10 Best Insulated Lunch Bags: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Whether you want to pack your lunch to save money, eat healthier, exercise portion control or you just like your own home cooking a whole lot better than fast food, insulated lunch bags are a functional and fun way to carry your food. They come in a huge variety of styles for men, women and kids, and they’re great for keeping your meals cold, or warm, depending on which you pick, and what you pack.

Insulated lunch bags and boxes can accommodate blue ice inserts, although there are a few that actually have freezable linings, so you don’t even have to bother with additional cooling packs. For the most efficient packing and food storage, there are also a wide range of containers and bento boxes made specifically to fit these insulated carriers, and some even snap together with cooling packs. Check out the selection of Lunch Blox boxes from Rubbermaid that let you perfectly pack everything from salads to sandwiches, sides and snacks.

Insulated lunch bags come in so many sizes, from teeny, to big enough to pack a picnic for four. They’re great for family car trips, and long days at remote job sites, to keep your food and drinks cool all day long. Especially important, if you’re taking them out in warmer weather, you’ll want to find bags that are leak-proof, and can easily be cleaned up and stored after use. If your space is limited, a foldable lunch bag will take up far less room than some of the stiffer molded bags.

Whether you’re shopping for back to school options, or you’re just getting into the habit of taking your lunch to work, the best insulated lunch bags can save your budget, leaving more money to spend on the other things that make life more fun outside of your job. Here are our recommendations for the 10 Best Insulated Lunch Bags 2018.

1. Dimayar Insulated Lunch Bag

This perfectly adorable little insulated lunch bag would make anyone want to pack their own lunch for school or work. It’s durable, water resistant, tear-proof and leak proof, so you don’t need to worry about any mess in the work fridge or school locker.

Pack up a mini-picnic anytime the whim strikes you, and keep things either cold or hot, depending on your mood. This smart sack has insulation that detects food temperature and matches it. Its generous size makes it suitable for sandwiches, veggies, and fruits. To keep it clean, simply wipe it out with a damp cloth and let it dry.

Stitched seams and a strong zipper keep it sturdy, but this little insulated lunch bag comes with a lifetime guarantee. While this is affordably priced, your can larger insulated lunch bag with an ice pack and water bottle for just $20.99. You can also order your lunch bag with with included bento storage boxes for keeping your food items nicely separated.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Rated 4.3 out of five stars by users

Super cute

Keeps your lunch either warm or cold

Very affordable

Cons:

Could be larger

Difficult to fit a water bottle and food

Zipper could be better

2. Extra Large Insulated Lunch Bag with Wallet Pouch

This super spacious insulated lunch bag is designed to hold tons of food, so you can tote a bunch of lunches to work on one day, and keep them cool and fresh in the fridge. Measuring 13.5″ x 13.5” x 7.5″, your contents will be protected by extra thick neoprene, which is vinyl and PVC free. Neoprene is the same fabric used in diving suits, so you know it’s rugged and designed to keep foods hot or cold.

A zipper closure keeps your lunches securely stowed, plus this cool lunch bag is designed to stay upright, eliminating worries about spilled containers and drinks. It also comes with a handy zipper pouch big enough to hold your phone, keys and change, keeping them dry and protected as well.

These cool insulated lunch bags come in six awesome print choices, including a cool geometric pattern as well as a manly nautical print.

Price: $15.99

Pros:

Capable of carrying more than one meal

Very large and sturdy

Stands upright to prevent spillage

Comes with a handy zipper pouch

Cons:

Print on the lunch bag is not as nicely done as on the zipper pouch

May take up too much space in your work refrigerator

Can have a strong plastic like smell at first

Reports of some zipper failures

3. InsigniaX Insulated Lunch Bag

We love this big insulated lunch bag because it provides two great handling options. It has an easy tote top handle, or you can sling it over your shoulder with the detachable shoulder strap. Because the zipper is sewn to the top cover using webbing, you can confidently carry this bag without worrying that things might spill, or the bag will come undone.

This lunch bag gives you lots of depth and width, but it still feels compact. It is designed to provide enough room for your storage containers, drinks and more. The main compartment can hold a lot, but if you need additional storage for your drinks or a water bottle, it also has two side mesh pockets to cover that duty.

The front of the bag features a zippered front pocket that’s perfect to stow your napkins, silverware and other necessaries that don’t require the cool treatment. The strong polyester exterior is tough and easy to clean with simple soap and water, while the high quality foiled interior is perfect for keeping your foods cool for hours.

Keep a four pack of Fit & Fresh Cool Coolers Slim Lunch Ice Packs at the ready and you’ll never be at a loss if you forget to put one right back in the freezer when you get home.

Price: $11.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.5 out of five stars by users

Big and roomy

Affordably priced

Extra mesh pockets for water bottles and more

Cons:

Some stitching and manufacturing problems reported

Too big for a kids lunch bag

Spilled liquids inside the bag can leak out

Requires blue ice packs to keep things truly cold

4. Fit & Fresh Women’s Charlotte Insulated Lunch Bag

The Charlotte insulated lunch bag is the ideal size for work, school or anywhere you need to bring a healthy lunch or snack. It comes in a variety of fun colors and patterns that are quite perfect for women and girls. In fact, this little bag looks more like a fashionable purse than a lunch bag.

Two short handles allow you to quickly pick up your lunch and go, and your food will stay secure with a zipper that extends across the entire top of the bag. A hinged wire frame opening makes packing this insulated lunch bag a breeze.

The Charlotte is roomy enough to carry a water bottle (laying down) and a couple of containers. This women’s lunch bag is durable and easy care, with a cotton exterior, and easy-to-clean PEVA lining. Better yet, it comes with an ice pack is included.

For guys (and gals) who like to pack a lot of lunch items at once, the Fit & Fresh Men’s Big Phil Insulated Lunch Bag is generously sized and also comes with an ice pack.

The highly rated Fit & Fresh Women’s Downtown Insulated Lunch Bag features a convenient exterior pocket is perfect for holding small items, like your cell phone, keys, or wallet. With so many options, in a wide variety of patterns and styles, Fit & Fresh has some of the best lunch bags around.

Price: $15.99

Pros:

Rated 4.4 out of five stars by users

Super cute and fashionable

Stays open for easy packing

Comes with an ice pack included

Cons:

Not as roomy as some

Seams may rip if frequently overpacked

Handles too short for some

5. Top Rated: PWR EXTREME Insulated Lunch Bag

Taking your own lunch is the first step in beginning a new, healthier lifestyle. The PWR XTREME high-quality insulated lunch bag is a perfect way to make your healthy habit easy and functional. Its premium insulated body helps maintain the temperature of whatever you decide to pack, and it keeps it hot or cold, so its freshness stays intact and ready to eat, whenever you are.

Spaciously sized, this bag can accommodate several containers with your favorite entrees, mains and salads. The non-toxic EVA (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate) lining and foam insulation prevent leaks, while maintaining foods at optimal temperatures.

Want to toss in a six pack of soda or beer for a picnic? This highly rated lunch bag will keep your favorite beverages cold with no worries. The large size makes it a great choice for guys and gals alike. To most efficiently pack these insulated lunch bags, check out the Rubbermaid Lunch Blox Container Entrée Kit or the Rubbermaid Lunch Blox Container Salad Kit.

Perfectly sized to accommodate all your tasty tidbits, these container kits also maximize the space inside your insulated lunch bag, and they come with blue ice inserts that fit perfectly between the containers.

Price: $20.97 (46 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.6 out of five stars by users

Big and roomy

It doesn’t leak even after hours of ice melt

Exterior mesh pockets hold bottles and more

Cons:

Spendy compared to some

Fabric exterior looks kind of cheap

Double zippers have a tendency to snag and get bound up

Shoulder strap isn’t very comfortable

6. UcarryMe Insulated Neoprene Lunch Bag & Bottle Cooler

This cool neoprene insulated lunch bag is easy to carry, easy to pack tons of lunch items in, and also stores flat in the cupboard or closet when you’re not using it. The square bottom means the bag stands up, making organization easy. Then it zips up tight, with a heavy duty zipper, to prevent spills and leaks, whether you’re carrying it or tossing it into the seat of your car for your commute.

Because it’s stretchy, this bag can accommodate an amazing array of stuff, without having to use perfectly square containers. The extra large hole/handle makes it an easy carry for men, women and kids. These nifty insulated lunch bags also come with an easy to tote bottle cooler that can attach to the lunch bag or be used independently.

The sturdy button on the cooler’s handle makes it simple to attach to a stroller, bicycle or just about anything else. Nordic By Nature has a similar insulated lunch bag set that comes in a cool denim print, along with eight other patterns too.

If you’d rather skip the bottle tote and just get the biggest neoprene lunch bag, this insulated lunch bag from Noosa Life is pretty huge.

Price: $21.99 (19 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.1 out of five stars by users

Stretchy neoprene is great for odd sized items

Zippers open and close easily, without snagging

Includes matching bottle cooler/carrier

Collapses for easy storage

Cons:

More expensive than some

May not keep contents as cold as some others

Too large for kids to use

Shape is somewhat awkward

7. Rubbermaid Lunch Blox Small Lunch Bag

Skip the boring brown bag and bring a lunch from home in style, with a system that’s great for kids or adults. This LunchBlox soft insulated lunch bag is sized perfectly to hold stackable LunchBlox containers and Blue Ice blocks. It’s insulated to keep your foods fresher, longer.

With containers that snap to reusable Blue Ice packs and to each other, the endlessly configurable LunchBlox food storage system helps you build the perfect lunch for yourself, or your kids, every time. And because no lunch would be complete without a beverage to go with it, this lunch bag features a bottle holder large enough for one large bottle.

If your whole family falls in love with this fun insulated lunch bag system, snap up a three pack of LunchBlox storage containers that include sandwich, side and snack containers.

Find more Rubbermaid Lunch Blox container sets and insulated lunch bags in different sizes and prints, here.

Price: $10.77

Pros:

Rated 4.4 out of five stars by users

Perfect for kids and adults

Lunch Blox system keeps food cold and fresh

Fits meals, snacks and a water bottle

Cons:

Need to buy the Lunch Blox containers separately

No large size available

Spendier than some when you consider container cost

Zipper tends to get stuck

8. Best Insulated Lunch Box: PackIt Freezable Classic Lunch Box

As much as you might want to go with a backpack style insulated lunch bag, this awesome lunch bag has a super cool twist. The Classic Freezable Lunch Box is the only horizontal lunch box with built-in cooling, that chills food and drinks for hours. The secret is in the freezable gel liner, which is integrated into the walls of the lunch bag, and eliminates the need for separate ice packs or gel packs.

You simply flatten the lunch box and place it in the freezer overnight (12 hours for optimal results). In the morning, the walls of the lunch box will be completely frozen and ready to chill your food for the day. PackIt lunch bags help to keep your food cooler longer, so you don’t have to worry about yogurt, milk, meats and other foods, getting spoiled.

This freezable insulated lunch bag easily fits an entire meal, and a 12 ounce drink. The simple top-load design makes this lunch box easy to pack, and its kid-friendly zipper closure locks in cold, dry air. It also features a mesh side pocket for a small water bottle or snacks, and a slim exterior zip pocket for ID cards or kleenex.

A buckle handle lets you clip the lunchbox onto totes, backpacks or sports bags, which is especially great for kids in school. The PackIt Freezable Upright Lunch Box helps prevent spilled drinks, and also features the clip-on feature. With so many great features, it gets out nod as the best insulated lunch box.

If you’re planning for a big family outing, long car trip or picnic, the PackIt Freezable Picnic Tote has enough storage space to feed a family of four.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Rated 4.4 out of five stars by users

Stays cold all day long

Clips on to other bags and backpacks

Sturdy zipper closure and simple to loading

Cons:

More expensive than some

It’s heavier than some, so may not be appropriate for the smallest children

Heavy sides can be sandwich smashers

Internal lining may crack after heavy use

9. #1 Amazon Best Seller: MIER Large Insulated Lunch Bag

As arguably the best insulated lunch bag for adults, this one is a big deal, and we do mean big. It is the perfect size to accommodate more than just a meal. It’s built for the person who has to spend long days working away from refrigeration, and keep a substantial quantity of food cold for the long haul.

This lunch bag is loaded with great features, including two side bungee slots that are perfect for water bottles, tubes of crackers, or even a summer sausage, that can survive well at room temperature. The main compartment features two-way zipper opening flaps, which makes it easy to grab snacks and drinks if you’ve got it stowed between two of you in the car.

It also has one large zip around front pocket and a slide pocket that’s perfect for utensils, napkins or snack bars. With sturdy grab handles on each side, it’s an easy carry, plus it has a shoulder strap for heavier loads.

The slightly smaller Mier Insulated Lunch Box is also highly rated and perfect for a regular work day. If you’re looking for a less structured, soft sider, the Mier Soft Insulated Cooler Bag features pockets galore and can hold a six pack of soda or beer, along with enough food for two or three people.

The Mier Double Decker is the perfect packable for women.

Price: $11.88 (30 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

#1 Amazon Best Seller

Rated 4.4 out of five stars by users

Huge and roomy

Internal elastic bands keep drinks upright

Cons:

Kind of big for a single lunch bag

Some zipper issues reported

May leak moisture from ice melt or spills

10. Best Kids Insulated Lunch Bag: Skip Hop Baby Zoo Lunchies Little Kid & Toddler Insulated Lunch Bag

This little insulated lunch bag is so adorable, we’d like to take it to work ourselves. Packed with personality, this insulated backpack features adorable Otis Owl, and it has a top handle that attaches to any other bag. With friendly faces and matching zipper-pulls, Zoo Lunchies make lunchtime fun time for everyone.

Sized just right for little kids, or a mom and baby on-the-go, these soft bags have a roomy main compartment that can hold sandwiches, snacks, drinks and more. An insulated, wipe-clean interior keeps food and drinks cold, plus an inside mesh pocket can hold lunch money, an ice pack or utensils.

The main compartment is roomier than you might imagine, so it can hold plenty of food for a mommy and her toddler, or two smaller kids. Plus, these adorable lunch bags come in a variety of zoo animal designs, and they also have matching water bottles, small utensils and other fun, kid friendly accoutrements.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Rated 4.4 out of five stars by parents

Uber cute

Roomier than expected

Big zipper tag and easy pull zipper are easy for little fingers to use

Cons:

More room than necessary for a toddler

Some design elements can snag zipper

Not machine washable

Inner lining can show wear quickly

