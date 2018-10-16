10 Best Single Serve Coffee Makers: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Tired of brewing too much coffee at once, only to have it go to waste? A single serve coffee maker could be the ideal solution. For starters, this type of coffee maker is renowned for its efficiency. In fact, it’s not unusual to come across a single serve coffee maker that can brew a cup in less than one minute. You can find smaller single serve machines as well as ones that make anywhere from one to 10 or more servings at a time. There’s a wide range to choose from, including basic and affordable no-frills units as well as much pricier machines with all the bells and whistles.
The machines listed below are considered the best single serve coffee makers for various reasons. Whether your decision comes down to cost, style or features, check out these best single serve coffee makers.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $113.94 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.14 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $28.24 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $65.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $132.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $193.80 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $40.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $123.72 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Black+Decker Brew ‘n Go Personal CoffeemakerPrice: $19.14Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes 15-ounce travel mug
- Permanent filter
- Optimal temperature for best flavor
- Can take awhile to brew
- Mug could be a bit bigger
- Grinds may occasionally get into coffee
Transferring that freshly brewed coffee into your travel mug can be a messy task. This personal coffee maker makes the process a lot less frustrating, as it brews coffee directly into the (included) 15-ounce travel mug. As an added bonus, this stainless steel mug is designed to fit into the majority of vehicle cup holders. There’s also a permanent filter, which means that you don’t need to use disposable paper filters.
What really sets this coffeemaker apart, though, is its convenient Brew ‘n Go system. This system makes it easy to brew one to two cups of coffee using coffee grounds or pods. Other perks include an easy on/off feature and an optimal temperature that ensures the best flavor.
Find more Black+Decker Brew 'n Go Personal Coffeemaker information and reviews here.
-
Kitchen Selectives Single Drip Coffee MakerPrice: $28.24Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes 12 oz. mug
- Removable drip tray
- Illuminated power light
- Very short power cord
- Mesh filters can rip easily
- No auto shutoff
This single serve coffee maker is a great choice if you’re looking for a convenient and inexpensive machine to brew your coffee. A 12-ounce mug is included with the machine, ensuring that you can easily make your coffee and take it on the go each morning.
If you shudder at the thought of spending extra time cleaning up, you’ll appreciate the removable drip tray. Another highlight is the illuminated power light, which makes it easy to start the brewing process even if you’re stumbling around the kitchen in the dark. The hinged lid adds an extra element of convenience.
Find more Kitchen Selectives Single Drip Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
-
Hamilton Beach The Scoop Single-Serve Coffee MakerPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Brew your own ground coffee
- Built-in stand
- Can brew up to 14 ounces in travel or coffee mug
- Can leave sediment in cups
- Initial learning curve
- Some users complain of an initial plastic taste
If you’d rather use your own freshly ground coffee rather than pre-packaged ground coffee, you’re in luck with this coffee maker, as its single-serve scoop filter makes it easy for you to brew your own ground coffee. Simply grind your favorite coffee then scoop it and brew.
A durable stainless steel construction adds an upscale appearance in just about any kitchen, while the built-in stand adds an extra element of convenience. You can also flip the stand to accommodate taller travel mugs if needed. This machine is capable of brewing up to 14 ounces into a travel or coffee mug.
Find more Hamilton Beach The Scoop Single-Serve Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
-
Keurig K15 Coffee MakerPrice: $65.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compatible with 6, 8, and 10-ounce K-Cup pods
- One-touch controls
- Recipe booklet included
- Doesn’t accommodate taller mugs
- Lack of water reservoir makes it easy to overfill
- Works best with water that’s at least room temperature
One unique feature of this Keurig coffee maker is that it doesn’t have a reservoir. All you need to do to make your favorite cup of coffee is add fresh water for every cup. The coffee maker brews in under two minutes and is compatible with 6, 8, and 10-ounce K-Cup pod brew sizes.
You won’t find many bells and whistles on this machine, but it does offer convenient one-touch controls. Whether you’re stuck or simply want to try something new, you’ll appreciate the included recipe booklet.
Find more Keurig K15 Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
-
Mr. Coffee K-Cup Single Serve 40 oz. Coffee MakerPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Removable 40 ounce reservoir
- Easy to customize drinks
- Can brew multiple sizes
- Plastic materials seem cheap
- Only compatible with K-Cups
- Relatively slow
This coffee maker uses Keurig Brewed K-Cup packs, giving you the opportunity to choose from over 250 unique varieties of coffee, tea, and hot chocolate. A one-cup single brewing system makes it easy to customize drinks for each person. While it doesn’t come included, you can purchase a compatible reusable Keurig K-Cup reusable coffee filter.
All you need to do to begin is remove the 40-ounce reservoir, fill it to the desired level with water, then insert your preferred K-Cup and select your desired cup choice. The machine can brew 6, 8, or 10 ounces at a time. A removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs of most sizes.
Find more Mr. Coffee K-Cup Single Serve 40 oz. Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
-
BUNN MCU Single Cup Coffee BrewerPrice: $132.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to add fresh water for each cup
- Has four interchangeable front drawers
- Hot water dispenser
- Lacks an off switch
- Not very energy-efficient
- A bit loud
Despite its relatively small size, this single serve coffee maker has a lot to offer. For starters, it’s equipped with a unique spinning lid that lets you easily add fresh water for each cup of coffee. It’s also speedy and can brew a flavorful cup of coffee or tea in under a minute.
A total of four interchangeable front-loading drawers, including cup, ground coffee, pod, and hot water, promotes brewing flexibility. Customers appreciate the stainless steel water tank, which keeps liquid warmer for longer and adds an upscale appearance to nearly any kitchen. The coffee maker also has a hot water dispenser.
Find more BUNN MCU Single Cup Coffee Brewer information and reviews here.
-
Nespresso VertuoPrice: $193.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Removable 40-ounce water reservoir
- Heats up in just 15 seconds
- Automatically shuts off after nine minutes of inactivity
- Only works with Nespresso Vertuo pods
- Doesn't brew the hottest coffee
- Accompanying pods are expensive
If you're looking for the best single serve coffee maker that can whip up barista-grade beverages in the comfort of your own home, consider the Nespresso Vertuo. As with other machines in the Vertuo lineup, this one stands out for its versatility. You can use smaller and larger mugs, for drinks ranging from espresso to a 14-ounce alto. Another perk is the speedy 15-second heat-up time. There's also a removable 40-ounce water reservoir. A milk frother is included to add a delicious finish to your favorite beverages.
-
CHULUX Single Serve Coffee MakerPrice: $40.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compatible with most coffee pods and filters
- Automatically shuts off after brewing
- Removable drip tray and reservoir
- Not the fastest brewing time
- Can't accomodate larger mugs
- No measurement markers
If you want the best single serve coffee maker for a smaller space, such as an apartment or dorm room, the CHULUX Single Serve Coffee Maker is one option. The 12-ounce water tank holds enough water to brew a single serving at a time. Both the water reservoir and drip tray can be removed for easier cleaning.
This single serve coffee maker also stands out for its user-friendly operation. To brew your favorite beverage, just insert your pod of choice then press the brew button to begin. Water boiling time is roughly 60 seconds for 3.5 ounces, and two minutes for 12.7 ounces.
Find more CHULUX Single Serve Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
-
Senseo Original XL Coffee Pod MachinePrice: $123.72Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Spreads water evenly over capsules for optimal flavor
- Can serve one or two cups at a time
- Automatically shuts off after 30 minutes
- Only works with Senseo pods
- Won't fit taller mugs
- Some wish the coffee was hotter
With its unique coffee boost technology, which ensures even water distribution for optimal flavor, the Senseo Original XL Coffee Pod Machine is a solid choice if you're looking for the best single serve coffee maker in terms of flavor and overall quality.
The machine also comes with an intensity feature, giving you more control over the final result. A removable 40-ounce water tank has a large enough capacity to brew several cups before needing to refill. There are two pod holders, including a shallower holder for single servings and a deeper holder for two cups.
Find more Senseo Original XL Coffee Pod Machine information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
8 Comments
8 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
Hamilton Beach Single Serve Coffee maker is the best coffee maker i was used so far. Its stunning design and capability is great. But i was found some problem with this brew basket filter with mesh some time its block water and other gradient while making coffee. By the way thanks to give us a good review about the best coffee and brew maker..
Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice even as you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a weblog web site? The account helped me a applicable deal. I had been tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast offered shiny transparent idea|