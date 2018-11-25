7 Best Cyber Monday Mattress Deals on Amazon

This mattress features a cool combination of two different kinds of foam to give you both the memory foam experience, and the true mattress feel of a traditional bed. The top layer is two inches of adaptive memory foam that contours to your body and supports without creating hots spots. The underlayer offers six inches of high grade conventional foam that allows for more airflow and cooling comfort, while delivering a solid night's sleep.

This medium firm mattress comes with a knit cover that's removable should you want to use your own mattress cover, and we love that it doesn't require you to replace all your bedding, because at 8 inches in depth, you won't need deep pocket sheets. Amazon Cyber Monday mattress deals mean you can get this sweet sleeper for $141 off today, and you'll rest easy knowing you didn't break the bank to buy it right before the holidays. (It's a great option for a guest bed.)

If you're looking for a higher profile mattress with a super luxurious bed feel, the Sealy Response Performance mattress is 12.5 inches thick and features a firm tight top, which delivers reinforced support for the heaviest parts of your body. It's on sale today for 30 percent off.