11 Best Black Friday Furniture Deals on Amazon

Our Review

When you're in a small kitchen space but you want more work surface and storage, this clever kitchen island can help with both. It can also define the space between your kitchen and living room or eating area. This hardwood island features antique pewter hardware, turned legs and tons of storage.

Accessible from both sides, it offers shelves on each side along with a center cabinet and additional pass through storage drawer that opens on each side. It provides an additional seven square feet of workspace, and looks classy to boot. Get it for 55 percent off today with this Amazon Black Friday furniture deal. Convert it to an extra eating space when company comes by adding these cool kitchen stools.