7 Best Cyber Monday Mattress Deals on Amazon

If price is the only thing standing between you and a decent night’s sleep, it’s time to consider a new mattress. Get quality, comfort and plenty of sweet dreams with these Cyber Monday Mattress Deals on Amazon. At these prices, you can splurge on some new linens too.
Save $244.84 on tulo Memory Foam MattressPrice: $505.16Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfortable and supportive without bulk
- Keeps you cozy and cool during sleep
- Changing positions won't wake your partner
- Amazon's Choice
- Narrow profile isn't as attractive as thicker mattresses
- Tends to bow up at corners
- Need to order firm mattress for firm feel
- Having slept on this very mattress for the past six weeks, I have to say the tulo medium mattress strikes the perfect balance between soft and firm. It's been great for me and my partner as our sleep positions change throughout the night - and when one of us moves from stomach to our back or side, we don't wake up the other. That's brilliant.
- The tulo’s four layers really do deliver a superior night's sleep - better than we've had in many years of our traditional (and very expensive) pillow top mattress. The breathable tencel knitted cover provides a top panel with a soft and comfy touch that mimics the feel of a traditional mattress pad. The memory foam mattress layer gives support and alleviates pressure, which is key if you suffer from arthritis pain.
- The internal breathable layer helps you keep cool while you sleep, and as a woman of a certain age, I can swear by it. It's cool without leaving you feeling cold. Finally, the foundational layer is either soft, medium, or firm depending on your choice. Get this mattress with a Cyber Monday savings of more than $244. Again, this one has the advantage of fitting you're standard size linens versus requiring deep pocket sheets. This mattress is Amazon's Choice and this editor's choice too.
Find more 33% Off tulo Memory Foam Mattress information and reviews here.
59% Off Sleep Innovations Marley 10-inch Gel Memory Foam MattressPrice: $319.20Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One of the best deals on a king
- Medium firm mattress strikes a great balance between comfort and support
- Easy to set up
- Eases back pain and hot spots
- Smells a little odd at first
- Box is super bulky and unweildy
- Takes longer than some to achieve its full volume and shape
King sized mattresses give you plenty of personal space, but the cost of them is almost too much to bear. At least until you buy one during Amazon Cyber Monday mattress deals. You can get this Consumer Reports top pick for just a little over $300 today, and we're not talking just any mattress here. We're talking sleep inducing memory foam that lightly cradles your body. With a TriComfort Design it includes a gel memory foam top layer, a breezy middle layer, and firm support foam bottom.
This is especially important for older women, who are famous for nighttime hot flashes. This cooling mattress is going to deliver the kind of cool comfort you deserve. It will help you sleep better and longer, and wake with a refreshed spring in your step. With a 20 year warranty, you've got years of great sleep ahead. While you're saving more than $450 bucks on this mattress, why not splurge on this cool upholstered bed frame that's fifty bucks off?
Find more 59% Off Sleep Innovations Marley 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress information and reviews here.
40% Off Oliver Smith Organic Cotton Pillow Top MattressPrice: $237.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Organic cotton cover features a proprietary weave that's ventialted and breathable
- Great combination of memory foam and inner coil construction
- A budget find for a quality sleep
- Luxurious pillow top makes it feel expensive
- Limited edge support
- Foam smells at first even though Green Certified
- Doesn't diffuse movement well
If you're concerned for your health and the health of the environment, you're going to want to give this mattress consideration. With multi-layered construction, it features a cooling memory foam comfort top, and underneath that, independently encased tempered steel coils that deliver firm support and distribute weight.
The organic cotton cover is made of a revolutionary weave that's both ventilated and breathable - that plays a huge role in how cool you sleep at night. The foam components are Green Certified, so you know you won't be breathing in toxic chemicals while you slumber.
The Euro-pillow top feels super luxurious, despite the fact that you're getting what we consider a budget mattress. At less than half the price of many others, this Cyber Monday find is a total bargain.
Find more Save $161.01 on Oliver Smith Pillow Top Mattress information and reviews here.
Save $141.01 on Sealy Bed in a Box Memory Foam MattressPrice: $257.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Combination of memory foam and traditional foam delivers comfy sleep experience
- Easy set up and short expansion time
- No need to purchase deep pocket sheets
- Narrow profile doesn't make bedding look as nice
- Questionable edge support
- Not as firm as preferred by many
This mattress features a cool combination of two different kinds of foam to give you both the memory foam experience, and the true mattress feel of a traditional bed. The top layer is two inches of adaptive memory foam that contours to your body and supports without creating hots spots. The underlayer offers six inches of high grade conventional foam that allows for more airflow and cooling comfort, while delivering a solid night's sleep.
This medium firm mattress comes with a knit cover that's removable should you want to use your own mattress cover, and we love that it doesn't require you to replace all your bedding, because at 8 inches in depth, you won't need deep pocket sheets. Amazon Cyber Monday mattress deals mean you can get this sweet sleeper for $141 off today, and you'll rest easy knowing you didn't break the bank to buy it right before the holidays. (It's a great option for a guest bed.)
If you're looking for a higher profile mattress with a super luxurious bed feel, the Sealy Response Performance mattress is 12.5 inches thick and features a firm tight top, which delivers reinforced support for the heaviest parts of your body. It's on sale today for 30 percent off.
Find more 35% Off Sealy Memory Foam Mattress information and reviews here.
48% Off Chime Express Hybrid Innerspring MattressPrice: $232.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hybrid combination of memory foam and coils springs is super supportive
- Cooling gel foam makes for a comy night's sleep
- Killer deal at 48 per off
- Thicker profile improves overall mattress appearance
- More soft than firm
- A bit shorter in length than some others
- Some shipping and order issues reported
If you're not sure whether to dive into a memory foam mattress, this plush sleeper is a hybrid that doesn't force you to choose between on sleep technology and another. It's designed with gel memory foam to give you the kind of body hugging comfort you crave, while 805 individually wrapped coils also provide for maximum support.
The cooling gel-infused memory foam means you'll sleep without overheating, and get pressure relief so you wake up with less joint and back pain. The body contouring pocketed coils move when you do, so no matter which sleep position you prefer, you'll feel fully supported.
One big advantage this mattress has over many of its memory foam competitors is the fast expansion time - you can sleep on this baby in just an hour, whereas many others take 12 to 24 hours to achieve full expansion. With great Cyber Monday mattress deals, you can get it today for a whopping 48 percent off.
Find more Save $216.51 on Chime Express Hybrid Mattress information and reviews here.
36% Off Mercer Pillow Top Cool Gel Memory Foam Hybrid MattressPrice: $290.58Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hybrid design combines the best of innerspring and memory foam features
- Pillow top cushions and improves overall appearance
- Great savings on a top rated mattress
- Pillow top not as plush as some others
- Medium firm isn't quite firm enough for everyone
- Could use a thicker memory foam layer
If you're looking for a good night's sleep and you're not sure whether to go with a memory foam mattress or an innerspring mattress, this highly rated hybrid is an option worth considering. It combines traditional innerspring wrapped coils with the newest generation of gel memory foam for a peaceful night's sleep.
Lots of research has shown that higher temperatures negatively affect the quality of your sleep. This mattress features addresses that with gel infused memory foam disperses body heat, regulating your body temperature and keeping you cool, but not cold in the night. It features comfortable orthopedic support foam for a more restful, deeper night's sleep, while eight inches of wrapped innerspring coils move independently reducing the sensation of movement and minimizing motion disturbances.
This mattress is naturally hypoallergenic and resistant to allergens, mold, bacteria, and dust mites, all of which can impact clear breathing an interrupt sleep. Get it on this Amazon Cyber Monday mattress deal for 35 percent off, which saves you almost $162.
Find more Save $161.99 on Mercer Memory Foam Mattress information and reviews here.
Save $105.21 on Brentwood Home Cypress MattressPrice: $315.62Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Eliminates motion transfer so you won't wake your partner
- Minimizes tossing and turning
- Supportive foam underlayer evenly distributes body weight
- Bamboo rayon and wool cover breathes, keeping you cool during sleep
- Takes longer to ship than many
- Not as supportive as some
- Not as deeply discounted as others for Cyber Monday
If you're someone who tosses and turns at night, or that flailing often wakes your sleep mate, this queen size mattress is a good option. Not only does it help you to sleep more soundly, minimizing that constant position shifting, it helps to eliminate motion transfer.
Unlike most other mattresses, this one features a removable zipper cover lined with natural New Zealand Wool. It wicks moisture, regulates temperature, and is designed to prevent odor. That is super cool. With a firm feel that's great for back and stomach sleepers, it is made from CertiPUR-US foam that's free of flame retardants, heavy metals, formaldehyde, and phthalates.
With two inches of memory foam on top of a seven inch layer of therapeutic base foam, it relieves pressure points, with a solid base to distribute your body weight. On this Cyber Monday deal you can save more than a hundred bucks, but be patient, it does take a couple of weeks to ship.
Find more 25% Off Brentwood Home Cypress Mattress information and reviews here.
In your search for a new mattress, consider whether memory foam is the optimal choice, or a hybrid that combines memory foam with inner spring coils would be better for your needs. Each performs quite differently, so be sure to look at the benefits of both styles before choosing your next sweet sleeper.
