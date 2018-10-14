15 Unique Halloween Candies for Trick or Treaters (2018)

Our Review

Without a doubt, this is my favorite candy. It stole the crown from Reese's Peanut Butter cups, which is really saying something. I think it's because the texture is so interesting and because it does the salty/sweet thing better than a lot of other candy. Like Reese's, there's still peanut butter in here, in addition to pretzel, caramel, peanuts, and milk chocolate. It's like adding pretzels and peanut butter to a Snickers bar and it completely works. You don't see these very often, so be the intrepid house that offers them up. You could also go full size on these, too.