15 Most Scary Halloween Decorations (2018)

It’s everyone’s favorite time of year to go walking through the neighborhood in the dark, getting goosebumps, looking over your shoulder at dark shadows, and–if all goes well–having a good scream. If that’s the kind of October you’re looking for, you need to search out the most scary Halloween decorations you can find. Whether you’re going for spooky, gory, jump-scares, or just plain nightmare-fuel, I’ve picked a little bit of everything to choose from.
Before you scroll down any further, make sure there aren’t little ones or adults with weak stomaches looking over your shoulder. Probably best to take a peek behind you anyway–it’s scare season after all.
Wretched
I found a video on YouTube of this one in action and I didn't want to sit through the entire thing. No thanks. And that's just a video of it in a brightly lit room.
She's a detailed, latex mold shell filled with foam for structure and easy carrying. In a half kneeling, half sitting position, Wretched is about two and a half feet tall. Her too-wide mouth has amazing detail down to each individual tooth. The blood has a great wet look to it, plastering her gown to her chest as the blood poured down her neck.
Did I mention she has no eyes? Because she has no eyes. It's terrible and I hate looking at it.
She plugs into any 110 volt outlet and just shakes and shudders for a real Clive Barker vibe. On its own, this one doesn't make any noise, but it does come with a corresponding CD of noises for her which is pretty adorable for 2018. Wretched is made by Distortions which creates some high-impact haunted house props, but you'll need to buy this one off Amazon if you want to ensure it arrives before Halloween.
Flickering LED Overhead Light
Never underestimate the power of lighting. Simple but effective, this battery operated (three AA included) 20 inch, overhead "fluorescent" lighting unit flickers to perfectly replicate that moment in a horror movie when you know something terrible is about to happen. The threat of darkness can get hearts racing as much as actual darkness.
I was in a Halloween store last weekend and of all the ghoulish latex masks and fake blood, it was one flickering lantern that got the hairs on the back of my neck to stand up. It actually surprised me how much of an effect it had.
Along with the flickering, the unit has an option to project Halloween sound effects which are kind of bad quality but you can turn them off and just use it for lighting. The casing is artificially aged to look rusty and gross, and the LED fake fluorescent tubes are tinted black at the ends like they're about to burn out. Since they don't need to plug in and weigh under a pound each, these lighting units are easy and quick to install.
Plus they're cheap--you get a lot of fear for your money here.
An important note: if you're going to be using any flickering lights, make sure you're warning your party guests because flashing can trigger seizures in some people.
Rocking Moldy Mommy
Give trick-or-treaters the creeps with this animatronic mother and baby. Their bodies, made of durable PVC, are sunken and desiccated. The skin and included clothing is treated to look like both mother and child are rotting covered in mold.
When switched on, Mommy rocks back and forth and sings and talks to her baby. The motion isn't perfectly natural, but if you sit her back in a rocking chair, she will actually make the chair rock and it goes a long way to making the movement more realistic.
Moldy Mommy is light and easy to assemble. Her motor plugs into any standard outlet. She can either be always on, sound only activated by a step-pad, or sound and movement activated by a step-pad. You can adjust the volume of her southern-accented voice from the control panel.
Set this up on your porch with a hidden step-pad and give those trick-or-treaters a real jump. Honestly, this is worth it just for the seriously freaky baby. You could hide that baby anywhere in a haunted house and it would give people nightmares.
On a related note, Momma and baby aren't directly attached, so you could make Moldy Mommy hold and rock any other Halloween prop for your own unique spin on it. Oh, the possibilities.
Handmade Zombie Head
Good, creepy organs and body parts are hard to find. Too often they look rubbery, off-color, and just plain fake. This is not the case with Lester.
Lester is a made-to-order zombie head created by a horror prop artist at Spookmart based in Massachusetts. This isn't a mass-produced item but one that will be made after you order it. That does mean your gnarly skull won't be shipped out the same day you purchase it but Spookmart has a turnaround of about one to two days so you won't have to wait long.
This head is cast in plastic, covered in a layer of gross "skin", and hand-painted. The eye is taxidermy-quality glass for extra realism.
If you want something that no one else on your block is displaying, then Lester might be for you.
7 Foot Tall Sweet Dreams Clown
Hate clowns? Then you'll really hate this seven-foot tall clown with glowing green eyes, claw-like fingers, and nightmarishly long, disproportionate legs.
Sweet Dreams comes with his own base to hold him upright so he towers over all your guests. The scale of this thing along makes it one of the most scary Halloween decorations around. It's huge. Your new clown "friend" plugs into any normal outlet and can be set to always on, activated by infra-red sensor, or activated by (included) step-pad.
When on, Sweet Dreams turns side to side, moving his mouth as he says three creepy phrases, and the little child he's holding by the feet screams and struggles to get free. The detail on the little girl isn't super realistic but the extreme, surreal size of the clown is what really pushes it ahead of the pack.
21 Inch Jump-Scare Spider
With a furry leg span of 31 inches, even people who like spiders will be wary of this arachnid. Either when manually activated or triggered using a foot switch (not included unfortunately) this spider launches itself into the air with bright red glowing eyes and creepy, chittering spider noises before lowering back down to get ready for its next victim.
This thing has scared me in the past and I know it's going to scare me in the future. Whenever I come across it in a store or haunt, I know it's going to jump at out at me--but so help me, every single time I practically leap out of my skin.
That's what I love about this one. It's basically a guaranteed scare. Even if some cocky teen knows what it does, the chances they won't flinch are almost none.
It operates with either 4 AA batteries (not included) but has a snappier jump when plugged in using a (not-included) 6V adapter which you may already have in your home. It's generally pretty stable but if you have tipping problems, you can weigh the base down with some rocks. It's approved for outdoor use, but not for in the rain so keep it under cover. It's also available in black.
AtmosFear FX Phantasms
What if you want a professional haunt level ghostly scare? At that point, you need to get into projections for hologram effects. AtmosFear FX has the best options and the most detailed images.
Their Phantasms DVD comes with images sets specifically designed for each projection mode: on your television, projected on a wall, window projections, hologram projections, and 3D form hologram projections.
Basically you can either play this DVD for television mode or use a projector (I'd recommend this RocketPro) to play your images onto wall or a suspended white sheet or frosted shower curtain. This makes it look like these ghosts are actually floating in your home or in your yard.
Frosted shower curtains do a decent job but they do make hologram projection fabric that is meant to be invisible in the dark so you only see the ghouls. AtmosFear has their own brand name sheeting if you have the budget for it, but the off-brand I linked to above will get the job done.
What's particularly cool about AtmosFear's projections is the 3D form mode where you can place a hologram sheet over a human shaped form and it will look like a ghost is really standing in the room. They have an easy to set up inflatable 3D form that's meant for this but if you've got a random mannequin hanging around in your basement (I don't know what you get up to) that could probably work.
It looks a little complicated to set up, but it's not as hard as it seems. AtmosFear has a helpful set up guide with videos to walk you through it.
If you prefer your dead haunters a little more hungry, their Zombie Invasion DVD is also killer.
Haunted Doll
I don't generally get freaked out by dolls, but sometimes there's just one that makes me go, "Nope." This Haunted Doll is one of those. Between the cracked face, dirty dress, and grimy feet (like she's been running around) this doll has serious creep factor.
At 15 inches tall it's small enough to easily store but big enough to be uncomfortable. She takes two AA batteries (included) and is sound-activated. When she "wakes up" spooky jack-in-the-box style music plays and she'll say things like, "Come play with me," and "You dropped me and I broke. That made me angry." Again, no thanks. Check, please.
If you know you're going to have guests with doll phobias, this is a good option. My only issue is that any sound-activated device is never going to be 100 percent spot on.
Mutilated Zombie & Victim
If scary to you means gore, Halloween Haunters has you set. This set has a zombie, who has clearly seen better days, kneeling over the bottomless torso of a child she's in the middle of eating. The heart comes separately so you can pose the zombie holding it.
It's not as flashy as others on this list. The zombie's eyes glow red (two AA batteries not included) but it doesn't move or anything. Where this one shines is the flesh.
There is so much exposed flesh on these two. They're meaty. There's no other way to put it. You can see ragged skin, red muscle tissue, exposed bones, and wet looking organs.
And it's big. From her feet to the victim's head measures about four feet and the zombie's head is about 3 feet high. These are life-sized figures that are bloody enough to make even horror-lovers queasy.
Realistic Remains
The stores are inundated with skeletons this season. For a more original take on bones, pick up these desiccated remains. You get a pile of parts that amounts to a full skeleton but broken apart--the way a corpse would really be found if buried in shallow grave or in a mummy's tomb or encased behind the walls of your haunted house.
They are life-size bones with a wrinkled covering of plastic replicating rotting, dried out skin. It makes them so much worse than artificially bleached-white skeletons.
Latburg Remote Control Spider
A little different from the other decorations, this one is more interactive. Control this 9.8 inch across spider from up to 10 meters away which is more than 32 feet. The remote lets you move this creepy-crawly in all directions, including backwards.
It has glowing red eyes and long furry legs that wiggle and come to rest with one little front leg raised just like tarantulas move. He uses four AAA batteries to get his wiggle on.
Is it going to fool anyone in the daylight? Doubtful. The movement isn't perfect and it does make a mechanical whir. But in the dim setting of a haunt or Halloween party, when you've got music or spooky sounds playing, this could wreak havoc on your guests' nerves.
Imagine setting this huge spider on the table by the snacks. That alone will be enough to make some people twitchy, but then it moves and can even react to them. For arachnophobes, this is one of the most scary Halloween decorations possible and they are not going to be happy with you.
Death Rising
Perfect for your front yard graveyards this zombie pulls himself out of the ground, raising up about six inches before sinking back down. This is by far the best rising from the dead grave crawler out there.
From Distortions, he is professional quality and hand-painted. I mean, look at those teeth. Your guest will be glad he's hasn't quite figured out getting out of his grave yet.
This one is made of a latex shell filled with foam so he looks solid but is still light to carry and store. He plugs into any outlet and is fine for outdoor use, just keep it out of the rain. The zombie itself doesn't make any sound, but it comes with a corresponding soundtrack CD in case you've got a CD playing kicking around somewhere still.
Bloody Window Covering
Classic, easy, and cheap, plastic window covering sheets transform a normal window into a backlit scene of horror. I have a few and I've seen a lot of them and this bloody scene is the scariest out there. The faded figure with darker hands nails the 3D effect that so many window coverings don't. It actually looks like there's a figure in the window, banging to get out.
These sheets are simple to install. I just tape mine up using blue painters' tape and call it a day. When you want to scare the neighbors, make sure you have a good bright light on in that room and that's the end of set up. Can't beat that or the price.
Haunted Playground
Haunted seesaws are terrible enough, but these are haunted by abandoned Victorian-style dolls. The two dolls ride up and down with their flat doll expressions while the seesaw plays creepy music.
It can be plugged into any normal outlet and has options to be always on or actived by an infra-red sensor or step pad (not included).
They also make a clown version.
Lunging Pumpkin Carver
Here for the jump-scares? This pumpkin carver gets some serious distance when she comes at you, enough to get some good screams.
There's decent detail on her face and bloody gashes. She comes with her pumpkin which puts her over because the pumpkin's fake candle flickers while she's talking but when she attacks, it changes to a large, blue ominous flame. It looks amazing in the dark.
She takes four AA batteries (not included) or can be plugged into any outlet (adapter not included). She's activated either by sound, infra-red sensor, or foot-pads (also not included).