7 Best Casserole Dishes: Your Easy Buying Guide

A casserole dish is a wide pot with straight sides and a tight lid. Most also have side handles and can be used for baking as well as serving. During your search you’ll likely find casserole dishes of various shapes and sizes. Casserole dishes are available in different capacities, from 1 quart up to 7 quarts or more. Another consideration is material. Glass dishes tend to be affordable and stand out for their heat retention. Stoneware dishes are heavy-duty and are renowned for their heat absorption and retention. Some even have a porcelain enamel glaze finish for added durability. Enamel-coated cast iron casseroles are optimal for long, slow cooking, and can be safely used on the stovetop and in the oven.
You can browse more casserole dishes for a wider range of options. For holiday cooking demands, check out the best roasting pans for Thanksgiving and the best digital probe thermometers for Thanksgiving.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $54.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $52.39 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $11.58 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $54.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $85.70 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware 12-by-9-Inch Covered Rectangular DishPrice: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Safe for use in broiler, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher
- Uniform cooking
- Stain-resistant coating
- Heavy
- Can’t be used on the stove top
- Some wish it had a larger capacity
If you’re looking for a heavy-duty casserole for transporting food to picnics, parties, and other gatherings, this Le Creuset dish is a solid choice. The heavy stoneware lid keeps moisture and heat locked into the dish. It also fits tightly enough to help prevent spills. The stoneware promotes uniform cooking, which is ideal for maintaining the temperature and keeping your meal protected. Additionally, the glaze finish resists stains and effortlessly releases food. Thermal resistance makes this casserole safe for use in the oven broiler, freezer, and microwave. You can also toss it in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. If you’re looking for something smaller, consider the Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware 2-1/2-Quart Covered Square Casserole.
Find more Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware 12-by-9-Inch Covered Rectangular Dish information and reviews here.
-
Anolon Advanced Bronze Hard Anodized Nonstick 3.5-Quart Covered Chef’s CasserolePrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hard anodized aluminum construction
- Rubberized stainless steel handles
- Shatter-resistant glass lid
- Handles aren’t completely covered
- Not dishwasher-safe
- Tall lid handle
A hard anodized aluminum construction gives this casserole an extra element of durability. The material also promotes even heating and is safe for use with metal utensils. This casserole is oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. When you need to move or transport the dish, you’ll appreciate the rubberized stainless steel handles. The glass lid is shatter-resistant and lets you check on the progress of your meal without removing the lid. A high-quality nonstick material covers the interior and allows easy food release. If you need a larger size, consider the Anolon Nouvelle Copper Hard Anodized Nonstick 4-Qt. Covered Casserole.
Find more Anolon Advanced Bronze Hard Anodized Nonstick 3.5-Quart Covered Chef’s Casserole information and reviews here.
-
Circulon Symmetry Hard Anodized Nonstick 5-1/2-Quart Covered CasserolePrice: $54.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Oven-safe handles
- Tempered glass lid
- Safe for induction and glass cooking
- Relatively tall lid handle
- Base is smaller than the top
- Some complain of condensation buildup on the lid
A hard anodized nonstick material makes this covered casserole a solid choice for its durability and easy food release. The stainless steel handles feature a silicone covering and are double riveted. They’re also safe for oven temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. A tempered glass lid lets you view your meal’s progress while a wide stainless steel rim helps lock in moisture and flavor. You can safely use this casserole on nearly any stove top, including induction and glass. It’s also safe for use with metal utensils. Don’t need such a large size? Consider the Circulon Acclaim Hard Anodized Nonstick 4-1/2-Quart Covered Casserole.
Find more Circulon Symmetry Hard Anodized Nonstick 5-1/2-Quart Covered Casserole information and reviews here.
-
Lodge 3-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Covered CasserolePrice: $52.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable porcelain enamel
- Oven-safe lid knob
- Doesn’t require seasoning
- Heavy
- Handles can get hot
- Hand washing recommended
You can use this enamel covered casserole for cooking, freezing, marinating, and refrigerating food. The tight-fitting lid helps lock in moisture. This casserole features two layers of durable porcelain enamel, which is easy to clean and resistant to chipping. The lid knob is easy to grip and is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Another highlight is the enhanced heat retention and heat distribution found in the cast iron material. You won’t need to season this casserole before the first use thanks to its porcelain surface.
Find more Lodge 3-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Covered Casserole information and reviews here.
-
Pyrex Easy Grab 2-Quart Casserole Glass Bakeware Dish with Glass LidPrice: $11.58Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for smaller casseroles
- Doesn’t stain or absorb odors
- Can cook, store, and reheat food in the same dish
- Handles stick out quite a bit
- Condensation can build up on lid
- Not dishwasher-safe
This casserole dish is a solid choice if you plan on making smaller casseroles. The surface is non-porous, meaning it doesn’t absorb food odors, stains, or flavors. A handy glass lid also keeps the food from drying out as it bakes. You can safely use this casserole in the dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and pre-heated oven. Another convenient feature is that you can easily store and reheat the food in the same dish. Large ergonomic handles make it easier to transport the dish when necessary.
Find more Pyrex Easy Grab 2-Quart Casserole Glass Bakeware Dish with Glass Lid information and reviews here.
-
KitchenAid KBLR28CRYL Streamline Ceramic 2.8-Quart Casserole BakewarePrice: $54.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Oven safe up to 500 degrees
- Designed to stack and store easily
- Available in many colors
- Some wish the lid had a tighter fit
- Can’t be used under the broiler
- Heavy when full
A colorful lid helps to lock in flavor and moisture and adds a splash of color to its surroundings. The ceramic bakeware features a durable and non-porous construction that ensures a high heat tolerance and that can hold up to daily abuse. You can safely use this bakeware for cooking and reheating food, even in the microwave. It’s also useful for storing meals in the freezer then cooking or heating them up at a later time. The bakeware is also oven safe up to 500 degrees. You can also wash it in the dishwasher. Another handy feature is that this casserole is designed to store and stack with ease. This casserole comes in a variety of colors.
Find more KitchenAid KBLR28CRYL Streamline Ceramic 2.8-Quart Casserole Bakeware information and reviews here.
-
Cuisinart CI670-30CR Chef’s Classic Enameled Cast Iron 7-Quart Round Covered CasserolePrice: $85.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable cast iron construction
- Wide cast iron handles
- Available in several sizes and colors
- Heavy
- Lid doesn’t fit snugly
- Some report that the exterior ceramic material can chip
A solid cast iron construction and an array of available sizes makes this Cuisinart casserole a solid investment. In addition to durability, the cast iron construction offers enhanced heat retention and heat distribution. As an added bonus, the surface doesn’t absorb odors or alter the flavor in any way. The porcelain enamel exterior also stands out for its durable finish. You can use this cookware for cooking as well as serving and entertaining. Wide cast iron handles ensure a comfortable and secure grip during transportation. This casserole also features an oven-safe knob and is safe for use with the stovetop, broiler, oven, and induction stovetop. Similar options are available, including the Cuisinart CI755-30BG Chef’s Classic Enameled Cast Iron 5-1/2-Quart Oval Covered Casserole and Cuisinart CI670-30BLW Chef’s Classic Enameled Cast Iron 7-Quart Round Covered Casserole.
Find more Cuisinart CI670-30CR Chef’s Classic Enameled Cast Iron 7-Quart Round Covered Casserole information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook