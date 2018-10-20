11 Best Insulated Thermal Bags: Your Buyer’s Guide

11 Best Insulated Thermal Bags: Your Buyer’s Guide

Whether you’re bringing a dish for Thanksgiving or heading to a picnic at your local park, the last thing you want is for your delicious food to spoil or spill in transit. Keep your best dishes safe all year round with these best insulated thermal food bags.

What Are the Best Insulated Thermal Food Bags Available in 2019?

insulated food bags
Rachael Ray Expandable Lasagna Lugger
  • Expandable
  • Large main compartment
  • Leak-proof design
insulated thermal food bag
MIER Insulated Double Casserole Carrier
  • Expandable upper compartment
  • Hot and cold insulation
  • Aluminum barrier
insulated food bags
Hot Logic Portable Oven
  • Reinforced seams
  • Aluminum lining for heat retention
  • Heat reflective interior
insulated lunch bag
Pwrxtreme Insulated Lunch Bag
  • Waterproof
  • Foam insulation
  • Side mesh pockets
insulated food bags
Pyrex Portables Food Storage Set
  • Made with Pyrex glass
  • Ergonomic carrying handles
  • Non-porous glass
insulated food bag
Crock-Pot Travel Bag
  • For use with slow cookers
  • Thermal material
  • Zippers keep contents secure
hot cold insulated bags
Hot Cold Bag
  • Portable
  • Easy to clean
  • Fully recyclable
insulated thermal food bag
Rachael Ray Universal Thermal Carrier
  • Comes in many colors
  • Fits 9x13-inch dishes
  • Padded carrying handle
best insulated thermal food bag
Arctic Zone Thermal Insulated Food Carrier
  • Comes in many colors
  • Molded base
  • Heat-reflecting material
insulated food carrier
Arctic Zone Insulated Picnic Food Carrier
  • Keeps food hot or cold for hours
  • Thermal insulation
  • Leak-proof lining
insulated casserole carrier
Lifewit Double Decker Casserole Carrier
  • Waterproof exterior
  • Interior lining is easy to clean
  • Compartments are the same size
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 1. Rachael Ray Expandable Lasagna Lugger

    insulated food bags
    Price: $31.99
    Pros:
    • Available in several colors
    • Includes large exterior zippered pocket
    • Lining is easy to clean
    Cons:
    • Doesn’t fold flat
    • Handle snaps can come undone
    • Some complain that the liner can melt if the dish is too hot

    Carry your hot dishes with confidence to any party, holiday gathering, or even a picnic with this bag. A large main compartment offers plenty of storage space, but if you need more you can use the expandable compartment. Each compartment is insulated and comes with a barrier to maintain hot and cold temperatures as necessary. A large exterior zippered pocket has enough room for storing utensils, candles, knives, and more. The lining is easy to clean. This thermal food bag also features carry handles with a wrap for added convenience.

     

    Find more Rachael Ray Expandable Lasagna Lugger information and reviews here.

  2. 2. MIER Insulated Double Casserole Carrier

    insulated thermal food bag
    Price: $24.99
    Pros:
    • Compartments can fit most 9×13-inch baking dishes
    • Includes two large compartments
    • Large zippered exterior pocket
    Cons:
    • Items in zippered pocket intrude on upper compartment space
    • Doesn’t have a shoulder strap
    • Liner can melt if dishes are too hot

    This insulated thermal food bag has two large compartments, each of which can fit most 9×13-inch baking dishes. You can also place a hot dish in one compartment and a cold dish in the other without worrying about disturbing the respective dish temperatures. A large exterior pocket has enough space for carrying accessories and comes with a zipper for extra security. Each layer also comes with a two zip puller. Cool bag technology keeps food cold and warm for an extended period of time.

     

    Find more MIER Insulated Double Casserole Carrier information and reviews here.

  3. 3. Hot Logic Portable Oven

    insulated food bags
    Price: $39.95
    Pros:
    • Easy to travel with
    • Comes in many colors
    • Energy efficient
    Cons:
    • No on/off switch
    • Doesn’t include a 12-volt plug for car use
    • Storage capacity could be larger

    It’s called a portable oven, but this bag can be used to reheat food, cook slow roasts, warm up meals, and more. This bag is also energy efficient and works just as well in the home as it does in the office and even when traveling. A heat reflective interior maintains heat for an even and reliable temperature. There’s also a high-quality double zipper for added convenience. You can fit metal, glass, aluminum foil, and cardboard containers inside. The seams are reinforced for added durability. Instead of pushing a button, you simply plug the portable oven in to start heating up food.

     

    Find more Hot Logic Portable Oven information and reviews here.

  4. 4. Pwrxtreme Insulated Lunch Bag

    insulated lunch bag
    Price: $10.99
    Pros:
    • Durable nylon material
    • Easy to clean
    • Leak-proof foam insulation
    Cons:
    • Some wish the interior was larger
    • Can be tough to fit taller bottles
    • Zippers seem flimsy

    This large insulated lunch bag is ideal for use by students and professionals. A high quality nylon material stands up to punctures, tears, and stains. The bag is also waterproof and can be wiped clean with a cloth. Spacious side mesh pockets can fit items as large as 6-inch smartphones and 20-ounce water bottles. The main compartment can fit stacked food storage containers along with bottles. Foam insulated guards against leaks yet adequately maintains optimal food temperatures.

     

    Find more Pwrxtreme Insulated Lunch Bag information and reviews here.

  5. 5. Pyrex Portables Food Storage Set

    insulated food bags
    Price: $32.79
    Pros:
    • Temperature-controlled bag
    • Includes hot/cold pack
    • Set comes with 3-quart dish
    Cons:
    • Glass dish lid could be more secure
    • Lacks a separate compartment for carrying utensils
    • Some say the Velcro handle material can come loose

    If you’re looking for more than just a carrier, consider this Pyrex set. The bag is temperature-controlled to ensure your dish makes it to its destination at the optimal temperature. You can also use the included hot/cold pack to keep your food at the desired temperature during transportation, especially if your trip will take a bit longer. This set includes a 3-quart dish with convenient handles and a red plastic lid for safe storage and transportation. The glass is also safe for use in the oven and can be placed in the dishwasher when it’s time to clean up.

     

    Find more Pyrex Portables Food Storage Set information and reviews here.

  6. 6. Crock-Pot Travel Bag

    insulated food bag
    Price: $9.99
    Pros:
    • Fits most 4 to 7 quart slow cookers
    • Interior lid strap keeps slow cookers secure
    • Large zippered opening
    Cons:
    • Straps feel a bit flimsy
    • Some complain that the handles rip unless both are used at the same time
    • Zippers could be sturdier

    Transporting a large slow cooker can seem like a daunting task. This thermal insulated bag is large enough to comfortably fit most 4 to 7 quart slow cookers. Certain features help distinguish this bag from competitors, including a lid strap on the inside to secure the slow cooker’s lid during transportation and a sturdy carrying strap that can be hand washed when necessary. The bag also stands out for its ability to haul oval-shaped 7-quart slow cookers without spills. A large zippered opening secures the slow cooker for the duration of your journey.

     

    Find more Crock-Pot Travel Bag information and reviews here.

  7. 7. Hot Cold Bag

    hot cold insulated bags
    Price: $7.63
    Pros:
    • Holds up to 30 pounds
    • Waterproof material
    • Available in many sizes
    Cons:
    • Top snaps shut
    • Stiff top closure
    • Bag can be tough to close when it’s full

    If you don’t need a larger bag for hauling around casseroles and other dishes, consider this reusable bag. There’s ample insulation to keep food hot or cold for up to three hours at a time. The bag is also fully recyclable and is made with a waterproof material for added convenience. It’s sturdy enough to hold up to 30 pounds at once and features an easily washable material. You can choose from a variety of sizes and bag types, from grocery to jumbo, lunch, pharmacy, and picnic.

     

    Find more Hot Cold Bag information and reviews here.

  8. 8. Rachael Ray Universal Thermal Carrier

    insulated thermal food bag
    Price: $25.99
    Pros:
    • Insulation and radiant barrier keeps food hot or cold
    • Lining is easy to clean
    • Includes zippers on both sides
    Cons:
    • Smaller dishes can slide around
    • Can be tough to store
    • Some find the carrying handle a bit awkward

    A combination of insulation and a radiant barrier helps keep food at the right temperature for hours. This casserole carrier maintains hot and cold food temperatures and features a lining that’s easy to clean in the event of a spill and protects against odors and stains. There’s also a convenient carry handle. Most 9 x 13-inch baking dishes can fit comfortably inside this bag. Other highlights include zippers on both sides and the fact that the bag can fold out flat for easier transportation.

     

    Find more Rachael Ray Universal Thermal Carrier information and reviews here.

  9. 9. Arctic Zone Thermal Insulated Food Carrier

    best insulated thermal food bag
    Price: $34.99
    Pros:
    • Storage pocket for napkins or other small items
    • Heat-reflecting radiant barrier keeps food fresh
    • Ideal for casseroles, lasagna and baked goods
    Cons:
    • Doesn't fold flat
    • Some wish the carrying handle was larger
    • Some competing carriers have longer heat retention

    This thermal insulated food carrier is large enough to accommodate casseroles, lasagna dishes, roasts and an assortment of baked goods. Heat-reflecting material keeps your favorite foods hot or cold for hours. The carrier also has a radiant barrier on the inside to reflect heat, which in turn helps keep food fresh for longer. An interior compartment provides enough space to stash napkins, utensils or other smaller items. A molded base keeps contents secure during transport.

    Find more Arctic Zone Thermal Insulated Food Carrier information and reviews here.

  10. 10. Arctic Zone Insulated Picnic Food Carrier

    insulated food carrier
    Price: $51.99
    Pros:
    • Ideal for transporting hot food
    • Heat-reflecting barrier
    • Has two accessory pockets
    Cons:
    • Capacity is 9x13-inch dishes
    • Small pockets don't expand
    • Baking dish not included

    This insulated food carrier is designed to transport food as soon as it’s done cooking, meaning you can quickly remove and pack up casseroles, roasts, baked goods and other types of food.

    Once the food is in the carrier it will remain hot or cold up to several hours. Thermal insulation with heat-reflecting material traps heat to keep your food as warm as possible in transmit.

    In the event of a spill, this carrier has a leak-proof lining for extra protection against odors and stains. Two small storage pockets let you store utensils, cutlery and other items.

    Find more Arctic Zone Insulated Picnic Food Carrier information and reviews here.

  11. 11. Lifewit Double Decker Casserole Carrier

    insulated casserole carrier
    Price: $29.99
    Pros:
    • Separate compartments for hot and cold food
    • Padded Velcro straps for easy food transportation
    • Zippered large exterior pocket keeps smaller items secure
    Cons:
    • Bottom is prone to collapsing if no dish is inserted
    • Placing heavier dish on top can cause the carrier to tip over
    • Only comes in one color

    You can simultaneously store hot and cold dishes in this insulated casserole carrier thanks to its separate compartments. Both the exterior and interior are also highly durable. For starters, the outside is waterproof and easy to clean. The interior lining is made with food-grade aluminum foil.

    Foam padding retains the food’s temperature. Both compartments are the same size. There’s enough interior space to hold bakeware up to 11×15 inches.

    Despite its hefty size, this casserole carrier is lightweight and easy to transport to picnics, holiday parties and more. Zipper closures keep contents secure and allow you to quickly add and remove dishes from either compartment.

    Carrying handles with Velcro make transportation a breeze. The carrier has a large exterior pocket with a zipper closure to hold items such as napkins and cutlery.

    Find more Lifewit Double Decker Casserole Carrier information and reviews here.

