromatic holiday color scheme. Take our word for it, a solid purple theme is anything but boring because purple comes in such a crazy wide variety of different shades.
If you’re looking to recreate your holiday home to elegantly emulate the northern night sky, rather than Santa’s workshop, purple might turn out to be your go-to color this year.
Best Purple Christmas Lights: Icicle Purple Solar Christmas String Lights
This Christmas decorate your home with the most unique purple decorations. These solar string light will bring your yard to life with purple lights that look like shimmering round purple planets. The waterproof solar panel will power these purple beauties for up to eight hours each evening and it controls eight different lighting programs to outdoor string lights looking festive and interesting.
Intersperse them with purple flower blossom solar string lights and delicate purple fairy lights for an unforgettable holiday light display.
Best Purple Christmas Wreath: Club Botanic Nicole Silver Dollar Eucalyptus Wreath
Who says Christmas is all about holly leaves, pine boughs and red? If you’re building your holiday décor this year around purple Christmas decorations, this beautiful wreath is a fragrant and unusual option for your door. It is stunningly handcrafted with silver dollar eucalyptus, purple statice, liatris, and baby eucalyptus.
Hang in any room or make it the centerpiece over your fireplace. Perfect for indoor or outdoor decorating, it should be sheltered from direct heat and direct sun.
If you’re looking for a purple Christmas door wreath that can handle almost any weather, consider the artificial Lavender Wreath on a Vine Wrapped Base for a blast of beautiful purple and green color, or the Nearly Natural Hydrangea Berry Wreath.
Best Purple Christmas Tree Skirt: Regal Peacock Velvet Tree Skirt With Gold Flourish
If you’re going full on with the purple motif this Christmas, you might as well start at the floor and move up. This elegant, velvet purple tree skirt is embellished with a two-tone wavy border featuring a metallic gold flourish print. It’s so pretty and shimmery, you’ll almost want to resist putting presents under the tree. Simple to use, it closes in the back with three simple hook and loop fasteners.
If you’re looking for a bit more shimmer and shine, another purple tree skirt is embroidered with glistening sequins to reflect your Christmas tree lights and decorations, and it’s super affordable too.
Best Christmas Candle Holders: Crackle Purple Glass Tealight Holders
Christmas and candles go hand in hand, but sometimes a big messy pillar candle doesn’t quite deliver the elegant look you had in mind. Add these beautiful crackle glass tea light holders to your cadre of purple Christmas decorations, and create beautiful candle lit spaces throughout your holiday house. At nine, ten and twelve inches tall, these Christmas candle holders add both dimension and sparkle.
Naturally, you’ll want to find some scented tea lights to add aroma to the warmth of your holidays. If your holiday decorating style is more trendy and modern, you can get 24 purple glass votives for less than $20, and they have that simple yet chic look.
Best Advent Wreath: Purple Ribbon Christmas Advent Wreath
A beautiful Advent wreath is the traditional centerpiece of the Christmas season. A single candle is lit on each of the four Sundays preceding Christmas. Three candles are purple, and one is often rose or pink. The first candle represents hope. The second candle signifies peace. The pink candle, generally lit on the third Sunday of Advent, represents joy. And the final candle signifies love.
This purple wreath is a subtle mix of traditional greens, highlighted with four purple colored ribbons, four pine-cones, and six purple Christmas balls along with two purple flowers. Because this Advent wrath doesn’t come with candles, be sure to order your Advent candles at the same time.
The candle holders in this Christmas wreath are also removable, (because they get waxy) so next year you can use this pretty centerpiece with large pillar Advent candles in the middle.
Festive Season Purple Swirl Shatterproof Ornaments
These shatterproof Christmas ornaments combine the beauty and luster of real glass, with the unbreakable practicality of plastic. If you are tired of having ornaments fall from the tree because of curious kids and pets, and you worry about the dangers of broken glass, these pretty purple Christmas tree decorations will be perfect for you.
Each shimmery clear ball is enveloped by a swirling maze of sparkling purple glitter that will catch the light from every angle. The dozen ornaments features a pretty silver hanging cord, making them so much more convenient than having to track down ornament hangers at the last minute.
Another pretty purple ornament set is the 24 pack of Sea Team Shatterproof Christmas Balls, that work great for both indoor and outdoor decorations. Some purple heart shaped ornaments add some sweet style to your Christmas collection, and they pair both simmer and glitter finishes to add that extra holiday shine.
Old World Christmas Purple Martin Glass Blown Ornament
This beautiful purple martin with real feathers presents itself with elegance and grace. A tasteful addition to your Christmas décor, it’s perfect for attaching to your Christmas tree, holiday wreath or Christmas garland. It can also be a focal point for a Christmas floral arrangement or holiday centerpiece.
Fully dimensional, it comes ready-to-attach with a gold crocodile clip. Kurt Adler’s Large Purple Peacock is an even more dramatic choice, measuring nearly 20 inches long. It would look simply amazing if you have vaulted ceilings and a giant Christmas tree to decorate.
Old World Christmas Glass Wizard Ornament
Bedecked in a flowing purple cape, this colorful and magical wizard ornament is a perfect addition to your Christmas tree or makes a really special gift for the fantasy enthusiast in your life. It is wonderfully detailed including the wizard’s wispy long white beard, magical cane and mischievous expression. You can almost tell this wizard is ready to conjure up some Christmas miracles, wherever he happens to spend the holiday.
If you’re a wine lover, or you’ve got one on your Christmas list, the Old World Christmas Purple Grapes Glass Blown Ornament features a brilliantly hued cluster on a tiny vine.
Hand Blown Fine Art Glass Ornament in Purple
Made in Seattle, by glass artist Dehanna Jones, this gorgeous hand blown glass ornament will be an amazing addition to your purple Christmas tree decorations. At approximately four inches in diameter, it features a clear loop for hanging, which is best done with some pretty silver or gold cord.
Great for your holiday tree, this beautiful ornament can also hang in the window as a light catcher that will send streams of color into the room. Because each and every one of these ornaments is a unique work of art, expect them to have slight differences and variations in color.
The Purple Rain Votive Candle Holder would be another gorgeous addition to your purple holiday theme, and would also be amazing one of a kind Christmas gifts for your most special friends and family.
Fill the Purple Iridescent Glass Art Fruit Bowl with your favorite holiday treats for grown ups. This should probably be set somewhere out of the reach of little fingers, as you’d hate to see this work of art accidentally land on the floor