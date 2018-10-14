15 Unique Halloween Candies for Trick or Treaters (2018)

If you’re like me, you want to stand out on Halloween night. Usually, this means via your costume, but sometimes it means standing out with the choice of candy you give out. Just about every house will have the standard fare, so don’t worry about kids getting enough peanut butter cups or Snickers. Instead, surprise the trick-or-treaters in your neighborhood to something truly novel with our choices for the best unique Halloween candies.
Unicornicopia Unicorn Poop Candy 24 Pack
If you want something totally goofy, go with this option. Here we have brightly colored mini marshmellows billed as unicorn poop. You're likely to be the only one in the neighborhood offering this, and you should easily get smiles from kids and adults alike. In addition to this 24 pack, you can opt for 36 or 48 pack sizes.
Rice Krispies Halloween Treats 60 Pack
Okay, technically, this isn't candy. But in terms of uniqueness, this is a good way to mix it up among the usual fare of chocolate bars of all kinds and assorted frutiy candy. It's still a sweet, and they've put them in festive wrappers to help them fit in with the theme. Also handy for being wheat and peanut free. They make an 80 pack, as well.
Milka Chocolate Halloween Treat Size Oreo Candy Bars 40 Pack
Halfway between candy and cookie, this is like the modern interpretation of the old Hershey's Cookies'n'Creme bars, but for those that prefer milk chocolate. Oreo filling is covered with milk chocolate and surrounds Oreo cookie chunks. A nice departure from standard Halloween candy fare and even comes in holiday-appropriate packaging.
Bee International Bloody Bites Fangs With Candy Blood 24 Pack
Here's a very unique approach to Halloween candy. Each package contains some glow-in-the-dark plastic fangs for use with the included blood bag of liquid watermelon candy. Bite down and ooze blood out your mouth. As good for the host handing out candy as for the trick-or-treaters. (Though not a great idea for the younger set -- be mindful who you hand these out to!)
Hershey’s Take5 Snack Size Candy Bars 60 Pack
Without a doubt, this is my favorite candy. It stole the crown from Reese's Peanut Butter cups, which is really saying something. I think it's because the texture is so interesting and because it does the salty/sweet thing better than a lot of other candy. Like Reese's, there's still peanut butter in here, in addition to pretzel, caramel, peanuts, and milk chocolate. It's like adding pretzels and peanut butter to a Snickers bar and it completely works. You don't see these very often, so be the intrepid house that offers them up. You could also go full size on these, too.
Espeez Extra Large Rock Candy Sticks 36 Pack
Sometimes unique means going retro. Rock candy is among the oldest forms in the game, so standout from the rest of the neighborhood by offering these this year. These are individually wrapped and larger than the average rock candy sticks. Packages vary somewhat, but the following flavors are likely to be in the container you buy: Grape, Original, Blue Raspberry, Strawberry, Cherry, Cotton Candy, Watermelon, Green Apple and Orange.
M&M’S White Chocolate Candy Corn Halloween Candy Singles Pouches 24 Pack
Lest we delve into the hotly debated topic of whether or not candy corn is good, we've opted for a neutral path. This unique Halloween candy brings the best of both worlds while be distinct from any actual candy corn and from the many plain and peanut M&Ms packets likely to be given out on Halloween night. Make everyone happy (or upset) with this interesting choice that is certainly festive enough.
Ring Pop Candy Lollipops 40 Pack
Surely this qualifies as unique no matter what the time of year. There's no candy quite like it. Ring Pops make it possible to wear an enormous diamond of sugar on your hand while you're going about your business, such as collecting further candy from other houses. What kid doesn't want that? This is a variety pack with the following flavors: Cherry, Strawberry, Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, Berry Blast and Twisted Blue Raspberry Watermelon.
Gummi Pizza by E-Fruitti 48 Pack
Speaking of gummies, if you want to get really weird and delightful, opt for these mini gummi pizzas. Not only are they shaped like very small personal pizzas, they're sliced into five slices to complete the gag. These are fun on their own, but if you want to really go all out, consider mixing up a bowl that also includes hot dogs, cupcakes, and hamburgers for a complete gummy feast.
Big League Chew Bubble Gum Variety Pack 20 Pack
While not exactly Halloween-themed, at least the zombie sports players shambling around your neighborhood on Halloween will be entertained by getting a pouch of this bubble gum. Of course I remember getting this when I played in little league, but I would've thought this was really novel to get as Halloween candy. This is a variety pack that includes five bags of the following flavors: Swingin' Sour Apple, Ground Ball Grape, Wild Pitch Watermelon, Outta' Here Original and Curveball Cotton Candy.
Sweets Indeed Monster Candy Fun 12-Pack
If you really want to go unique and boutique, try this option. With Halloween-themed names, this is sure to get all the trick-or-treaters in your neighborhood in the spirit. The Vampire Blood, Monster Slime, and Witches Potion are all liquid candies, while the Jack's Ashes, Devil Dust, and Werewolf Dandruff are all powdered candy. All come in large test tube-style vials, which could make them a great addition to your homebrew haunted house. Definitely on the pricey side, but extremely unique.
Welch’s Halloween Fun Size Fruit Snacks 85 Pack
Another option that isn't quite candy, these Halloween-themed Welch's fruit snacks are nevertheless up to the challenge. I can't think of a time when fruit snacks aren't appropriate, except for maybe right before the dentist. Almost everyon loves them and they make an interesting contrast to the rest of a trick-or-treater's bag of goodies.
Jelly Belly Halloween Fun Pack 25 Pack
Jelly beans really don't get the billing they deserve anymore. What makes this package unique is that Jelly Belly put 20 of the flavors kids prefer into fun size bags, perfect for doling out on Halloween. The flavors are: Berry Blue, Blueberry, Bubble Gum, Buttered Popcorn, Chocolate Pudding, Cotton Candy, Green Apple, Lemon Lime, Sunkist Lemon, Orange Sherbet, Peach, Raspberry, Red Apple, Sour Apple, Sour Cherry, Strawberry Jam, Toasted Marshmallow, Tutti-Fruitti, Very Cherry, and Watermelon.
Snickers Halloween Pumpkin Singles 24 Pack
You just know that fun size Snickers are going to be everywhere on Halloween night. I ate hundreds, if not thousands, of them as a kid. Give something unique but familiar with these pumpkin-shaped Snickers bars. You can also get Twix Ghosts, if you prefer. The obvious answer is to get both and mix them together.
Nestle KitKat Matcha Green Tea Flavor 12 Pack
Want to go truly unique? Go international. Import some of the many, many interesting Kit Kat flavors that are available in other markets, such as these green tea ones. I've had these and found them to be very mild and an interesting departure. Every kid's bag will have 1,000 traditional Kit Kats in it, so give them something interesting to shake it up. If the green tea option doesn't do it for you, consider the strawberry or raspberry options.