7 Best Casserole Dishes: Your Easy Buying Guide

A casserole dish is a wide pot with straight sides and a tight lid. Most also have side handles and can be used for baking as well as serving. During your search you’ll likely find casserole dishes of various shapes and sizes. Casserole dishes are available in different capacities, from 1 quart up to 7 quarts or more. Another consideration is material. Glass dishes tend to be affordable and stand out for their heat retention. Stoneware dishes are heavy-duty and are renowned for their heat absorption and retention. Some even have a porcelain enamel glaze finish for added durability. Enamel-coated cast iron casseroles are optimal for long, slow cooking, and can be safely used on the stovetop and in the oven.

You can browse more casserole dishes for a wider range of options. For holiday cooking demands, check out the best roasting pans for Thanksgiving and the best digital probe thermometers for Thanksgiving.