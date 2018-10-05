15 Most Scary Halloween Decorations (2018)

Our Review

What if you want a professional haunt level ghostly scare? At that point, you need to get into projections for hologram effects. AtmosFear FX has the best options and the most detailed images.

Their Phantasms DVD comes with images sets specifically designed for each projection mode: on your television, projected on a wall, window projections, hologram projections, and 3D form hologram projections.

Basically you can either play this DVD for television mode or use a projector (I'd recommend this RocketPro) to play your images onto wall or a suspended white sheet or frosted shower curtain. This makes it look like these ghosts are actually floating in your home or in your yard.

Frosted shower curtains do a decent job but they do make hologram projection fabric that is meant to be invisible in the dark so you only see the ghouls. AtmosFear has their own brand name sheeting if you have the budget for it, but the off-brand I linked to above will get the job done.

What's particularly cool about AtmosFear's projections is the 3D form mode where you can place a hologram sheet over a human shaped form and it will look like a ghost is really standing in the room. They have an easy to set up inflatable 3D form that's meant for this but if you've got a random mannequin hanging around in your basement (I don't know what you get up to) that could probably work.

It looks a little complicated to set up, but it's not as hard as it seems. AtmosFear has a helpful set up guide with videos to walk you through it.

If you prefer your dead haunters a little more hungry, their Zombie Invasion DVD is also killer.