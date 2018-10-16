10 Best Single Serve Coffee Makers: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Tired of brewing too much coffee at once, only to have it go to waste? A single serve coffee maker could be the ideal solution. For starters, this type of coffee maker is renowned for its efficiency. In fact, it’s not unusual to come across a single serve coffee maker that can brew a cup in less than one minute. You can find smaller single serve machines as well as ones that make anywhere from one to 10 or more servings at a time. There’s a wide range to choose from, including basic and affordable no-frills units as well as much pricier machines with all the bells and whistles.

The machines listed below are considered the best single serve coffee makers for various reasons. Whether your decision comes down to cost, style or features, check out these best single serve coffee makers.