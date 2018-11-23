11 Best Black Friday Furniture Deals on Amazon

Make today your day to find killer deals on all things to enhance your living space. Whether you want a mid-mod cabinet, patio furniture or a baby changing table we’ve got ’em. These are the best Black Friday Furniture Deals on Amazon.
Save $355 on Home Styles Americana Kitchen Island
When you're in a small kitchen space but you want more work surface and storage, this clever kitchen island can help with both. It can also define the space between your kitchen and living room or eating area. This hardwood island features antique pewter hardware, turned legs and tons of storage.
Accessible from both sides, it offers shelves on each side along with a center cabinet and additional pass through storage drawer that opens on each side. It provides an additional seven square feet of workspace, and looks classy to boot. Get it for 55 percent off today with this Amazon Black Friday furniture deal. Convert it to an extra eating space when company comes by adding these cool kitchen stools.
59% Off Sleep Innovations Marley 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress
It's almost unthinkable to get a king size mattress for right around $300, but with Amazon Black Friday furniture deals you can. And we're not talking just any mattress here. We're talking sleep inducing memory foam that lightly cradles your body. With a TriComfort Design it includes a gel memory foam top layer, a breezy middle layer, and firm support foam bottom.
Key for women who are prone to overheating at night, this cooling mattress is going to deliver some comfort you deserve. It will help you sleep more deeply and wake totally refreshed. It's a Consumer Reports top pick, and has a 20 year warranty. Wow. Since you're saving more than $450 bucks on your mattress, why not splurge on a classy new bed frame?
Save $99.26 on Sauder Dakota Pass Display Cabinet
This rustic wood display cabinet has a turn of the century feel, with tempered glass doors, old school file cabinet label holders and a simple craftsman style. Perfect for a cabin or any rustic decor, this cabinet could double as a wine rack, bookshelf or TV stand. It's easy to assemble, and gets insanely great reviews for its solid construction. Get this Black Friday furniture deal for a whopping 48 percent off which means you save nearly a hundred bucks.
You can get a matching side table for 41 percent off today, and the cool matching lift top coffee table is also 48 percent off. It can double as an eating space if you're squeezing furniture into a small space.
50% Off Sunset Garden Grande Vista Outdoor Furniture Set
There's no time like winter to replace you summer furniture, and this six piece modular set creates the setting for great conversations to come. Made from weather resistant resin wicker, it includes the water resistant chair cushions that can add hundreds to your purchase price with some other sets. Powder coated aluminum frames stay rust free, and the light beige color is the perfect neutral to fit in any outdoor garden space.
The cushion covers are machine washable in case of bird strikes, and this versatile set can be arranged in many different ways to fit your space. Get it today for 50 percent off, or a $300 savings. Another versatile outdoor furniture set features much need storage inside every single piece, and it's also on sale for 53 percent off with this Black Friday deal.
47% Off Sauder Pogo Bookcase
This sweet little bookcase is perfect for a child's room. It has shelves for their favorite storybooks and cute lower bin storage for toys and blankets or coats and shoes. Super durable, it's made from engineered wood and can take the tough use little kids will give it. All you'll need to put it together is a hammer and Phillips head screwdriver. Get it today with Amazon Black Friday furniture deals for 47 percent off.
Save $73.35 on Modway Render Walnut Display Stand
If you're furnishing a mid-century modern living space, or you just really dig that design style, this walnut display cabinet can become a focal piece for any room in which you place it. The storage space features four units, and it has an additional adjustable shelf on the lower right. The cool slatted sliding doors can conceal your devices, but we think they'd look super cool stowing all your favorite vinyl and a Bluetooth turntable instead.
Get it today at 38 percent off, which leaves you almost enough in savings to buy that turntable we mentioned. This mid-mod rectangular coffee table is another cool find at a savings of nearly $85.
Save $245 on Stone & Beam Bryant Modern Slipcover Accent Chair
Accent chairs can be difficult to choose because you're often trying to fit into an existing design aesthetic. This chair features classic styling with clean modern lines. Ideal for someone with pets or small kids, a machine washable slipcover fits over the ultra-padded frame, making this piece just as comfortable as it is convenient.
Soft cushions and a lower seat height, along with sturdy arms, make this chair great in the bedroom for swapping shoes or just relaxing with a book. At 45 percent off for Black Friday, this is one furniture deal worth taking advantage of. If you don't have kids or pets, and you're not very sloppy, order this chair in optic white for 54 percent off. Just leave your red wine in the kitchen.
40% Off Graco Changing Table
If you've got a baby on the way, or you're gift shopping for someone who does, this #1 Amazon best selling changing table is an awesome buy at 40 percent off. The extra deep surface gives added security while changing a wiggling baby with a poopy diaper. With two storage shelves underneath, there's room for diaper boxes, receiving blankets and more.
It's easy to assemble in less than 30 minutes, and it comes with a water-resistant changing pad and safety strap included, although we prefer this contoured changing pad to improve baby's comfort and the higher sides keep your infant more easily in place.
Save $65.99 on Sauder Select Sewing & Craft Cart
Does it seem like your craft area always gets short shrift when it comes to work surfaces and storage? This rolling craft desk gives you tons of options for both, and it can easily be rolled into a corner to seem more like decor than the workhorse it is. With a shelf under the main desk area, you can easily access your sewing machine, (this one is on sale today too) and then stow it away almost unnoticed.
The melamine top surface is heat, stain and scratch-resistant, so glue guns, paint and scissors have met their match. It also has a drop leave for added work surface space, and adjustable shelves behind the cabinet doors. Get this sweet Black Friday deal for just $104 and say hello to happy crafting (and wrapping) in the days leading up to Christmas.
38% Off Delta Children Aster 3 Piece Toddler Room in-a-Box
Since you're probably not ready to get forever furniture for your toddler, this affordable bedroom set helps transition your little one from crib to bed, and gives them a newfound sense of independence. The cute little bed features side rails for safety, but fits a standard crib mattress so you'll like be able to use the one you have. It also comes with a sweet little side table for a nightlight or bedside lamp.
This set also includes a storage chest to help teach them to pick up and stow their toys at the end of the day. IIt features a child-safe closure with a lid support, another safety feature you'll appreciate. With this Amazon Black Friday furniture deal, you'll save almost $65 on this set. A matching three drawer dresser will likely take them into their teens and it's also on sale today for about $50 off the regular price.
Save $149 on Zinus Mid-Century Upholstered Sofa
This mid-mod sofa has all the minimalist design style to fit perfectly in a rancher with lots of windows and light. An Amazon #1 new release, you can assemble it and be arranging your living room furniture around it in just 20 minutes. Cushy tufted back and seat cushions keep you comfortable, without getting slouchy.
The strong wood frame is wrapped in cozy, supportive foam cushioning, so even though it doesn't look too padded (a mid-mod faux pas) it's great to cozy up with your kids for family movie night because it's 76.4 inches long. Easy clean fabric is another plus if you have kiddos. Get it today and save $149, and if you're buying a set, the matching loveseat is also on Black Friday sale at 30 percent off.