8 Best Raclette Grills: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

From dinner parties to date nights and family dinners, a raclette grill can make a great addition to your kitchen. In case you’re not really familiar with raclette, it’s similar in some ways to fondue. However, with raclette, you grill your food of choice then pour the melted cheese on top. Fondue involves dipping bread, fruit or chocolate into the melted cheese. Some grills come with a dual top that’s flat on one side and has ridges on the other. These surfaces can often be used to make crepes, cook eggs, and grill a variety of veggies and meats. Here are our top picks for the best raclette grills available this year.