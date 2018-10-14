15 Unique Halloween Candies for Trick or Treaters (2018)

15 Unique Halloween Candies for Trick or Treaters (2018)

  • Updated

If you’re like me, you want to stand out on Halloween night. Usually, this means via your costume, but sometimes it means standing out with the choice of candy you give out. Just about every house will have the standard fare, so don’t worry about kids getting enough peanut butter cups or Snickers. Instead, surprise the trick-or-treaters in your neighborhood to something truly novel with our choices for the best unique Halloween candies.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
15 Listed Items
  • Published
Read More
, ,