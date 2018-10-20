11 Best Insulated Thermal Bags: Your Buyer’s Guide

This insulated food carrier is designed to transport food as soon as it’s done cooking, meaning you can quickly remove and pack up casseroles, roasts, baked goods and other types of food.

Once the food is in the carrier it will remain hot or cold up to several hours. Thermal insulation with heat-reflecting material traps heat to keep your food as warm as possible in transmit.

In the event of a spill, this carrier has a leak-proof lining for extra protection against odors and stains. Two small storage pockets let you store utensils, cutlery and other items.