9 Best Tabletop Christmas Trees of 2018 (Updated!)

I love tiny Christmas trees. Maybe it’s my love of miniatures or the fact that, in our home, we always have a larger holiday tree and a tiny, tabletop tree that we hide tiny gifts under. They’re fun, they’re cute, and they’re the perfect decoration whether or not you have room in your home for a full-size tree. They’re easy to store, require little if any decoration, and many even come pre-lit or pre-decorated.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Best Traditional Tabletop Tree: National Tree 24 Inch Majestic Fir Christmas Tree
Our Review
I think 24 inches is the sweet spot for a miniature tree–small enough to work in tiny spaces, but not so small that you can’t fit presents under it or decorate it with small ornaments. This tree has the traditional, bottle brush flat needles you grew up with and fluffs out to an 18 inch diameter.
It’s pre-lit with 30 white lights and comes with spare bulbs and fuses. These lights are not battery operated and you will need access to an outlet to run them. The base is wrapped in a festively dark red fabric so you don’t have to worry about covering up a plain-looking stand or getting a tree skirt. The Majestic Fir is also available in gold fabric if that better fits your decor.
If you prefer colorful lights, it also comes in pre-lit with multicolor LED lights.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Coziest Tabletop Tree: Hammacher Schlemmer Prelit Christmas Tree
Our Review
For a tree that is both cozy and elegant, try this 24 inch tall Christmas tree from Hammacher Schlemmer. The mini tree comes in a planter that is carved and painted to match the look of a pine trunk, giving it a much more rustic look than trees that are simply potted or wrapped in fabric.
It comes pre-lit with 25 white LED light that are battery-powered (three AA's not included) so you don't have to worry about running a cord to an outlet. There are 72 points on this small tree giving it fairly good density. The two-tone faux red berries and pinecones are a nice touch.
I like that the taller than average trunk makes this tree easier to fit into tablescape since the wider base of the branches is elevated.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Best Fiber Optic Tree: Collections Etc 2 Foot Christmas Tree
Our Review
This tree from Collections Etc is two feet of twinkling, fiber optic Christmas goodness. The tree is pre-lit with yellow fiber optic lights which complement the golden base.
The lights are battery-operated (three AA's not included) and run on a timer so that after the first evening you turn them on, they'll run for six hours, turn themselves off, and then turn on again at the same time as the day before. There are nine functions to choose from for the lights including steady on, slow glow, chasing, in-wave, and twinkle.
Even without the lights the tree is very lovely. It has a 14 inch diameter and the pine needles vary in length. The tree is decorated with pinecones and faux berries and holly sprigs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Best Retro Tabletop Tree: ReLive Christmas Is Forever Lighted Tabletop Ceramic Tree
Our Review
Did you grow up with these trees? I know I did. Bask in the warm glow of nostalgia with this ceramic tree and its 50 multicolored lights. A bulb housed inside the tree lights up, filling the 50 bulbs and clear star tree topper with light. It’s 14.5 inches tall if you count the star and 7.5 inches wide, which is a perfect size for a dining table or centerpiece tree.
They have improved the design since I was a kid and now the 50 little bulbs aren’t removable so you won’t have little ones playing with the lights and then they end up lost somewhere. The lamp is electric so you’ll need access to an outlet. If the green glaze isn’t your style, this tree also comes in beautiful, vintage white.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Most Real-Looking: National Tree 3 Foot ‘Feel Real’ Norwegian Seedling Tree
Our Review
When you’re longing for a real Christmas tree, a “Feel Real” tree is the way to go. Unlike traditional bottle brush flat needles, “Feel Real” type artificial trees use molds of actual pine tree branches to make plastic replicas. In this way the needles are more rounded, 3D, and realistic.
The softer plastic also makes the needles have a more realistic feel to them and they way they behave when hanging ornaments. Nothing can be as lifelike as the real thing, but for an artificial tree, this is about as close as it gets. You’ll definitely be able to fool some people from a distance.
At three feet tall and a diameter of 26 inches, this is one of the largest trees on the list, but gives you plenty of room for lights and ornaments with its 282 branch tips. The sparser branches looks just like the real spruce saplings you can buy for the season and the burlap covered base is both rustic and true to what tree farmers use to protect tree roots..
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Best Rustic Tabletop Tree: Vickerman Pre-Lit Snow Tip Pinecone & Berry Tree
Our Review
For a more rustic look, this two foot tall, 16 inch diameter tabletop Christmas tree by Vickerman is lightly flocked for a fresh snow effect. Decorated with artificial red berries and real grapevines and pinecones, this tree is perfect for a homey cottage, cabin, or country aesthetic.
While it only has 52 tips, the branches are wide and full. This tree comes pre-lit with 20 clear lights that are powered by an AC adapter so you’ll need access to an outlet for this one. The base is wrapped in burlap to complete the rustic effect.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Most Festive Tabletop Tree: National Tree Pre-Lit 2 Foot ‘Feel Real’ Colonial With Pinecones & Red Berries
Our Review
For a battery-operated option, this two foot tabletop tree from National Tree is festive and compact. Instead of all the same type of branch, this tree combines a variety of long, white pine type thin needles, medium branches, and thinner spruce type branches with short needles. This, along with the slight shifting in the colors of green, gives this tree a unique, interesting look.
The branches are from National Tree’s “Feel Real” line so they are molded from real tree branches for a life-life appearance and feel. Glossy red berries and real pinecones spruce up this spruce (see what I did there?) and make it perfect as is, but there’s still enough space for some decoration if you want them.
At two feet tall and 14 inches wide, it’s a nice compact tree that’s pre-lit with 35 white LED bulbs that run on batteries. There’s also a timer option that will turn your tree on for six hours then off for the other 18 hours of the day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Best Cheap Tabletop Tree: Vickerman Carmel Pine Tree With Pinecones
Our Review
This tabletop Christmas tree has a sapling look to it like an immature pine, the type you might buy potted and you can't beat the price. The needle design has a realistic look, especially considering they’re the traditional bottle brush flat needles and not plastic molds.
The branches in trees with this kind of look are very thin so they’ll take some fluffing to get them looking full. Real pinecones dot the branches and the base is covered in a rustic burlap. It’s unlit and has plenty of room for miniature ornaments.
This tree is 18 inch tall and 14 inches wide, but it also comes in 24 inches tall, 30 inches tall, and 36 inches tall.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Best Tabletop Tree for Peanuts Fans: Charlie Brown Christmas Tree With Blanket
Our Review
If A Charlie Brown Christmas is a staple of your holiday season, this adorable little tree brings the classic into your home. It’s 24 inches at its tallest, but the flexible wire can be bent and positioned however you like it, including in the drooping, sad Charlie Brown tree shape.
The branches are covered in soft, brown paper-tape and the needles are bottle brush style. You also get the one Christmas ball ornament and a small piece of blue fabric to represent Linus’ blanket.
This would make a nice gift for the Peanuts lover in your life, along with the 50th Anniversary Edition of A Charlie Brown Christmas DVD.