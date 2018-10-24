9 Best Tabletop Christmas Trees of 2018 (Updated!)

Our Review

I think 24 inches is the sweet spot for a miniature tree–small enough to work in tiny spaces, but not so small that you can’t fit presents under it or decorate it with small ornaments. This tree has the traditional, bottle brush flat needles you grew up with and fluffs out to an 18 inch diameter.

It’s pre-lit with 30 white lights and comes with spare bulbs and fuses. These lights are not battery operated and you will need access to an outlet to run them. The base is wrapped in a festively dark red fabric so you don’t have to worry about covering up a plain-looking stand or getting a tree skirt. The Majestic Fir is also available in gold fabric if that better fits your decor.

If you prefer colorful lights, it also comes in pre-lit with multicolor LED lights.