10 Best Artificial Christmas Trees: Compare & Save (2018)

If you want to avoid the hassle and the hazard, artificial Christmas trees are the way to go. They come in a variety of styles and sizes, which allows you to choose one that perfectly fits your needs. Need a slim tree for a corner? No problem. Want to go all white? You can do that, too. At the end of the season, the tree goes neatly back in its box and into storage — without dropping needles all over the place. The trees in this list are all unlit and undecorated. Many people prefer to choose their own lights, or to have the lights separate from the tree in the event that they burn out.
For those that want to skip the hassle of real trees, here’s our list of the top ten best artificial Christmas trees that will provide years of holiday cheer.
Vickerman Unlit Durango Spruce Artificial Christmas TreePrice: $118.53Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Realistic
- 2,054 branch tips (7.5 foot model)
- Ten year warranty
- Range of sizes
- Pricey
- Some sizes don’t come unlit
- Some size variations unavailable in unlit configuration
If you like the look and quality of the Vickerman slim tree above, they also make a full-size version in this Durango Spruce. Available in four sizes from 4.5 feet to 7.5 feet, as well as both pre-lit and unlit versions, this is a very full-looking, classic artificial tree. It’s a little on the expensive side, but it will be worth it for the quality.
Find more Vickerman Unlit Durango Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree information and reviews here.
Eco-Friendly Oncor Black Forest Christmas TreePrice: $122.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Eco-friendly: 100% recycled PVC
- 288 to 1,560 branch tips, depending on size
- Lush green color
- Made for decades of use
- Somewhat pricey
- Not good for outdoor use
- Branch count a bit lower than other options
If you have some concerns about the environment when it comes to your Christmas tree, Once have the solution for you. The PVC tips on this tree are 100% recycled, reducing the carbon footprint. They also design their trees to last for 30 or more years by coating the metal pipes to prevent rust, thereby reducing what ends up in the landfill. The company is also a member of One Percent for the Planet, which means that one percent of annual gross sales goes to non-profit environmental organizations. Aside from those benefits, it’s just a nice looking artificial Christmas tree, available in five sizes from four feet to nine feet.
Find more Eco-Friendly Oncor Black Forest Christmas Tree information and reviews here.
National Tree Dunhill Fir Hinged TreePrice: $154.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Over 1,300 branch tips
- Realistic look
- Available in a range of sizes
- Hinged construction makes setup easy
- Fluffing the branches takes some time
- Some hardware may be mismatched in some units
- Attached branches make storage slightly bigger challenge
- Heavy
Aimed right at the heart of most homes, this Dunhill Fir tree is available in five sizes, from six and a half feet to 12 feet. That will accommodate just about any living situation so you can have a tree that adequately fills your space. The hinged construction makes setup easy, with each branch attached to the center pole section. It comes packed in a reusable carton for off-season storage. All the models feature over 1000 branch tips, with the seven and a half foot model offering 1346. This makes for a very full-looking tree that also looks quite a lot more realistic than many other options. The best deal at the time of this writing is definitely the seven foot model, saving you $153.59 off the normal purchase price. If the Dunhill Fir doesn’t cut it for you, you can also get the North Valley Spruce in two different sizes.
Find more National Tree Dunhill Fir Hinged Tree information and reviews here.
Vickerman Flocked Slim Sierra Flocked White on Green Christmas TreePrice: $274.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beautiful flocked branches for a snowy look
- 1,228 branch tips
- Fairly realistic
- Five sizes to choose from
- Flocking makes a mess during setup
- Pricey
- Somewhat heavy
Another route you could take with a slim tree is this fetching flocked model. With the appearance of being dusted in snow, this tree comes in five sizes from 4.5 feet to 10 feet tall, accommodating just about any space. Reviewers note how realistic it looks, so opting for this may mean you don’t miss having a real tree at all. It looks great whether you decorate it or not, so you could opt to get one in flocked and one regular green tree, either a a Frasier Fir or a Carolina Spruce.
Find more Vickerman Flocked Slim Sierra Flocked White on Green Christmas Tree information and reviews here.
Homegear Six Foot Artificial White Christmas TreePrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- White finish is a modern look
- 700 branch tips
- Excellent value
- Good for indoor or outdoor use
- Top is somewhat flimsy and won’t hold a heavy topper
- Reviewers note rust issues when used outdoors
- On the cheap side
As with Christmas lights, some folks like to go all-white with their tree. It’s not the rustic forest look, but rather a more modern, high-end appearance. These also make excellent secondary Christmas trees, perhaps for an entryway or den. This one notes that it can be used indoors or outdoors, as well. If you still need a slim style, Vickerman has a White Salem Pencil Pine in all white and in a range of sizes.
Find more Homegear Six Foot Artificial White Christmas Tree information and reviews here.
Holiday Essence Four Foot Green Artificial Christmas TreePrice: $24.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- 300 branch tips
- Easy setup
- PVC stand
- Not especially realistic looking
- Stand legs not as sturdy as metal options
- May shed some material during first setup
- Not very full
Now, you’re not going to win any real-tree look-alike contests with this model. It’s definitely an artificial tree at every angle. The real key to this one is the price and size. Whether your have a small space to begin with or you’re considering a secondary tree setup, you don’t really want to spend a ton. Especially for the scenario of a second tree, usually setup in a less-traveled part of the house, this will work perfectly. Once decorated, it will hardly matter that it’s clearly artificial, and will still add holiday cheer. At four feet tall, you could put it on a table or other raised surface to accent just about any space.
Other options in the four foot range include the National Tree Kincaid Spruce, which is a little more money and has fewer branch tips. This Perfect Holiday option is a few dollars less than that with a handful more branch tips, but it isn’t quite as inviting.
Find more Holiday Essence Four Foot Green Artificial Christmas Tree information and reviews here.
Vickerman Westbrook Pine Half TreePrice: $150.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Half tree takes up less space
- 957 branch tips
- Hinged branch construction
- Presents still fit under it
- Not a full tree
- Expensive
- May not work as the primary tree
For those truly tapped for space, Vickerman also makes a half tree that saves you six inches from the slim model. By setting up this tree against a wall, you still get the illusion of a Christmas tree without giving up much floor space at all. Sometimes finding the right location in your room can be tricky, so being able to back this up against an open section of wall could be a lifesaver. Even though it’s half a tree, this still offers over 950 branch tips to hang just about all of your ornaments. This one is 6.5 feet tall, which is about average. For much less, you could try this model from General Foam Plastics, but it doesn’t look nearly as nice.
Find more Vickerman Westbrook Pine Half Tree information and reviews here.
National Tree Company 7-1/2 Feet Kingswood Fir Pencil TreePrice: $78.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim shape fits smaller areas
- Five year warranty
- Reusable storage carton
- Flame resistant
- Some units may lean on carpeted surfaces
- Not quite as sturdy as wider trees
- Some boxes missing parts
- Branch attachments can break
Slim or pencil artificial Christmas trees are made for the many domiciles that aren’t large enough to host a full-sized tree. Measuring 30 inches in diameter, a tree like this Kingswood Fir will allow apartment dwellers to take part in the festivities without having their whole living room stuffed to the brim with tree. Like the other National Tree Company options, this uses a hinged branch construction for easy setup. It has similar foliage and comes with a five year warranty. Perfect if you don’t have a lot of room but still want a tree up this year.
Find more National Tree Company 7-1/2 Feet Kingswood Fir Pencil Tree information and reviews here.
Darice DS-6359 18 Inch Canadian TreePrice: $9.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Excellent for smaller displays
- Inexpensive enough to have several throughout the home
- Rustic, charming look
- Good for letting kids have their own tree to decorate
- Clearly not the main attraction
- Shorter than advertised height
- Unsuitable for normal sized ornaments or light strings
- Narrow base means it’s easy to topple
You’ve picked out your main tree, a piece larger than six feet tall to serve as the focal point of the room. But now you’re looking around your house and thinking that other little corners could use a touch of holiday magic. For that, you’ll need a very tiny tree, indeed. These Darice trees are shorter than two feet, making them perfect for any nook or cranny of the home. You can use them for windows, bookshelves, tables, or to give your child a tree all their own. You have options when it comes to the size of this Canadian Pine, including 12 inch and 24 inch, though reviewers note that they’re a couple inches shorter than advertised. I had one of these on my desk at work last year and paired it with a string of mini lights to complete the effect.
Find more Darice DS-6359 18 Inch Canadian Tree information and reviews here.
